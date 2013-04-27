Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
- 97,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,883$1,270 Below Market
- 88,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,461$710 Below Market
- 78,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$706 Below Market
- 116,340 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,495$533 Below Market
- 150,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,440$1,294 Below Market
- 50,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,950$2,010 Below Market
- 95,575 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,796$480 Below Market
- 76,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 120,804 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$712 Below Market
- 69,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,000
- 104,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 104,564 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988
- 69,404 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,998
- 92,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,998
- 122,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,561$201 Below Market
- 58,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$836 Below Market
- 172,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$371 Below Market
- 158,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,346
geezoman,04/27/2013
RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I drove a Ford F150 Lariat for 15 years. When it came time to replace that truck I wanted to downsize a little. I drove all of the smaller pickups in the market and found the Honda Ridgeline to be the right size, 4 wheel capability, smooth riding, relatively quiet, and fully capable for what I need in a pickup. Getting the Honda reliability was a plus. We drove it around town for the first 4K miles and it was a pleasure driving it in an urban setting, easy to park, great for those occasional trips to buy furniture, and good looking enough for date nights. You guessed it, I don't miss my F-150. 50000 + miles later and my Ridgeline is still driving like new. Have only done the scheduled maintenance including regular oil changes and new transmission oil. The tires are still great, the truck runs straight, nothing leaks, and I still love driving it each day. Since I have purchased this vehicle a new designed model is about to be launched and I'm anxious to see it up close. I have grown accustomed to the ugly original look, and even though I think Honda missed the mark on a NEW design, it's still a Honda and it will always run better than it looks. The new 2017 Honda Ridgeline has come out now and Honda was able to give us something new and take away something at the same time. They gave us a truck that resembles most other trucks on the market, they kept what works from the original Ridgeline, and added some new things to pay for. It's not cool to have to pay for features once standard equipment, ie AWD and electric rear window. The new Ridgeline is nice, but now since I have taken 3 years to get to like my Ridgeline, I like the old style just a little better. Honda fell short on knocking my socks off with its new design, new colors, and new features. The one thing Honda never falls short on is quality and the fact that Hondas just work and work well. I will eventually own a new Ridgeline, why not, they are a great vehicle, but my 2013 Ridgeline is still a great truck. It runs well, looks good, drives the best, quiet, and reliable. It's a Honda. Well I've owned a driven my Ridgeline for about 67K miles and 4 years. Tires just got replaced, but everything else is still working great. Regular oil changes and filter changes is all I've done. This vehicle is not babied, we drive it hard and loaded on the highway, it spends several hours a day on gravel mountain roads and it sits out in the elements when it's parked in Florida. I'm still not in love with its original styling and yet to feel the same about the new 2017 design, but I love how my Ridgeline just works quietly for me. I'll eventually buy a new one, but hope more design changes as well as better colors will be offered. Let's face it, the Ridgeline is an urban pickup. Make it look smart and give it great colors. The 2017 model is a weak start, keep up with greater design modifications. I still happily own my 2013 Ridgeline. It runs drives and almost looks like the auto I bought. Absolutely perfect and only did what everyone does to keep their cars running and looking well. You take care of it, and it’ll take care of you. I’ll buy another in time.
