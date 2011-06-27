Estimated values
1993 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,316
|Average
|$340
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,316
|Average
|$340
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$508
|$1,188
|$1,536
|Clean
|$455
|$1,065
|$1,381
|Average
|$350
|$818
|$1,072
|Rough
|$244
|$572
|$762