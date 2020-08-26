Used 2013 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 57,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,995$3,702 Below Market
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD0D8V45961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,000$1,407 Below Market
Kia of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD2D8V47551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,215 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,999
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is excited to offer this 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This 2013 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. This model sets itself apart with Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD9D8V45814
Stock: V45814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 36,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,900$569 Below Market
National City Auto Center - National City / California
Bask in the luxury and refinement of our ULTRA LOW MILES, SHOW-ROOM BEAUTY, FULLY LOADED, 2013 Jaguar XJ Sedan that's proudly presented in Cashmere Champagne Metallic! Powered by a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 340hp while the tremendous power is managed by a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that provides swift acceleration and dynamic handling. This Rear Wheel Drive machine yields near 28mpg on the open road. Admire the modern styling and exceptional craftsmanship of our XJ. It boasts sleek lines that are beautifully accented by distinct alloy wheels. Open the door of our XJ to be met by one of the finest, most inviting interiors imaginable with its keen attention to detail. Sit back in the ultra-comfortable power adjustable heated seats, grip the heated steering wheel, and enjoy the ambiance provided by the panoramic sunroof. You're surrounded by amenities including dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, automatic wipers, touchscreen navigation, Bluetooth, Meridian audio and available satellite radio. Not only is our Jaguar superb in performance, fit, and finish, but it also provides ultimate peace of mind with its quality construction and advanced safety features. A gentleman in its class, our Jaguar XJ is your luxurious reward and is utterly magnificent! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C7XD8V52149
Stock: 11295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C7XD8V57139
Stock: 19157718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,975$493 Below Market
Clare Auto Sales, Inc. - Clare / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD1D8V50179
Stock: 3007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,828 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,500$538 Below Market
John Sisson Motors Mercedes-Benz - Washington / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD6D8V49559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,977
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged only has 74,742mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Jaguar XJ. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Strengths of this model include Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE2DMV43497
Stock: V43497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Loaded Black on Black 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio AWD 4-Door Luxury Sedan with only 61,768mi. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. This 2013 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Jaguar XJ, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jaguar XJ is so immaculate it is practically new. Fast and exciting, this Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Jaguar. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Jaguar XJ offers with its well-considered features. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio feeling safe and confident with these new tires. This extremely hard to find Jaguar XJ has made its way into our dealership. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXD8V51766
Stock: PV51766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 35,196 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$41,000
Crest Lincoln of Woodbridge - Woodbridge / Connecticut
Affordable luxury! Check out this: *Clean CARFAX* AWD, BLIS - Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert, Dual Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Power Mirrors with Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Power Rear View Shade, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, 19" Alloys.Certified. Jaguar Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateSilver 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio AWD 4D Sedan 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24VCrest Lincoln Jaguar has been recognized as a President's Award Winning dealership for many years, symbolizing an unprecedented level of customer satisfaction. Your purchase experience will be effortless and enjoyable!At Crest Auto Mall, each of our Certified Sales Consultants will strive to make your purchase experience seamless. We will make every attempt to introduce you to the car of your dreams! Visit our showroom today. We are conveniently located at 185 Amity Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Don't hesitate to give us a call us at (203) 389-7100. We would love to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXD8V53775
Stock: J5791B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2018
- 58,125 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$26,595
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Beautiful 2013 Jaguar XJL SUPERCHARGED on trade!!! 470HP propels this long wheelbase luxury sedan to 60mph in under 5 seconds! Prior Jaguar CPO Vehicle. Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Meridian Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Air, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811 EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: JET SUEDE CLOTH HEADLINER. JET LEATHER SEAT TRIM: ivory contrast stitching, jet fascia & upper door trim. EXTERIOR COLOR: CAVIAR. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE8DMV40782
Stock: 204451B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 62,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,699
REVEURO - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GBXDLV52346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2013 JAGUAR XJ EBONY ON JET AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PANORAMIC ROOF NAVIGATION SYSTEM BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT ASSIST PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO HEATED SEATS LEATHER CD ALLOYS DUAL POWER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT LOADED PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFOMRATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C78D8V43434
Stock: V43434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
AM/FM - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1GT0DMV54636
Stock: C54638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 80,367 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,999
The Taverna Collection - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C7XD8V43502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Jaguar XJ72,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,900
Audi Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Contact Audi Fort Worth today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Jaguar XJ . This 2012 Jaguar XJ comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Jaguar XJ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 2012 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ-- the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, technological goodies galore, available supercharged power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB6CLV37941
Stock: CLV37941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 73,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,999$1,428 Below Market
BMW of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
This 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio comes complete with features such as Navigation system, Back up camera, Blind spot monitor, Leather upholstery, Dual moonroof, Heated/Cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Rear parking aid, Rain sensing wipers, Keyless start/entry, and much more! This One Owner vehicle has a Clean Carfax. No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At BMW of Birmingham! You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Birmingham! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ6E8V65967
Stock: TE8V65967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 73,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,595$2,066 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ8E8V61421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
