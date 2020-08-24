Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

Bought this car at auction and got at GREAT DEAL on the BASE model, (didn't give the option to change) going on 2 years and still love it. Giving 'bullet points" Great acceleration...I like to drive fast, hugs the curves nicely. Great breaking (I drive 35 miles each way to work on a major highway in rush hour traffic) Good gas mileage (depending on driving conditions...but I drove a '99 Suburban @13 mpg) average about 24 mpg hwy. (17 gallon tank) Stereo is fine...not as good as my '05 Altima or 2000 Infiniti but it does the job. Heated front seats (comfortable) and outside mirrors...awesome. Back seats...not sure..but heard nice ride...heat/ac vents for passengers. Back seats do not fold down...but there is a small pass thru behind the middle arm rest..not sure why people get so upset about this...it's not a truck to haul things. The trunk is smaller than what I am used to (Chrysler 300/Chevy Suburban) but downsizing means just that. Groceries still fit. Console is smaller than what I am used to...but there are 3 usb ports and another (not sure the name but like a cigarette lighter)...oh and there is an ashtray and lighter. Not sure about the phone sync option...I don't use my cell when driving..but it is available...mic is right above my head. No problems with paint, gets washed every week. Oil changes run about $50 every 5000 miles......book says 7500. Uses Regular unleaded gas... My only complaints.... The front floor vents Not the best in snowy conditions....

