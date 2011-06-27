Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews
Love what you drive...and I love the S550
For the 2010, everything you need (and then some) is included in this car. Engine is strong and accelerating with ease. The ride is quiet and smooth. Sport mode brings the car back alive with both acceleration and handling. Only downside for me is bluetooth: voice only and no music streaming Updates: i got the car 2.5 years ago with 50k miles and it is now 127k miles... still run smooth as the day I got it. Cost abit for maint though. Her’s what I spent $3400 for 4 shocks...all went dead around 105k miles and the car was sagging 2 set of tires aound $2500 total Oild change every 7k miles with full synthentic ( $115x 10 = $1,150). I bought the oil and filter and have a mechanic close to where I live change and top off fluids and rotate tires 2 alignments (one paid for by Mercedes, the other one is $99) so just say $100 since labor only nonparts A brandnew windshield - $100 deductible Water pump and belt = $600 So all maint is about $8,000 not too bad for a S550 Now this the part that it will shock you Fuel/gas = almost $15,000 but I did drive over 75,000 miles so about 30,800 miles a year... It’s a nice car to drive but as you can see, cost about $23,000 to maintain it if you drive as much as I do. Hope this realistic review helps ya ... Gas is about
Exellent vehicle
This car seems like it was pulled straight out of the autobahn, fast but comfortable. Test drove the 7 series, Maserati Quaduellete, and Porsche Pannera, none of which could nearly compare. I commute between Miami and Tampa every day, and this car is simply unbelievable. Beware though- Sometimes I forget in a American highway and not in the autobahn and find myself doing 130 something in a 75 zone. The rides THAT good.
It does not get any better than this!
traded 08 S550 4matic, third S class in a row and I have to honestly say, they just keep improving! The lighting on the 10 is very...well 2010! I think for the money you can not honestly buy a better car at this price point. If you can afford BUY IT!
flagship with great mileage
had 2007 s-600. this is same car, but softer ride and less torque. so it took less time to learn all the toys. night vision now has added thermal. lane drift actually vibrates steering wheel like road bumps. at 70 mph, in cruise, i get 29-30 mpg, at 2,000 rpm. blind spot warnings in mirrors are great.
Elegant Confidence
My eighth S-Class, the 2010 S550 is a marvel. Once you master the flush switches and COMAND options, you are piloting the most confident car on the planet. And it inures you into its confidence. The interior is elegant, sophisticated and beautiful. I have the black premium leather and select the Polar blue ambient lighting and it's a marvel to me even after 3 months. The Distronic PLUS reduces you driving to steering only, if you allow it. It all works as stated. The LED lighting front and rear was designed to be functional as one would expect; but also designed to make a statement that shows off Mercedes-Benz style. I have 9,800 miles on my car, and there has not been a single problem .
