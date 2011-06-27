Estimated values
2009 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,912
|$13,783
|$15,506
|Clean
|$9,924
|$12,539
|$14,099
|Average
|$7,949
|$10,050
|$11,284
|Rough
|$5,973
|$7,561
|$8,470
Estimated values
2009 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,510
|$14,685
|$16,589
|Clean
|$10,469
|$13,359
|$15,084
|Average
|$8,385
|$10,708
|$12,073
|Rough
|$6,301
|$8,056
|$9,062
Estimated values
2009 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,058
|$12,891
|$14,590
|Clean
|$9,148
|$11,728
|$13,266
|Average
|$7,327
|$9,400
|$10,618
|Rough
|$5,506
|$7,072
|$7,970
Estimated values
2009 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,068
|$12,324
|$14,269
|Clean
|$8,247
|$11,211
|$12,975
|Average
|$6,605
|$8,986
|$10,385
|Rough
|$4,964
|$6,761
|$7,795