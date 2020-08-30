Chrysler Sedans for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior16 mi awayGreat Deal
$33,149Est. Loan: $510/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $3750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG5LH212614
Stock: J201757
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi awayGreat Deal
$38,054Est. Loan: $686/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Gloss Black 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 300 Touring, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black w/Leather Trimmed Sport Seats or Suede/Nappa Performance Seats or Ventilated Leather Trim Sport Seats.19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $3750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG0LH112131
Stock: J200853
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi awayGreat Deal
$41,299Est. Loan: $640/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler 300 S RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 300 S, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black w/Leather w/Perforated Insert Bucket Seats.19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler 300 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG6LH128459
Stock: J201059
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 73,632 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,578$1,922 Below Market
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBBXDN679173
Stock: 679173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 32,981 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Great Deal
$19,990$2,936 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather W/Perforated Insert Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 22T Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850Re This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Just like new with 4 brand new tires. It has the remainder of the factory powertrain warranty for about 44 months or 59,995 miles, and bumper to bumper 20 months or 35,995 miles. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG1KH609696
Stock: KH609696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 35,841 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,291$2,995 Below Market
Hersons Kia - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Velvet Red Pearlcoat CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHCCarfax One Owner Car! Odometer is 25320 miles below market average! 23/36 City/Highway MPGSchedule a test drive today! If you want it, Herson's Has IT!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCAB1GN104116
Stock: 0009379A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 83,998 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,395$1,594 Below Market
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBB6DN728207
Stock: KN728207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 56,605 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$3,196 Below Market
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 300s Premium Group, Bright White Clearcoat, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Engine: 3.6l V6 24v Vvt, Light Group, Quick Order Package 22g, Radio: Uconnect 8.4an Am/Fm/Sxm/Hd/Bt/Nav. This Chrysler 300 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sport Seats, Xenon, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio, USB Port, Onboard Hard Drive, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, LED Headlights/Fog Lights.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG3FH922520
Stock: 2520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 106,230 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,495$2,647 Below Market
DMV Automotive - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCAB1GN121949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,455 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,497$1,641 Below Market
Epovo Auto Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBB6DN633419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,747 miles8 mi awayFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,429
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCAB0GN156403
Stock: 156403FLP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- certified
2019 Chrysler 300 Limited19,153 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$22,500$2,439 Below Market
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. **REMOTE ENGINE STATER** UCONNECT 4C WITH 8.4 INCH DISPLAY** APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY** REAR BACK-UP CAMERA** FRONT AND 2ND ROW HEATED SEAT** HEATED STEERING WHEEL** A/C DUAL ZONE CONTROLFarrish of Fairfax, Stop Clicking and come see us Today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG8KH689417
Stock: PR11922
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 52,478 miles19 mi awayFrame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,950
Kargar Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BUYING A CAR HAS NEVER BEEN THIS EASY.We specialize in 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL. BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY, REPO, FORECLOSURE...NO PROBLEM. NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS A TODOS! NO TAX ID, NO SOCIAL, NO CREDITO, MAL CREDITO, BANCARROTA, REPOSICIONES...NO PROBLEMA. TODOS SON APROBADOS! FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO!We can HELP you DRIVE today!!! You will not be disappointed!! 124 point VA safety inspection, AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED, qualifies for AUTOCHECK buy back protection. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 5 years.NON-COMMISSIONED sales reps. Just friendly staff and ready to help you. Contact our Sales at 703-520-9696.***LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT***XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, SEATS, LEATHER, REAR AIR, HEATED SEATS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, TRIP COMPUTER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE***for more information please call: 703-520-9696.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG9FH920627
Stock: KMM2717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 42,162 miles16 mi awayLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,500
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX ONE-OWNER**KEYLESS ENTER N GO** UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT** MANUAL 6-WAY DRIVER SEAT** AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS** REAR BACK-UP CAMERA** BRAKE ASSIST** REMOTE USB PORTFarrish of Fairfax, Stop Clicking and come see us Today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Upgraded Engine.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCAB2FN735035
Stock: PR11918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring8,274 miles16 mi awayTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,000$2,125 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring Ceramic Gray Clearcoat Chrysler Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Quick Order Package 22E (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display, Wheels: 17' x 7.0' Painted Cast Aluminum. RWD 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG5KH610405
Stock: 000J9495
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 54,956 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,932$1,553 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG3EN134444
Stock: S627513A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 6,464 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,793$1,906 Below Market
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring Ceramic Gray Clearcoat **BLUETOOTH**, **BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE and AUDIO STREAMING**, **MP3 - USB / iPOD READY**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **4G LTE WI-FI(R) HOTSPOT AVAIL**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO**, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Chrome Surround 300S Grille, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black LED Taillamps, Bright Chrome Wing Badge - Black Insert, Gloss Black DLO Surround Molding, Sport Appearance Package, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 21479 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 19/30 City/Highway MPGMD State Inspected with a Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG2KH511606
Stock: T2045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 38,000 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$20,728$1,676 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather W/Perforated Insert Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 22T Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850Re This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER** AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * OFFERED WITH AN INDUSTRY LEADING AUTONATION 125 POINT INSPECTION AND A 90 DAY / 4,000 MILE WARRANTY * CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE * AN APPOINTMENT WILL GUARANTEE THE BEST USE OF YOUR VALUABLE TIME AND ENSURE THE BEST POSSIBLE SERVICE . Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG1KH577428
Stock: KH577428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.