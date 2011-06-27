  1. Home
2011 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp styling inside and out
  • more fun to drive than other crossovers
  • plenty of premium features
  • intuitive controls.
  • Slightly stiff-legged ride
  • less cargo capacity than other crossovers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Kia Sportage offers many improvements over the previous-generation Kia crossover, and now the Sportage matches up with the best crossover SUVs in the class.

Vehicle overview

Nowhere is it written that a crossover SUV must be bland and uninspiring, yet it seems that America's streets and highways have taken a turn toward dullsville as crossover sales march forever upward. In response, Kia has decided to inject this segment with a much-needed boost of adrenaline with its fully redesigned 2011 Kia Sportage, a small crossover with sharp styling and lively handling.

With no small bit of irony, you could have pointed to last year's Kia Sportage as a prime example of boring design. Underpowered plus generic to look at, the Sportage had little to offer beyond its low price and high value. But the 2011 Kia Sportage represents the Korean company's charge from the back of the pack to challenge those brands that sit at the head of the class. Thanks to chiseled lines and a sleek-looking interior, the 2011 Kia Sportage is one of the best-looking small crossovers for this model year.

In terms of engine performance, the 2011 Kia Sportage is still pretty average when it comes to actual output, because the standard 2.4-liter inline-4 makes 176 horsepower. But when you're behind the wheel, the Sportage feels much more athletic and engaging than any other compact crossover in its class thanks to taut suspension tuning. We expect the Sportage to get even sportier when the SX model with its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 debuts later in the model year with 270 hp.

The drawback to the Sportage's sporty handling is a ride that feels slightly stiff-legged. Rough pavement and washboard highways might lead some drivers to choose more comfortable crossovers, though the SX turbo will feature driver-adjustable dampers that might take the edge off the ride harshness. The Sportage also gets points deducted for having less cargo capacity than some of the front-running crossovers.

Among the competition, the stalwart 2011 Honda CR-V and 2011 Toyota RAV4 can accommodate about 25 percent more cargo, although that extra space will cost a few thousand dollars more than a comparably equipped Sportage. The Sportage also represents a relative bargain when compared to the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Mazda CX-7 and 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander, as it delivers more standard features at a slightly lower price. While its lack of practicality means it won't be for everyone, we're happy to report that the 2011 Kia Sportage is a proverbial bright spot in an otherwise dull landscape.

2011 Kia Sportage models

The 2011 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five. Initially, it will be offered in three trim levels: base, LX and EX. Soon after launch, a turbocharged SX model will be available.

Standard features on the base model include 16-inch cast-aluminum wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel with audio and phone controls, cloth upholstery, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD/MP3 player with satellite radio and USB/auxiliary input jacks.

Stepping up to the Sportage LX adds turn signals integrated into the exterior mirrors, tinted rear windows and keyless entry. Seventeen-inch wheels are optional, but only on the LX.

The Sportage EX comes with 18-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, chrome exterior accents, a rear spoiler, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel that also telescopes, a power driver seat and a chilled glovebox. Some EX features are available on the LX as options.

Available on LX and EX models are an upgraded audio system and a voice-controlled navigation system with a back-up camera. An optional Premium package is only available on EX models and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a ventilated driver seat, keyless ignition/entry, panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a cargo cover.

2011 Highlights

The Kia Sportage has been completely redesigned for 2011.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base, LX and EX examples of the Sportage is a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine that produces 176 hp and 168 pound-feet of torque. The base model is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, while other trims receive a six-speed automatic as standard. LX and EX buyers may also choose between front- and all-wheel drive. Later in the model year, a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine will be available in SX trim.

All-wheel-drive Sportage models are suitable for light off-road duties only. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway mpg and 25 mpg in combined driving for a 2.4-liter automatic with front-wheel drive. Opting for a manual transmission or all-wheel drive drops those estimates by a few mpg each. In our performance tests, a front-drive 2011 Kia Sportage accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in 9.5 seconds, an average time for this class.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2011 Kia Sportage models include front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front headrests, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control and stability control, as well as hill descent and hill start control. In Edmunds testing, the Kia Sportage required 124 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, which is about average for a compact crossover SUV. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the 2011 Sportage its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side impact protection.

Driving

Despite rather average test numbers, the 2011 Kia Sportage is reasonably fun to drive. Its stiffer suspension may be an item of contention for some, however, as road imperfections (especially with the 18-inch wheels) are felt more often and with more intensity. Power from the four-cylinder engine is adequate, and the automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly.

Interior

The 2011 Kia Sportage's interior in EX trim features a pleasing mix of complex and organic shapes. There is quite a bit of hard plastic throughout the cabin, but for the most part, it's well-textured and adequately padded where passengers generally make contact.

Passengers and driver alike benefit from well-contoured seats and adequate head- and legroom. The rear seats comfortably seat two average-size adults, but a third second-row passenger will likely find the center seat decidedly less comfortable. Sadly, the seat doesn't recline or slide fore and aft, features that have been adopted by the competition.

The Sportage comes up a bit short in regards to cargo space, accommodating a maximum of 26.1 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 54.6 cubes with the 60/40-split-folding seats laid flat. In comparison, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 both can hold roughly 70 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Kia Sportage.

5(58%)
4(24%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.3
72 reviews
See all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Went from a Forester XT to a Sportage SX AWD
mike_in_nepa,07/11/2011
In the last 7 years, I had 2 different turbo AWD models ('05 Legacy GT and a '09 Forester XT Ltd w/ Nav). It might seem like a step down to go from a Subaru to a Kia, but it actually was a large upgrade for the most part. My Kia Sportage SX AWD is equipped with the Premium Package with Leather, and the Navigation package. My Sportage SX outshines the Forester in terms of comfort, audio, and performance. The seats are very comfortable for long trips, the driver's seat is both heated and cooled, the cabin is much quieter, etc. Visibility is an issue here - looks great, but there are plenty of blind spots. Far less body roll than my Subarus. My fuel economy ranges from 23.1 to 25.5.
Sportage EX Update
daviel,03/13/2011
I sent in a review at one week's ownership; I have 10,000 miles. I really cannot think of a single complaint-the Sportage is doing fine. I like the handling and the engine. I did not buy this car to be a rocket, but it is fine in traffic; gets off the line quick. Mileage is still good - I do not drive it for max mileage and it's still good. a very comfortable car. I am delighted I bought it - my favorite car!
very nice so far, but...
jlg1875,04/05/2011
Bought the LX 2WD on Saturday and though so far I like it, I have a few gripes. I traded in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE after only 9400 miles. It was a decent vehicle, but living in NJ just outside NYC with constant stop and go traffic, my MPGs were averaging around 20. I agree so far with other reviews, the Sportage's ride is very firm, and with a lot of local streets looking like the moon's surface, I found that out quickly. However, I'm used to it already as the Santa Fe was not the smoothest ride on its 18 inch rims (Sportage has 17 inch). Steering is also very light and will take some getting used to. Interior a little too plasticy, but I don't agree that rear visibility is all that bad.
One year and still loving it
brianarm,05/24/2012
I have been driving this car for a year now and have put on 11K miles. Not a single thing has gone wrong, it is very reliable. All the small suv's are somewhat disappointing with their gas mileage. I average around 25 mpg in mixed driving without a heavy foot. I make several long trips (650 miles) a year and have to say the seats are incredibly comfortable and I'm 6'1. My mileage was about 30 mpg going about 75 on these trips. The EX gives you a lot a extra goodies - better seats, leather steering wheel, led lights in front, alloys etc. I could not be happier with my decision to buy this car.
See all 72 reviews of the 2011 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

