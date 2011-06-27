Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,263
|$21,624
|$24,401
|Clean
|$17,078
|$20,224
|$22,817
|Average
|$14,707
|$17,424
|$19,648
|Rough
|$12,336
|$14,624
|$16,480
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,230
|$36,782
|$40,553
|Clean
|$30,138
|$34,401
|$37,920
|Average
|$25,954
|$29,639
|$32,654
|Rough
|$21,770
|$24,877
|$27,389
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,123
|$54,319
|$58,638
|Clean
|$45,935
|$50,802
|$54,831
|Average
|$39,558
|$43,770
|$47,217
|Rough
|$33,181
|$36,737
|$39,603
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,762
|$37,461
|$40,534
|Clean
|$31,571
|$35,036
|$37,903
|Average
|$27,188
|$30,186
|$32,640
|Rough
|$22,805
|$25,335
|$27,376
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,301
|$24,910
|$27,895
|Clean
|$19,918
|$23,298
|$26,084
|Average
|$17,153
|$20,072
|$22,462
|Rough
|$14,388
|$16,847
|$18,840
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,901
|$23,965
|$27,320
|Clean
|$18,610
|$22,413
|$25,547
|Average
|$16,026
|$19,311
|$21,999
|Rough
|$13,443
|$16,208
|$18,452
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,837
|$24,234
|$27,863
|Clean
|$18,549
|$22,665
|$26,054
|Average
|$15,974
|$19,528
|$22,436
|Rough
|$13,399
|$16,390
|$18,818