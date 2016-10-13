Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me

MINI of Orland Park - Orland Park / Illinois

2016 INFINITI QX70 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! COMFORT ACCESS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, REAR CAMERA, ROOF RAILS, SATELLITE RADIO, SUNROOF/MOONROOF. Malbec Black 7-Speed Automatic AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V BMW of Orland Park is part of the Zeigler Auto Group. Recent Arrival! We use a sophisticated algorithm to price our vehicles competitively online. We use software that scans VIN numbers with similar equipment for sale online across the entire USA. This gives us instant data to price our cars as competitively as possible to ensure our customers are getting the best deal and value for our price. Buy from Zeigler with confidence and get a great deal and excellent price. We price our vehicles extremely aggressive to the market place to eliminate long negotiations and give our customers a great experience. We have one of the best selections of New, Certified and Pre-Owned BMWâ s in the Chicagoland area, plus a great selection of Pre-Owned vehicles for the whole family. Contact one of our BMW Certified Client Advisors at 708-460-4545 or Toll-Free at 866-460-4545 for further details and vehicle availability. We have over 70 new BMW courtesy vehicles available for our service customers, just ask when your make your appointment. We also offer local Courtesy Pick-up and Delivery for service customers. Enjoy the Experience at BMW of Orland Park.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8CS1MW9GM400464

Stock: BA8564A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020