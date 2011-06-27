Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,078
|$22,837
|$25,293
|Clean
|$17,457
|$20,899
|$23,136
|Average
|$14,215
|$17,024
|$18,821
|Rough
|$10,974
|$13,149
|$14,506
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,763
|$15,685
|$17,591
|Clean
|$11,679
|$14,354
|$16,091
|Average
|$9,510
|$11,693
|$13,090
|Rough
|$7,341
|$9,031
|$10,089
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,792
|$13,459
|$15,197
|Clean
|$9,875
|$12,317
|$13,901
|Average
|$8,041
|$10,033
|$11,308
|Rough
|$6,208
|$7,750
|$8,716
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,916
|$32,339
|$34,601
|Clean
|$26,459
|$29,595
|$31,650
|Average
|$21,546
|$24,108
|$25,747
|Rough
|$16,632
|$18,620
|$19,844
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,551
|$22,714
|$24,789
|Clean
|$17,890
|$20,787
|$22,674
|Average
|$14,567
|$16,932
|$18,445
|Rough
|$11,245
|$13,078
|$14,217
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,704
|$15,249
|$17,553
|Clean
|$10,710
|$13,955
|$16,056
|Average
|$8,721
|$11,368
|$13,061
|Rough
|$6,732
|$8,780
|$10,067