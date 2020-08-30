Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

Located 20 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather W/Perforated Insert Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 22T Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850Re ** CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CCAEG1KH577428

Stock: KH577428

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020