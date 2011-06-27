Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300TD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,468
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,540
|$2,203
|$2,566
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,671
|$1,947
|Rough
|$779
|$1,140
|$1,328
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,389
|$1,547
|Clean
|$986
|$1,239
|$1,381
|Average
|$742
|$940
|$1,048
|Rough
|$498
|$641
|$715
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,920
|$3,497
|Clean
|$1,662
|$2,605
|$3,121
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,977
|$2,368
|Rough
|$840
|$1,348
|$1,615
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$2,996
|$3,550
|Clean
|$1,770
|$2,673
|$3,168
|Average
|$1,332
|$2,028
|$2,404
|Rough
|$895
|$1,383
|$1,640
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,769
|$2,522
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,251
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,708
|$1,991
|Rough
|$796
|$1,165
|$1,358
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,441
|$2,844
|Clean
|$1,523
|$2,178
|$2,538
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,653
|$1,926
|Rough
|$770
|$1,127
|$1,314