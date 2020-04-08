Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

1,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade ESV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    78,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,566

    $5,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    115,654 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,000

    $2,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    98,463 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,599

    $3,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    51,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,995

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    104,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,491

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    122,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,724

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    103,929 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $28,888

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    44,599 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    104,341 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    112,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,995

    $899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    89,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,720

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    71,845 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    89,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,855

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    153,548 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    99,058 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    96,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    86,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade ESV searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade ESV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings