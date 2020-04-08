Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
- 78,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,566$5,043 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Cadillac Escalade is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Escalades we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. This Cadillac Escalade has been smoke free since when it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this SUV exceeds the highest standards. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine is more than up to the task. The 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Cadillac Escalade fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. This SUV comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Ft Myer! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF7ER151956
Stock: 151956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,000$2,627 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
White Diamond Tricoat 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **NO ACCIDENTS**, **LOADED**, **DEALER SERVICED**, **$24,100 CARFAX VALUE**, **$24,500 KBB VALUE**, **4WD**, **PLATINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SC**, **MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL SUSPENSION PACKAGE**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, **REMOVABLE 3RD ROW SEATING**, **2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS**, **HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **BOSE PREMIUM SOUND**, **INTELLIBEAM HEADLAMPS**, **MULTI-ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**, **POWER FOLDING MIRRORS**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS**, **POWER TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN**, **DRIVER MEMORY**, **REMOTE START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LUGGAGE RACK W/ CROSSBARS**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **HOMELINK**, 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Side Blind Zone Alert, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, USB Port Audio System Feature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF4ER218634
Stock: 218634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 98,463 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,599$3,738 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF5ER110099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$28,995$1,597 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership. ***Power Motor Group Specials***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF5ER242885
Stock: 242885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,491$1,337 Below Market
Ron Dupratt Ford - Dixon / California
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition, Completely inspected and reconditioned, Service Records Available, CARFAX ONE OWNER, Accident Free Carfax History Report, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, Power Package, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Chrome Wheels, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seats, Adaptive Ride Package, Sound Package, Power Mirror Package, AWD, Alloy wheels, Power moonroof. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Ron DuPratt Ford has been serving Northern California since 1956! Family owned and operated, we are one of the fastest growing Ford dealerships in Northern California, and specialize in affordable vehicles with an excellent selection for you to choose from. Don't take it from us - check out all of our satisfied customers: Google 4.4 stars, Edmunds 5 Star Dealer, Car Gurus 5 Star Dealer, and 12 time Ford President's Award winner. Serving Davis, Vacaville, Fairfield, Woodland, Winters, Elk Grove, West Sacramento, Roseville, Rocklin and Vallejo California. Our friendly staff is fun, approachable, and very knowledgeable. We are trained to help you find the right financing and appropriate vehicle that meets your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF0ER169941
Stock: 23389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 122,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,724$1,600 Below Market
Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O'Fallon - O Fallon / Illinois
Black Raven 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury AWD.Here at Jack Schmitt Chevrolet, we are proud to offer hometown values with a big city selection to all of our customers. We carry a wide variety of new and used Chevy vehicles, bringing in neighbors from Belleville, Collinsville, Edwardsville, and even St. Louis. Come by O'Fallon today to experience what Jack Schmitt is all about!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF2ER228040
Stock: 13371P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 103,929 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. AWD, 10 Speakers, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, DVD Entertainment System, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Platinum Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Upper & Lower Fascia, Unique Upper & Lower Grilles, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, AWD. Black Raven AWD 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVTProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF0ER231726
Stock: P231726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 44,599 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JEF6ER181315
Stock: 19015970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,341 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,500
Jason Pilger Chevrolet - Atmore / Alabama
WARRANTY FOR LIFE. Jason Pilger Chevrolet, Where Friends Become Family. This Cadillac Escalade ESV comes with Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC (2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Side Blind Zone Alert), 10 Speakers, 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body Color Body Side Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear 2-Piece Applique & Badge, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tinted Clear CHMSL & Tail Lamps, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Body Color Upper & Lower Grilles, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JEF1ER194456
Stock: B194456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 112,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,995$899 Below Market
A-Z Auto Sales - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF9ER151285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,720
Garlyn Shelton Volkswagen - Temple / Texas
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY 6L80-E ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT IN-DASH DVD PLAYER with remote control second row pull-down overhead display screen 2 wireless infrared headphones auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console sound compression CD-R and CD-R/W capability LED backlighting display MP3 capable, LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS FIRST AND SECOND ROW, SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET with leather seating surfaces reclining with heated seat cushions (3 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER compact flash DSP RDS clock voice recognition and USB interface (STD), CASHMERE/COCOA NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, LPO REAR CARGO MAT, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS THIRD ROW, DVD SCREEN THIRD ROW Third row pull-down display screen and 2 additional wireless headphones are included.), WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, LPO CHROME EXHAUST TIP, SEATS FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces driver and front passenger 14-way power seat adjusters 4-way power lumbar control independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (3 settings) 2-position driver memory and articulating outboard head restraints (STD), WHEELS 4 - 22' X 9' (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 7-SPOKE CHROMED ALUMINUM (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Active Suspension, Air Suspension, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Chrome Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Luggage Rack, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear Defrost, Front Reading Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HEF2ER235251
Stock: R235251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 71,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,500
Midway Motors Buick GMC - Mcpherson / Kansas
Clean AutoCheck, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation/GPS/NAVI, DVD/Rear Entertainment/RES, Power Lift Gate, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, USB/AUX Ports, Bluetooth, MP3 Player, MP3, iPod Adapter, Onstar, Satellite Radio, Parking Sensors, Parking Assist, AWD. Black Raven 2014 Cadillac 4D Sport Utility Escalade ESV Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Odometer is 13929 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF6ER208008
Stock: 20G131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 89,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,855
Baldwin Chevrolet - Poplar Bluff / Missouri
Equipment This 1/2 ton suv has satellite radio capabilities. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Cadillac Escalade ESV. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. This 1/2 ton suv is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. It features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. This 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV has a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. It is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV and drive with confidence. Load groceries and much more with ease into this vehicle thanks to the power liftgate. The vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Packages LPO: WHEEL LOCKS. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT; IN-DASH DVD PLAYER. DVD SCREEN: THIRD ROW. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF4ER241890
Stock: 19142X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HEF5ER226379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
Equipment This Cadillac Escalade ESV is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 1/2 ton suv. This 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV has satellite radio capabilities. This vehicle features a high end BOSE stereo system. Bluetooth technology is built into this 1/2 ton suv, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. It has a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the convenience of the power liftgate on this model. This 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This model has four wheel drive capabilities. This 1/2 ton suv is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. This 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Packages LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF5ER241985
Stock: 141985T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 99,058 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,999
Schoepp Motors Middleton West - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF2ER232795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,900
Deals Unlimited - Portage / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF6ER180610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900
Driscoll Motors - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HEF6ER171764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
