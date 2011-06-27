  1. Home
Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 LS 460
A Perfect Luxury Car

jrl999, 05/25/2014
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2012 LS 460L with 18K miles certified at a Lexus dealer in Miami FL. Drove it back to NC and found it to be the most comfortable car imaginable. Had a 2006 LS 430 which was also a near flawless car. I like everything about this car and it simply devours long trips on an interstate. Have only driven 3500 miles since buying it, but it is so comfortable and enjoyable to drive.

Comfort and Quiet in a luxury package!

Paul Tamburelli, 03/12/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is my second Lexus LS! Cost of ownership is minimal other than oil changes every 5 to 7 thousand miles. Comfort of ride and a quiet environment sets the LS apart from its competition! 4 years into ownership and my LS rides like the day I drove it off the showroom floor..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Crap!

Brabus, 05/26/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
31 of 37 people found this review helpful

I could write a story which may not fit this page about my experience with Lexus LS460AWD , but decide to provide some summaries: up to 52k regular maintenance, oil change, filters, scheduled services base of mileage , etc. no problems. 52k - 96k things get very bad. This is the list of thing I fixed: break calipers drive shafts both sides upper control arms and bushings changed 2x ! both sides struts mount plates both sides swing bar left break actuator front differential approx. repair cost $20.000

last of the breed

mitchellrowe, 08/15/2012
17 of 23 people found this review helpful

the ls 460 as we know it , will be replaced shortly , with a a high tech version , too expensive for youngprofessionals , and too complicated for the over 45 crowd . the dash / interior is full of the features found on the 2013 GS model , which was released in may 2012 . The GS isn't exactly a barn burner in terms of popularity . the lexus factory is incentivising the current ls 460 models , where the price is close to a 2013 GS. ( + or - ) $ 60 k for a midsize bmw wanna be . if you are looking for the ultimate all around , ultra quiet , concert hall on wheels with status , grab an LS while they last .

Perfect ; absolutely Perfect

mitchellrowe, 03/01/2012
58 of 91 people found this review helpful

2012 LS 460 ; standard AWD , flawless . now that the automobile is perfect ( even premium michelin rubber) , it's time for a model change to create unhappiness for awhile . --- absolutly reccomend the 2012 LS ... save + $ 30 k over a 550s MB with 4 matic ... and no need for constanr maintenance ! .... Beats the pants off the Jag , leaves Caddy in the distant dust , saves $ 100 k over a Bentley . Double Black , or White with Alabaster are stunners . The only MUST HAVE OPTION IS THE LEVINSON RADIO . ( perfect balance , crisp stand out highs , and completely undistorted Bass ( last model year for this model Levinson ) ... Gas Mileage is 24 + on the highway ( 92+ ) mitchell rowe ;

