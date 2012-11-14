Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

4,475 listings
E-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    101,315 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC®

    106,096 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420

    98,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430

    206,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Gray
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    135,934 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,095

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in White
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    85,000 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    218,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Silver
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    191,608 miles

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 in Black
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430

    198,422 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $984

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG in Black
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG®

    55,406 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,950

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC®

    173,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    103,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    81,314 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $12,979

    $2,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    148,209 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    84,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,952

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    108,964 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,395

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    120,941 miles

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    98,950 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6100 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 1
    (1%)
last of the bank vault Benzs
jr17,11/14/2012
I know my MB's trust me on this. The 96-99 E class is by far the best years of the E class. DO NOT buy a 2000 or newer. I have 215k on mine. Paint is starting to fade a bit, a little rattle in the Cat Conv other than that, it drives and runs like new. Chrysler ruined the name from 2000 to like 2007 or roughly around there. They tried to infuse their technology into the E class at this time and failed miserably. A 2000 E class is a K car with a MB star on the hood. The 99 is heavy, solid, and feels German. It's a little underpowered, and don't buy a 4matic if you are worried about gas. If you value your family's safety, want to to stay out of trouble, and want to look cool, buy a 99
Report abuse


