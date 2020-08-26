Used 2013 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

200 listings
XJ Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    57,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $3,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    57,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $1,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    19,215 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    36,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,900

    $569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    22,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in White
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    59,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,975

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Silver
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    77,828 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,500

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    74,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,977

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    61,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    35,196 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $41,000

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    58,125 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $26,595

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    62,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,699

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    79,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ Supercharged in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ Supercharged

    62,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    80,367 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    72,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    73,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    73,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,595

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ

Overall Consumer Rating
4.89 Reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Welcome to my gentleman's stage of life
cbrandi,04/22/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I've owned performance oriented cars of all stripes. This is my first tilt into the luxury side of the equation. I've had two previous Jaguars and loved them, being fast, comfortable and beautiful. I like the fact that these cars stand apart from the German crowd. They offer color choices and interior choices unlike the German boredom. BTW I've owned several German cars too.
