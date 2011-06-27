Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews
A Perfect Luxury Car
I bought my 2012 LS 460L with 18K miles certified at a Lexus dealer in Miami FL. Drove it back to NC and found it to be the most comfortable car imaginable. Had a 2006 LS 430 which was also a near flawless car. I like everything about this car and it simply devours long trips on an interstate. Have only driven 3500 miles since buying it, but it is so comfortable and enjoyable to drive.
Comfort and Quiet in a luxury package!
This is my second Lexus LS! Cost of ownership is minimal other than oil changes every 5 to 7 thousand miles. Comfort of ride and a quiet environment sets the LS apart from its competition! 4 years into ownership and my LS rides like the day I drove it off the showroom floor..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Crap!
I could write a story which may not fit this page about my experience with Lexus LS460AWD , but decide to provide some summaries: up to 52k regular maintenance, oil change, filters, scheduled services base of mileage , etc. no problems. 52k - 96k things get very bad. This is the list of thing I fixed: break calipers drive shafts both sides upper control arms and bushings changed 2x ! both sides struts mount plates both sides swing bar left break actuator front differential approx. repair cost $20.000
last of the breed
the ls 460 as we know it , will be replaced shortly , with a a high tech version , too expensive for youngprofessionals , and too complicated for the over 45 crowd . the dash / interior is full of the features found on the 2013 GS model , which was released in may 2012 . The GS isn't exactly a barn burner in terms of popularity . the lexus factory is incentivising the current ls 460 models , where the price is close to a 2013 GS. ( + or - ) $ 60 k for a midsize bmw wanna be . if you are looking for the ultimate all around , ultra quiet , concert hall on wheels with status , grab an LS while they last .
Perfect ; absolutely Perfect
2012 LS 460 ; standard AWD , flawless . now that the automobile is perfect ( even premium michelin rubber) , it's time for a model change to create unhappiness for awhile . --- absolutly reccomend the 2012 LS ... save + $ 30 k over a 550s MB with 4 matic ... and no need for constanr maintenance ! .... Beats the pants off the Jag , leaves Caddy in the distant dust , saves $ 100 k over a Bentley . Double Black , or White with Alabaster are stunners . The only MUST HAVE OPTION IS THE LEVINSON RADIO . ( perfect balance , crisp stand out highs , and completely undistorted Bass ( last model year for this model Levinson ) ... Gas Mileage is 24 + on the highway ( 92+ ) mitchell rowe ;
Sponsored cars related to the LS 460
Related Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020