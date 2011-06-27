Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

Egg Shell White I love it Edward Jackson , 04/04/2019 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2013 4-matic S550 since 2014 with 45k. This year 2019 and a ton of driving I have over 300k miles . Yes, I said it over 300k miles and I love every mile . I did go though a transmission , $5200 cost along with shocks . Not an issue the transmission was my fought, failure to proper maintain. These cars you have to understand proper maintenance is so important. I plan on keeping my car until I reach 500k. I dressed my wheels up 22in staggered . I wish I can display a photo...Anyways Be Easy Folks Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car. Very expensive to own. Repairs were fr Hiram Rabinowitz , 01/12/2019 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I got tired of the exorbitant bills and time involved with the repairs. It was a wonderful car to drive but I went downmarket. I need something more reliable and hassle free Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car will buy again Charles Davis , 06/05/2017 S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The best of luxury and power The car continues to perform at a high level very happy with car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Trouble Free Robert Amie Sr , 12/01/2016 S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Once you drive one, you'll never go back to the cars that you use to buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse