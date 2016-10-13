Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 59,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,496$4,498 Below Market
City World Ford - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW0GM750484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 INFINITI QX7038,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,995$4,115 Below Market
INFINITI of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Obsidian 2016 INFINITI QX70 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Certified.HUGE DISCOUNTS! Don't miss it! Rates as low as 0.99% oac. Odometer is 20150 miles below market average!INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle HistoryCome in for a fun test drive. Fast, Simple and Easy.Reviews: * Sporty performance; abundant standard features; easy-to-use technology interface; distinctive style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU3GM671955
Stock: OP3019
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 29,864 milesGood Deal
$23,900$1,893 Below Market
National Auto of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
Please call us at 240-585-7300 for schaduel a test drive.All prices exclude taxes, tags and processing fess and $995 recon.Reviews:* Sporty performance; abundant standard features; easy-to-use technology interface; distinctive style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW1GM752647
Stock: 752647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 31,217 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,845$1,034 Below Market
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2016 INFINITI QX70 Base Moonlight White 4D Sport Utility 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VPower folding side view mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, Keyless start, 18" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Automatic temperature control, Dual Occupant Memory System, Entry & Exit Assist System, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26468 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at Miami Car Credit has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.miamicarcredit.com Here, at Miami Car Credit, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Miami Car Credit sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Sporty performance; abundant standard features; easy-to-use technology interface; distinctive style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU2GM670912
Stock: 670912F01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 40,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$25,998$1,952 Below Market
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU0GM670018
Stock: 19296710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,522
Toyota of Katy - Katy / Texas
Graphite Shadow 2016 INFINITI QX70 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 844-221-8804 Please call us to make an appointment or for more photos. We have over 600 pre owned to choose from and one of the largest selections of Certified Toyota's in Texas. Thank you for shopping with us. ADVERTISED SALES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECON FEES !!! If it is a deal you're chasin then come on down to I-10 and Mason. Only at Toyota of Katy! Call 844-221-8804. Reviews: * Sporty performance; abundant standard features; easy-to-use technology interface; distinctive style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MUXGM672066
Stock: K28056B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 53,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$23,998$1,339 Below Market
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU8GM670042
Stock: 18751249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2016 Infiniti QX70 3.7L Sport AWD,*Black Obsidian Exterior over Graphite Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $56,240.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Package (Originally $4,300),*Infiniti Voice Recognition Navigation System with 8-Inch Touchscreen Color Monitor,Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Front and Rear Sonar System,Streaming Audio via Bluetooth, CD/DVD-Player, Dual Occupant Memory System,Entry/Exit Assist for Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column,Exterior Mirrors with Reverse Tilt Down, Aluminum Roof Rails,*Sport Package (Originally $3,550),*Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Driver Seat with Power Bolster Adjustment,Interior Contrast Stitching, Dark Headliner, Solid Magnesium Paddle Shifters, Aluminum Pedals,Dark Finish Grille, Aluminum Roof Rails, Fog Lamp Surrounds and Exterior Mirror Housing,Dark Finish Side Air Vents, Lower Side Moldings and Trunk Finishers,Adaptive Front Lighting System with Auto-Leveling Headlights,21-Inch 6-Spoke Dark Finish Aluminum Wheels,*VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Intelligent Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Infiniti Voice Recognition Navigation System with 8-Inch Touchscreen Color Monitor,Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Front and Rear Sonar System,AM/FM/Satellite Radio CD/DVD-Player and USB Connection for iPod Interface,BOSE Premium Surround Sound System with 11-Speakers,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connection,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Aluminum Pedals, Solid Magnesium Paddle Shifters,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Sport Seats, Driver Seat with Power Bolster Adjustment,Entry/Exit Assist for Driver Seat,Dual Occupant Memory System, Second-Row Leather Folding Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Sliding Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Air Conditioning with Air Filtration, Rear Air Vents,Black Lacquer Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Homelink Garage Door Opener,Infiniti Signature Analog Clock in Dashboard, Interior Contrast Stitching, Dark Headliner,Automatic Adaptive Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights,Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Revers Tilt Down Feature,Speed-Sensitive Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,Power Liftgate, Sequential Welcome Lighting, Aluminum Roof Rails,Dark Finish Grille, Aluminum Roof Rails, Fog Lamp Surrounds and Exterior Mirror Housing,Dark Finish Side Air Vents, Lower Side Moldings and Trunk Finishers,3.7L 325 HP 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed Automatic Transmission, Adaptive Shift Control and Manual Shift Mode,Infiniti Intelligent Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System with Snow Mode, Brake Assist,Quasi Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Polished Tailpipe Finisher,21-Inch 6-Spoke Dark Finish Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW3GM752522
Stock: 13925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 85,696 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,998
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU8GM671921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,024 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$22,498$1,215 Below Market
MINI of Orland Park - Orland Park / Illinois
2016 INFINITI QX70 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! COMFORT ACCESS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, REAR CAMERA, ROOF RAILS, SATELLITE RADIO, SUNROOF/MOONROOF. Malbec Black 7-Speed Automatic AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V BMW of Orland Park is part of the Zeigler Auto Group. Recent Arrival! We use a sophisticated algorithm to price our vehicles competitively online. We use software that scans VIN numbers with similar equipment for sale online across the entire USA. This gives us instant data to price our cars as competitively as possible to ensure our customers are getting the best deal and value for our price. Buy from Zeigler with confidence and get a great deal and excellent price. We price our vehicles extremely aggressive to the market place to eliminate long negotiations and give our customers a great experience. We have one of the best selections of New, Certified and Pre-Owned BMWâ s in the Chicagoland area, plus a great selection of Pre-Owned vehicles for the whole family. Contact one of our BMW Certified Client Advisors at 708-460-4545 or Toll-Free at 866-460-4545 for further details and vehicle availability. We have over 70 new BMW courtesy vehicles available for our service customers, just ask when your make your appointment. We also offer local Courtesy Pick-up and Delivery for service customers. Enjoy the Experience at BMW of Orland Park.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW9GM400464
Stock: BA8564A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 57,979 milesGood Deal
$23,998$1,142 Below Market
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2016 INFINITI QX70. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Liquid AWD INFINITI enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI QX70. A rare find these days. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW2GM750969
Stock: GM750969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 52,047 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$23,997$812 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2016 INFINITI QX70 Base Black 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic AWD BLUETOOTH(R) CONNECTION FOR MOBILE PHONE, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA w/DISPLAY, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping/Tilt steering wheel.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW4GM750441
Stock: GPPS6810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2016 INFINITI QX7067,532 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,821$393 Below Market
Berman's INFINITI of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Buy your next car 100% online. Get instant upfront pricing on all our vehicles. Complete everything from the comfort of your home - without ever having to visit our dealership. Home delivery within 50 miles.Recent Arrival! BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, TOUCHSCREEN, EXTRA CLEAN, DEALER SERVICED, NON SMOKER, POWER LIFT-GATE, PREMIUM WHEELS, USB PHONE PORT, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, BACKUP CAMERA, INFINITI PRE-CERTIFIED, AWD, 11 Speakers, 18 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2016 INFINITI QX70 PremiumBerman INFINITI of Merrillville has a 4.5 DEALER RATER RATING! Reviews:* Sporty performance; abundant standard features; easy-to-use technology interface; distinctive style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW6GM750943
Stock: MP4363
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 26,607 miles
$27,998
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW4GM752660
Stock: 18864049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,240
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7628 miles below market average! REDUCED PRICE!, Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, Moonroof / Sunroof, 4WD, REAR CAMERA, V6 ENGINE!, PRISTINE!, 3% BELOW AVG MARKET!, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2016 INFINITI QX70 Liquid Platinum 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic AWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW8GM751642
Stock: 9C50080B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 32,777 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,499
Lynchburg Mazda - Forest / Virginia
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AWD. Moonlight White 2016 INFINITI QX70 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V ***WE HAVE GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL*** Odometer is 17352 miles below market average! ***WE HAVE 4 LOCATIONS SO CALL AHEAD TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW3GM752682
Stock: P15940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 43,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,170
South Dade Kia - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Local Trade, Fully Detailed, Fully Inspected, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Dual Occupant Memory System, Entry & Exit Assist System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Black Obsidian 2016 INFINITI QX70 Base 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic AWDOdometer is 27805 miles below market average!Reviews:* Sporty performance; abundant standard features; easy-to-use technology interface; distinctive style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW1GM400054
Stock: P58
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- 63,764 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,998
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW0GM751361
Stock: 19007655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX70 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX70
- 5(100%)
Related INFINITI QX70 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Seattle WA
- Used INFINITI M37 Atlanta GA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Albuquerque NM
- Used INFINITI QX80 Charlotte NC
- Used INFINITI G35 Fort Collins CO
- Used INFINITI Q60 Hartford CT
- Used INFINITI QX80 Madison WI
- Used INFINITI M37 Clearwater FL
- Used INFINITI Q60 Decatur GA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Providence RI
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2017 Cleveland OH
- Used INFINITI Q50 2013 Minneapolis MN
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011 Katy TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2