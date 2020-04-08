Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Cadillac Escalade is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Escalades we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. This Cadillac Escalade has been smoke free since when it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this SUV exceeds the highest standards. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine is more than up to the task. The 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Cadillac Escalade fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. This SUV comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Ft Myer! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4HEF7ER151956

Stock: 151956

Certified Pre-Owned: No

