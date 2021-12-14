  1. Home
2023 Nissan Rogue

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $28,000
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the third Rogue generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 9 Colors
  • 4 Trims
