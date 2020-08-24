Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

366 listings
Genesis Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    135,252 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,299

    $3,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    85,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $3,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    93,914 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,593

    $1,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    84,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $2,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec

    64,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    97,688 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,990

    $1,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    69,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,398

    $1,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    57,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,492

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    173,067 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,994

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    32,125 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    $906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    87,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    82,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec

    98,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    81,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    105,135 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,881

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    51,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    57,864 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    47,915 miles

    $17,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis

Overall Consumer Rating
4.439 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Great Car
pt,05/29/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Bought this car at auction and got at GREAT DEAL on the BASE model, (didn't give the option to change) going on 2 years and still love it. Giving 'bullet points" Great acceleration...I like to drive fast, hugs the curves nicely. Great breaking (I drive 35 miles each way to work on a major highway in rush hour traffic) Good gas mileage (depending on driving conditions...but I drove a '99 Suburban @13 mpg) average about 24 mpg hwy. (17 gallon tank) Stereo is fine...not as good as my '05 Altima or 2000 Infiniti but it does the job. Heated front seats (comfortable) and outside mirrors...awesome. Back seats...not sure..but heard nice ride...heat/ac vents for passengers. Back seats do not fold down...but there is a small pass thru behind the middle arm rest..not sure why people get so upset about this...it's not a truck to haul things. The trunk is smaller than what I am used to (Chrysler 300/Chevy Suburban) but downsizing means just that. Groceries still fit. Console is smaller than what I am used to...but there are 3 usb ports and another (not sure the name but like a cigarette lighter)...oh and there is an ashtray and lighter. Not sure about the phone sync option...I don't use my cell when driving..but it is available...mic is right above my head. No problems with paint, gets washed every week. Oil changes run about $50 every 5000 miles......book says 7500. Uses Regular unleaded gas... My only complaints.... The front floor vents Not the best in snowy conditions....
Report abuse
