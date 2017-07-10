Used 1993 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    200,225 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,381

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    236,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    246,901 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in White
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    192,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    302,947 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,984

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    202,916 miles

    $3,766

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    187,585 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,550

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    111,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    19,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    used

    2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    11,062 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $20,991

    $4,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    30,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,095

    $5,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    76,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,444

    $4,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    29,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,895

    $3,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Black
    certified

    2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    4,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,577

    $3,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    certified

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    29,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,595

    $4,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    49,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,490

    $7,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    114,969 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,750

    $2,778 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
Awesome SUV
gunner,09/26/2010
Bought my pf with 110,000 miles love everything about it from the well made leather heated seats to the 31 inch tires. I use my pf for hunting, fishing, and road trips. It has never let met down. It now has 322,000 miles on it with original engine and 5 speed transmission and still running strong with no oil usage. Getting 20 on long highway drives and 16 putting around the country side. I have a 85 toyota 4runner and truthfully would rather drive my pf.
