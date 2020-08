Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida

Recent Arrival! New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER MOON ROOF, 4X4, Ridgeline RTL, 4D Crew Cab, 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, 18" Chrome-Look Alloy (RTL) Wheels, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Traction control. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FPYK1F59DB008022

Stock: LB2128A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020