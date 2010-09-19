Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me
- 75,382 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$23,900
Andrew's Imports - Mobile / Alabama
***75K MILES***CAMERA PKG***DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG***TWIN POWER TURBO***BLUETOOTH WITH AUDIO***CERAMIC CONTROLS***POWER HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFT***POWER TRUNK***SOFT CLOSE DOORS***AMBIANCE LIGHTING***POWER REAR WINDOW SUNSHADES AND SUNSHADE***ACTIVE VENTILATED POWER FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY HEATED REAR SEATS***PARK ASSIST***AUXILIARY/USB /IPOD INPUT***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***HEADS UP DISPLAY***SIRIUS XM/HD RADIO***6 DISC CD/DVD CHANGER***LANE DEPARTURE WARNING***ACTIVE BLIND SPOT WARNING***4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL***POWER FOLD MIRRORS***SUNROOF***SPORT+/SPORT/NORMAL/COMFORT DRIVE MODE***MUSIC COLLECTION***PUSH BUTTON START/STOP***ALPINA AERODYNAMIC BODY KIT***XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS WITH CORONA RINGS***21 ALLOY WHEELS***NON-SMOKER***MSRP:$127,075***CALL REGGIE OR ANDREW AT 251-342-4150*** - This 2011 BMW 7 Series 4dr Alpina features a 4.4L V8 T DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is ALPINA Blue with a Oyster/Black Nappa Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact Andrew Fusaiotti at 251-342-4150 or andrewsimports2@gmail.com for more information. - You can also view this listing and see our other vehicles for sale at www.andrewsimport.com/ -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKA8C51BC446930
Stock: 446930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 46,480 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC8C51CC434756
Stock: 2000653528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 58,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C53CC963824
Stock: 2000598267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 89,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
REAL B7 - No Accidents - Super Clean.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C54CC448041
Stock: EM1307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,975
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C51DD140514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,506 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,950
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C59DDS15902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,745 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Driven Auto Sales - Buda / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C59DDS16015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,295$4,675 Below Market
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2008 BMW 7 SERIES Rear Wheel Drive with powerful 4.8L DOHC 32-valve V8 -inc double-VANOS engine and driven 70390 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL83568DT14382
Stock: CAG4085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 105,551 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,195$628 Below Market
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL835X8DT12599
Stock: LVCET12599T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,995
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL83528DT89726
Stock: 8962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,046 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2008 BMW 7 Series 4dr 750i features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Beige Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL83518DT14287
Stock: T14287PS71171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2018
- 33,679 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,995
Chevrolet of West - West / Texas
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Azurite Black Metallic 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4.4L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC AWD Clean CARFAX. At Chevrolet of West, our entire team works together to provide you with the ultimate Chevrolet shopping experience. We are here to exceed your expectations, deliver the best service possible, and make car shopping fun again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C53ED141746
Stock: P4064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,986
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This BMW 7 Series boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Voice Recorder, Valet Function.* This BMW 7 Series Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Select Automotive, 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 to claim your BMW 7 Series!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C51ED653649
Stock: 11178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
Auto Imports - Tucson / Arizona
This is not a regular BMW, this BMW Alpina B7 is an ultra luxury high-performance sedan. Performance tuning is where the Alpina B7 stands alone. It is powered by a supercharged 500 hp, 4.4-liter, V-8 engine. This power is controlled by a six-speed automatic transmission with manual gear select paddles. It is super fast. This beautiful Alpina is one of a kind and rare to find. Come and take a look at it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL83548DT89730
Stock: useT89730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,421 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,950
Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C59ED653575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,450$24,932 Below Market
Luxury Motor Club - Franklin Square / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C30HG423238
Stock: 423238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive26,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,495$5,692 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Low mileage, great color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Panoramic moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Drivers Assist Plus Package, Drivers Assist Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, Sport Automatic Transmission, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Ambient Air Package, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Blind Spot Detection, Bowers Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Radio: In Dash CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Ventilated Seats, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Traffic Jam Assistant. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C38HG855964
Stock: L37615
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 33,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$64,898$6,032 Below Market
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 BMW Alpina B7 in Automatic transmission with New Vehicle Limited Warranty that is still active until 03/25/21. It has an original MSRP of $155,145 and a Clean Carfax History. The exterior's color is Alpina White with Mocha Nappa Leather Interior.Options-Upgraded 19" Wheels- LED Fog Lights-Sirius XM Radio- Alpina Myrtle Wood Trim- Alpina Package- Navigation System- Ventilated Seats- Front Massaging Seats- Comfort Access Keyless Entry- Luxury Rear Seating Package- Driving Assistance Plus- Rear View Camera- Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof- Smoking Package-Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C39HG543832
Stock: ZP3097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
