Used 2012 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

Contact Audi Fort Worth today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Jaguar XJ . This 2012 Jaguar XJ comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Jaguar XJ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 2012 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ-- the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, technological goodies galore, available supercharged power

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA1CB6CLV37941

Stock: CLV37941

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020