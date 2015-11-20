Used 2012 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Loaded Black on Black 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio AWD 4-Door Luxury Sedan with only 61,768mi. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. This 2013 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Jaguar XJ, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jaguar XJ is so immaculate it is practically new. Fast and exciting, this Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Jaguar. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Jaguar XJ offers with its well-considered features. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio feeling safe and confident with these new tires. This extremely hard to find Jaguar XJ has made its way into our dealership. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWJ2GDXD8V51766

Stock: PV51766

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020