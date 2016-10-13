Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me

324 listings
QX70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 324 listings
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    59,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,496

    $4,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    certified

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    38,343 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $4,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    29,864 miles
    Good Deal

    $23,900

    $1,893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    31,217 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,845

    $1,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    40,720 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $25,998

    $1,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    100,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,522

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    53,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $23,998

    $1,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    24,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,800

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    85,696 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    67,024 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $22,498

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    57,979 miles
    Good Deal

    $23,998

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    52,047 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $23,997

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    certified

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    67,532 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,821

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    26,607 miles

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    34,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,240

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    32,777 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,499

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    43,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,170

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX70

    63,764 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 324 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX70

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Overall good quality
Aaron,10/13/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
My QX70 came with AWD and Premium Package. I find the front seating and ride very comfortable. It's actually fun to drive. I rate handling and the feel of the road as excellent. The instrumentation and controls are also excellent and easy to live with. The heated leather seats are nice for cold weather. Exterior fold-in side mirrors add a nice touch and are easily adjusted using the inside controls. Cons: No LED daytime running lights unless you get the Sports Package with the upgraded front bumper. That's just sad! The lack of hidden enterior storage under the rear deck. There is just enough room for the temporary spare, lug wrench and jack but no room for a small tool bag, pliers or a screw driver. Lastly, accepts only Premium gas.
Report abuse
