Used 2012 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

200 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    72,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    31,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $20,000

    $3,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    73,981 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,888

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    57,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    $3,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    57,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $1,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    19,215 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    36,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,900

    $569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    85,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,999

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    22,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in White
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    59,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,975

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Silver
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    77,828 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    74,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,977

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    61,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    68,449 miles

    $18,399

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    76,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL

    92,787 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    35,196 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $41,000

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Gold
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    112,364 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,621

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ
  4. Used 2012 Jaguar XJ

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 3
    (25%)
This car is my child
Virgill Mouton,11/20/2015
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
May 23, 2017 30,283 miles It's still a bad ass car! 2016 I recently took this car on a road trip, around 2000 miles round trip. On the return trip home I decided not to spend a night in a hotel and just stop for gas and food, I don't know what you've read or heard about this car but trust me. This is a bad ass car. I was thoroughly impressed. During the trip I drove on many types of road surfaces and sometimes bad weather conditions and nothing fazed this car. There was nothing it couldn't handle and all systems worked perfectly. Nothing broke down. I"m 48 years old, 300 lbs and I hadn't been on a long road trip in about 25 years. Didn't know if I was going to enjoy it as much as I did in my younger years. I really enjoyed the trip. Mainly because of the XJ. Believe me many a time I was in some desolate country, there wasn't a town for maybe 40 or 50 miles and this car took me through that without breaking a sweat. Sometimes I did 110 mph and put it on cruise control. I'm a car person so I'm getting a little teary eyed talking about this. No I don't work for Jaguar. I'm here to help those who are maybe thinking about buying this car. I've had it for almost 4 years and nothing has broke on it. Seriously, ....nothing. Performance is excellent. All that bad stuff you used to hear about Jaguar reliability, that's over.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings