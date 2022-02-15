What is the 300?

The Chrysler 300 is a large sedan, a body style that has become somewhat of a rarity in modern times as people flock to SUVs in droves. This particular 300 has been with us for just over a decade, with minor changes here and there to keep things somewhat fresh. The fact that the 300 has endured this long is perhaps a testament to its timeless styling. Our editors have also praised the 300 for its spacious and plush cabin, large trunk and comfortable ride quality. It also offers optional all-wheel drive.

Alas, the 300's future doesn't look particularly bright since large non-luxury sedans have fallen so out of favor with Americans. There's a possibility that Chrysler will decide to put the 300 out to pasture in the near future. But if Chrysler does keep the 300 in production for the 2023 model year, we don't expect any significant changes.

Among the dwindling set of large sedans is the 300's corporate sibling, the Dodge Charger, which focuses more on performance than luxury. There's also the Volkswagen Arteon, which features a more modern design but is more expensive, and the Toyota Avalon, which is more fuel-efficient and scores better in our ratings, though it no longer offers AWD.