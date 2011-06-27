Used 2009 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews
'09 Lexus LS 460L Love it
Second LS for us. previous 2003 LS w/ 185,000 miles and did have some issues w/ suspension reliability, but otherwise bullet proof. 2009 LS Luxury package, longwheel base, is a real cruiser, loads of power, owned now for 6mos. w/o any complaints. Mark Lev.stereo is a dream. recent cross country trip, was shocked to look down to notice speedo @ 100mph by mistake on open road and ride was effortless and under total control, scary quiet. best mileage at 65, was 28mpg figured by hand. still discovering buttons and features.
2009 LS 460 AWD!!! Best decision!
You work hard all of your life, you deserve this car. If you are considering it, you will never regret the decision. The car handles very well, and gives you the choice on the type of suspension you prefer. It is very responsive. You will feel safe and wrapped up in this vehicle. If you are looking for screaming performance, then you may want to look elsewhere, this ride is for those who just want a comfortable "couch on wheels" feel.
Great ride for the money
I wanted a dependable used car with style, comfort, awd, and power. I did a lot of online research and narrowed it down to Lexus for overall ride and dependability. I purchased it with 103k on it and haven't had any issues in 10k miles. Engine sounds smooth, and runs strong, like new. Its at home on the highway with plenty of passing power. The LS 460 isn't flashy but turns heads, exactly what i wanted.
- Performance
- Comfort
I'm truly amazed
Previously, I drove Lincolns for 16 years, then had two LS430s, but this LS460 is the most amazing car I've ever owned. The improvements over the LS430 are many, and the state of the art in this car is nearly perfect. I can find no faults with it, it performs flawlessly, the power is awesome, it's quiet like a tomb, comfortable to a nearly dangerous level, the features are extraordinary and everything works to perfection. I'm particularly pleased with the Hard Drive for storing your music that is on board, and the ability to play DVDs through the navigation screen with the car in park. Nothing like it when you're waiting to pick up the grand kids. I give the car 2 resounding thumbs up.
Feedback on LS460
The LS460 is a superb automobile that cruises beautifully on the road. The ride is very smooth, quite, and the powerful V8 engine just cruises without any drag or hesitation. A feature that is worthy to mention are its safety attributes. We happen to live in Chicago whereby we get our driving challenges due to bad weather. Last week, we were driving in the evening during hazardous driving conditions caused by heavy down pours of rain in certain sections of the driving path, and freezing rain in other parts. The car leveraged the all wheel drive feature, and the handling was just superb.
