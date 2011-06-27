Estimated values
2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,114
|$9,819
|$11,301
|Clean
|$7,642
|$9,256
|$10,635
|Average
|$6,699
|$8,130
|$9,302
|Rough
|$5,755
|$7,004
|$7,969
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,641
|$9,308
|$10,756
|Clean
|$7,197
|$8,775
|$10,122
|Average
|$6,308
|$7,707
|$8,853
|Rough
|$5,419
|$6,640
|$7,585