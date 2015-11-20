Used 2012 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 72,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900
Audi Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Contact Audi Fort Worth today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Jaguar XJ . This 2012 Jaguar XJ comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Jaguar XJ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 2012 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ-- the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, technological goodies galore, available supercharged power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB6CLV37941
Stock: CLV37941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 31,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,000$3,640 Below Market
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** CLEAN SOUTHERN CARFAX ** 5.0-LITER V8 ** LOADED ** SUPER CLEAN ** The XJ Series has been Jaguar's iconic flagship sedan for decades! Redesigned in 2010 to break the mold this radically updated Jag is a head-turner! This XJL is exceptionally clean inside and out with absolutely no rust; This is thanks to its life spent in Florida and Arkansas! Loaded with every imaginable option this Jaguar is the perfect blend of world-class luxury and white knuckle performance! 385hp 5.0-liter V8 gets this XJ from 0-60 in 4.9 seconds! Wider and longer than its predecessors it will out-handle just about any of its competitors! Interior features every option in the book including heated and cooled leather MASSAGING seats navigation and an All-LCD Console with customizable gauge configurations. This is a rare Southern Jag that comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB2CLV36091
Stock: V36091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,888
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB8CLV23068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995$3,702 Below Market
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD0D8V45961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$1,407 Below Market
Kia of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD2D8V47551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,215 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,999
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is excited to offer this 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This 2013 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. This model sets itself apart with Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD9D8V45814
Stock: V45814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 36,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,900$569 Below Market
National City Auto Center - National City / California
Bask in the luxury and refinement of our ULTRA LOW MILES, SHOW-ROOM BEAUTY, FULLY LOADED, 2013 Jaguar XJ Sedan that's proudly presented in Cashmere Champagne Metallic! Powered by a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 340hp while the tremendous power is managed by a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that provides swift acceleration and dynamic handling. This Rear Wheel Drive machine yields near 28mpg on the open road. Admire the modern styling and exceptional craftsmanship of our XJ. It boasts sleek lines that are beautifully accented by distinct alloy wheels. Open the door of our XJ to be met by one of the finest, most inviting interiors imaginable with its keen attention to detail. Sit back in the ultra-comfortable power adjustable heated seats, grip the heated steering wheel, and enjoy the ambiance provided by the panoramic sunroof. You're surrounded by amenities including dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, automatic wipers, touchscreen navigation, Bluetooth, Meridian audio and available satellite radio. Not only is our Jaguar superb in performance, fit, and finish, but it also provides ultimate peace of mind with its quality construction and advanced safety features. A gentleman in its class, our Jaguar XJ is your luxurious reward and is utterly magnificent! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C7XD8V52149
Stock: 11295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,999$860 Below Market
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB7BLV05823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C7XD8V57139
Stock: 19157718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,975$493 Below Market
Clare Auto Sales, Inc. - Clare / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD1D8V50179
Stock: 3007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,828 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500$538 Below Market
John Sisson Motors Mercedes-Benz - Washington / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD6D8V49559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,977
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged only has 74,742mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Jaguar XJ. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Strengths of this model include Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE2DMV43497
Stock: V43497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Loaded Black on Black 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio AWD 4-Door Luxury Sedan with only 61,768mi. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. This 2013 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Jaguar XJ, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jaguar XJ is so immaculate it is practically new. Fast and exciting, this Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Jaguar. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Jaguar XJ offers with its well-considered features. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio feeling safe and confident with these new tires. This extremely hard to find Jaguar XJ has made its way into our dealership. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ--the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, all-wheel drive available, technological goodies galore, top-shelf luxury, and supercharged V6 and V8 power *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXD8V51766
Stock: PV51766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 68,449 miles
$18,399
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Ben West 615..473..6979 Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Navigation Blind Spot Monitors Bluetooth Panoramic Moonroof Heated & Cooled Seats Massaging Seats Active Lumbar Support Rear Vision Camera Push Button Start Local Trade Both Master Keys Great Service History Luxury & Comfort Features : Power Front Seats Both with Memory Heated & Cooled Seats Heated Powerfolding Mirrors Steering Wheel Controls Power Pano Roof Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Front & Rear Vanity Mirrors Remote Keyless Entry Power Open & Close Trunk Performance &Safety : V8 Rear Vision Camera Automatic Transmission Adaptive Suspension Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Rainsensing Wipers Electronic Parking Brake Fully Automatic Adaptive Headlights Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-6 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a relaxed, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking the time to view our listing. - This 2011 Jaguar XJ 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Grey with a Jet-London Tan Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Have original manuals, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB5BLV08591
Stock: V08591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
Contact Jaguar Land Rover of Monterey today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Jaguar XJ . This Jaguar XJ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The XJ has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. With the care taken on this gently used vehicle, its hard to believe there are 74,321 miles on it. Serviced exclusively at Jaguar of Monterey! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2011 Jaguar XJ: Jaguar broke the XJ mold in redesigning its 2011 model. The new car revitalizes the company's position in the luxury fold. With an ultra-refined cabin, technological amenities galore and three exciting V8 power options, the XJ is a serious contender against the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, technological goodies galore, available supercharged power.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB7BLV17406
Stock: JK1662L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2017
- 92,787 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Stunning from every angle, our 2011 Jaguar XJL Sedan exudes elegance and style in Polaris White. Powered by a 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 385hp while paired with a paddle-shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination allows our Rear Wheel Drive sedan to sprint to 60mph in around 4.7 seconds while scoring near 23mpg on the open road. The suspension feels athletic and toned, which makes for an excellent commute! Take one look inside our XJL and your eyes will be mesmerized with the luxuries offered. Sink into the supportive leather seat, and take in all that the cabin has to offer. Bask in the ambiance from the power sunroof, and check your surroundings before you play your favorite song on the premium audio system. Styling is superb; ultra-luxury like this is not found in many domestic cars. Safety features on our Jaguar include ABS, blind spot monitor, child safety locks, and an abundance of airbags to keep you and your loved ones safe. Don't delay; this XJL is a rare find! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB8BLV05121
Stock: C05121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- 35,196 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$41,000
Crest Lincoln of Woodbridge - Woodbridge / Connecticut
Affordable luxury! Check out this: *Clean CARFAX* AWD, BLIS - Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert, Dual Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Power Mirrors with Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Power Rear View Shade, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, 19" Alloys.Certified. Jaguar Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateSilver 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio AWD 4D Sedan 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24VCrest Lincoln Jaguar has been recognized as a President's Award Winning dealership for many years, symbolizing an unprecedented level of customer satisfaction. Your purchase experience will be effortless and enjoyable!At Crest Auto Mall, each of our Certified Sales Consultants will strive to make your purchase experience seamless. We will make every attempt to introduce you to the car of your dreams! Visit our showroom today. We are conveniently located at 185 Amity Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Don't hesitate to give us a call us at (203) 389-7100. We would love to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXD8V53775
Stock: J5791B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2018
- 112,364 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,621
Southern Motors Honda - Savannah / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner.Our mission is to provide the highest quality sales and service, the most competitive price, and a total family experience with the goal of earning customers for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CBXBLV05931
Stock: N3764C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
