What is the Rogue?

The Nissan Rogue is not only Nissan's most popular vehicle, it's also one of the compact SUV segment's hottest crossovers. It's no mystery why the Rogue is flying off dealer lots. Redesigned just two years ago, the new(ish) Rogue is far more desirable than its predecessor.

The most obvious change is to this SUV's exterior, which features a bold grille and muscular haunches. The Rogue's interior is upgraded with a sharp new look that mixes familiar physical controls with high-tech additions that include a full digital instrument panel, wireless Apple CarPlay and the ProPilot Assist suite of advanced driving aids.

Following last year's additions — which primarily consisted of swapping out the 2021 model's naturally aspirated four-cylinder for a turbocharged inline-three — we don't expect any major changes for the 2023 Rogue. That said, Nissan is offering the Midnight Edition package on several of its other vehicles. We wouldn't be surprised if this package — which typically adds black-painted wheels and exterior trim pieces — makes its way to the 2023 Nissan Rogue. Otherwise, the 2022 Nissan Rogue should suit your needs nicely.