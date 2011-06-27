Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$1,968
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,758
|$2,083
|Average
|$879
|$1,337
|$1,584
|Rough
|$592
|$916
|$1,086
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300D 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$2,017
|$2,390
|Clean
|$1,194
|$1,801
|$2,134
|Average
|$900
|$1,370
|$1,623
|Rough
|$607
|$938
|$1,113