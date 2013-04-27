Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    97,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,883

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    88,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,461

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    78,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,000

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    116,340 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,495

    $533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    150,560 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,440

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    50,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    95,575 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,796

    $480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in White
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    76,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in White
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    120,804 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    $712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    69,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTS in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTS

    104,538 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    104,564 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    69,404 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in White
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    92,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    122,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,561

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    58,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,500

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTS in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTS

    172,385 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in White
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    158,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,346

    Details

I do love my 2013 Honda Ridgeline
geezoman,04/27/2013
RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I drove a Ford F150 Lariat for 15 years. When it came time to replace that truck I wanted to downsize a little. I drove all of the smaller pickups in the market and found the Honda Ridgeline to be the right size, 4 wheel capability, smooth riding, relatively quiet, and fully capable for what I need in a pickup. Getting the Honda reliability was a plus. We drove it around town for the first 4K miles and it was a pleasure driving it in an urban setting, easy to park, great for those occasional trips to buy furniture, and good looking enough for date nights. You guessed it, I don't miss my F-150. 50000 + miles later and my Ridgeline is still driving like new. Have only done the scheduled maintenance including regular oil changes and new transmission oil. The tires are still great, the truck runs straight, nothing leaks, and I still love driving it each day. Since I have purchased this vehicle a new designed model is about to be launched and I'm anxious to see it up close. I have grown accustomed to the ugly original look, and even though I think Honda missed the mark on a NEW design, it's still a Honda and it will always run better than it looks. The new 2017 Honda Ridgeline has come out now and Honda was able to give us something new and take away something at the same time. They gave us a truck that resembles most other trucks on the market, they kept what works from the original Ridgeline, and added some new things to pay for. It's not cool to have to pay for features once standard equipment, ie AWD and electric rear window. The new Ridgeline is nice, but now since I have taken 3 years to get to like my Ridgeline, I like the old style just a little better. Honda fell short on knocking my socks off with its new design, new colors, and new features. The one thing Honda never falls short on is quality and the fact that Hondas just work and work well. I will eventually own a new Ridgeline, why not, they are a great vehicle, but my 2013 Ridgeline is still a great truck. It runs well, looks good, drives the best, quiet, and reliable. It's a Honda. Well I've owned a driven my Ridgeline for about 67K miles and 4 years. Tires just got replaced, but everything else is still working great. Regular oil changes and filter changes is all I've done. This vehicle is not babied, we drive it hard and loaded on the highway, it spends several hours a day on gravel mountain roads and it sits out in the elements when it's parked in Florida. I'm still not in love with its original styling and yet to feel the same about the new 2017 design, but I love how my Ridgeline just works quietly for me. I'll eventually buy a new one, but hope more design changes as well as better colors will be offered. Let's face it, the Ridgeline is an urban pickup. Make it look smart and give it great colors. The 2017 model is a weak start, keep up with greater design modifications. I still happily own my 2013 Ridgeline. It runs drives and almost looks like the auto I bought. Absolutely perfect and only did what everyone does to keep their cars running and looking well. You take care of it, and it’ll take care of you. I’ll buy another in time.
