Used 2013 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ice Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Audi A8 L 3.0L is offered by AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi A8 L 3.0L is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride.Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi A8 L 3.0L equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.More information about the 2013 Audi A8 L:The long-wheelbase version of the A8, the A8L, is now slightly longer than the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing an exceptionally roomy interior. The A8 still manages to feel more nimble and responsive than would ever be expected for such a large vehicle. A number of other tech features, such as the industry-first full LED headlamps and the next-generation touchpad MMI interface inside, are market standouts.This model sets itself apart with excellent MMI interface, fuel efficiency, responsive handling, Strong acceleration, and extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAURGAFD5DN032659

Stock: DN032659

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020