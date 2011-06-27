Estimated values
2012 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,534
|$21,784
|$24,270
|Clean
|$17,208
|$20,228
|$22,530
|Average
|$14,557
|$17,118
|$19,051
|Rough
|$11,905
|$14,008
|$15,572
Estimated values
2012 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,845
|$21,183
|$23,736
|Clean
|$16,569
|$19,671
|$22,035
|Average
|$14,016
|$16,646
|$18,632
|Rough
|$11,463
|$13,622
|$15,229
Estimated values
2012 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,258
|$22,863
|$25,620
|Clean
|$17,880
|$21,231
|$23,783
|Average
|$15,125
|$17,967
|$20,111
|Rough
|$12,370
|$14,702
|$16,438
Estimated values
2012 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,215
|$20,415
|$23,617
|Clean
|$15,055
|$18,958
|$21,924
|Average
|$12,735
|$16,043
|$18,539
|Rough
|$10,415
|$13,128
|$15,153