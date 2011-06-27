Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,840
|$8,175
|$9,868
|Clean
|$5,556
|$7,764
|$9,346
|Average
|$4,986
|$6,943
|$8,303
|Rough
|$4,417
|$6,121
|$7,260
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,923
|$6,939
|$8,401
|Clean
|$4,683
|$6,590
|$7,957
|Average
|$4,203
|$5,893
|$7,069
|Rough
|$3,723
|$5,196
|$6,181
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,942
|$5,238
|$6,181
|Clean
|$3,749
|$4,975
|$5,855
|Average
|$3,365
|$4,448
|$5,201
|Rough
|$2,981
|$3,922
|$4,548
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,317
|$7,631
|$9,307
|Clean
|$5,057
|$7,247
|$8,815
|Average
|$4,539
|$6,481
|$7,831
|Rough
|$4,021
|$5,714
|$6,847
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,472
|$7,696
|$9,309
|Clean
|$5,205
|$7,310
|$8,816
|Average
|$4,672
|$6,536
|$7,832
|Rough
|$4,138
|$5,763
|$6,848
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,533
|$6,450
|$7,840
|Clean
|$4,312
|$6,126
|$7,426
|Average
|$3,870
|$5,478
|$6,597
|Rough
|$3,429
|$4,830
|$5,768
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,868
|$8,127
|$9,767
|Clean
|$5,582
|$7,719
|$9,251
|Average
|$5,010
|$6,902
|$8,218
|Rough
|$4,438
|$6,086
|$7,185