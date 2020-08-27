Used 2013 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
- 81,771 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,649$1,720 Below Market
- 89,945 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$18,991$1,290 Below Market
- 78,222 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,595$1,345 Below Market
- 56,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,991
- 50,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,500$924 Below Market
- 99,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995$1,048 Below Market
- 49,991 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,995$900 Below Market
- 70,512 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,870$630 Below Market
- 97,610 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,495$264 Below Market
- 74,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,780$239 Below Market
- 90,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,995$1,074 Below Market
- 47,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,893
- 125,058 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,000
- 108,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$779 Below Market
- 65,998 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,495
- 76,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,000
- 87,238 milesDelivery Available*
$21,990
- 71,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,875
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A8
djefferson,07/21/2014
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased my A8 late spring 2013 and have had no surprises, just pure driving pleasure. This change to Audi was driven by frustration of dealer practices to purchase a new Mercedes S-550/S350 Bluetec at that time a 2012/13 model. I was promised an excellent deal but after almost 4days of back/forth on price and frustration,I went looking for Audi and I'm very happy I did. The only reason for not leaving any sooner I had 4 new Benz's within the last 6yrs from that dealership. Forget about loyalty. Love what you drive. I really do. This big girl has excellent dance moves..Rain or Shine, Curves or Straights it drives like a smaller car begging to show off. Both City/Hwy MPG is impressive. I still love my Audi A8..Im am almost 2 years in on my 2nd one a 2015 A8L..these cars are problem free and the Long wheelbase is just as enjoyable as the short. I really enjoyed my 2013, but my 2015 I love. I did look again at new 2014-15 Mercedes S550 but didn't find enough merit to return to a Benz. It was nice but in my experience not better. I truly enjoy driving my Audi A8L.. What is really impressive is the truly satisfying ownership experience and the technology available for the price. If you find yourself looking for pleasure in your drive...Go experience a Audi for yourself.. I still love what I Drive...
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.