Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2010 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Practical interior, good value compared to competition, long powertrain warranty.
  • Both engines lack oomph, disappointing fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though outclassed in many ways by more refined competitors, the 2010 Kia Sportage remains a solid choice for buyers in search of an affordable compact crossover.

Vehicle overview

Let's be clear right up front: The 2010 Kia Sportage is a good little crossover SUV. The only problem is that the hyper-competitive compact crossover segment is one of those places where being good might not be quite good enough.

The Sportage's long-standing midpack status dates all the way back to the model's U.S. introduction in 1995, when it broke new ground as one of the first truly compact sport-utility vehicles. Unfortunately, that original version was also rather crude, and it was quickly eclipsed by more refined entries from Honda and Toyota.

Kia went back to the drawing board and rolled out an all-new Sportage in 2004. Built on a more carlike unibody platform, this second-generation Sportage was a dramatic improvement over the previous version. The problem, of course, is that while the Sportage's engineers were upping their game, the competition was upping theirs. The result is that the 2010 Sportage is likable enough, but it lacks any subjective advantages that might lure buyers away from segment leaders like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

The Sportage's most obvious shortcoming is that both its available engines are no match for its rivals. Its 173-horsepower V6, for example, actually has less oomph than the CR-V's four-cylinder, to say nothing of the RAV4's spirited 269-hp V6. The Kia's four-speed automatic also lacks refinement compared to the competition's five-speeds, and that missing gear also adversely affects the Sportage's fuel economy. While these weaknesses don't exactly make the Sportage a slug in everyday driving, they're the kind of small differences that can become the deciding factor in a segment filled with a number of attractive choices.

There is one area where the Kia Sportage does manage to one-up its competitors, however, and that's the value proposition it offers. Compare its list of standard features with the Honda and Toyota, then take a look at their respective MSRPs and you'll discover that buying the Sportage can save you thousands of dollars. Figure in Kia's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and this Korean crossover begins to look even better. As such, the Sportage is best suited for buyers whose first concern is finding a relative bargain.

2010 Kia Sportage models

The 2010 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV that's offered in LX and EX trim levels. Both are offered with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

The entry-level LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and a flip-up rear window that opens independently of the liftgate. The interior features air-conditioning (except on four-cylinder base models), cloth upholstery, full power accessories, cruise control and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio capability and auxiliary audio/USB input jacks.

Pony up for the EX and you'll get 17-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, plus a rear cargo area cover and a trip computer. The EX can be decked out with a Luxury package that adds choice extras including rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded stereo with six-disc CD changer. A navigation system is also offered on EX models as a stand-alone option.

2010 Highlights

Other than a couple of minor feature revisions, the 2010 Kia Sportage is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Kia Sportage can be had with one of two engines and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. LX base models get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard and a four-speed automatic transmission is available as an option. Those in search of better performance can step up to the LX V6 or top-of-the-line EX, both of which are powered by a 2.7-liter V6 that's good for 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The four-speed automatic is the only transmission offered.

In our tests, a V6-powered Sportage took 10.7 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. To put that number in perspective, that's about a second slower than the quickest four-cylinder crossovers and more than 3 seconds off the time set by the segment-leading RAV4 V6.

The Sportage's powertrains are also substantially less fuel-efficient than those of its competitors. EPA estimates range from 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive, four-cylinder model to 18/23/20 for the all-wheel-drive V6.

Safety

The 2010 Kia Sportage comes equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, side curtain airbags and side-impact airbags for front seat passengers. Active front head restraints are also standard.

In government crash tests, the Sportage earned a top five-star rating for both frontal and side impact crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Sportage received an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest of four) in its frontal offset and side-impact crash tests. Unfortunately, the Sportage got a worst-possible score of "Poor" for its performance in the IIHS's new roof-strength test.

Driving

Much of the appeal of compact crossovers is in their ability to deliver some of the practicality of larger SUVs along with easier maneuverability and parking on city streets and in tight parking lots. The 2010 Kia Sportage is no exception.

Because the performance of the base model's four-cylinder is weak, we'd recommend stepping up to one of the V6-powered models. Even with the V6, the Sportage feels rather sluggish compared to many competitors, though it's probably just fine for most people's needs. On the open road, the Sportage feels nimble. The ride quality is a little firmer than the norm and handling is not exactly sporty, but neither is really objectionable.

Interior

Step inside the 2010 Kia Sportage and you'll find a pleasing interior with seating for up to five passengers. Build quality and materials are also generally good, with the exception of a few cheap-feeling knobs and switches.

Up front, the Sportage offers head- and legroom on par with most of its competitors. The 60/40-split rear seat offers slightly less legroom, however, making it a bit of a tight squeeze for larger adults.

That split-folding rear seat design makes schlepping stuff easy. In passenger mode there are 23.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats, while folding them forward creates a nice flat load floor with a total of 66.6 cubic feet of space. While those numbers are respectable enough, both fall a tad short of the category leaders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Kia Sportage.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best value I've owned - 161k mi only minor repairs
Ocala Jo,06/23/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
If you can find one used and it's been properly cared for, buy it! This baby is the Korean Energizer Bunny! I bought it new in July 2010, at over 161,000 miles, the only two times I needed help for it were a dead battery and a $2.99 O ring in the radiator that failed on my way to work one morning. Maintenance is not cheap, but worth it for a car that faithfully gets you where you're going. The only negatives are the awkward headrests (took a while to get it into a position that allows my head to remain upright) and the ride is a bit like a pickup truck--a non-luxury one. It's getting a bit long in the tooth--9 1/2 years--and doesn't have all the latest bells and whistles, but what is important to me is that it reliably gets me where I'm going. I hope to still be driving it for another 10 years. Whenever anyone asks me if I like my Kia, I answer with a resounding "YES!" When this one finally gives up, I'll first look at another Kia to replace it.
After 9+ yrs ownership and, still maintenance-free
J Howes,03/13/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this Kia new in March 2010 as a second car. After 9 years and 90,000 miles, this car needed no repairs until the past year, when the transmission malfunctioned (by not manually down-shifting from Drive to Low). Although Kia advertises a 10yr/100,000 powertrain warranty covering engine and transmission), they refused to honor the warranty, claiming gear shifting was not covered by the transmission warranty. The paint finish is outstanding and generous headroom is a plus for me (I'm 6' 5"). The radio's dim LCD display is impossible to see in bright sunlight. Also, at highway speeds, the cabin is not very quiet.
I love my kia
karla shoemake,08/03/2010
I love my new Kia. It's the first one I have ever owned and I would and will definitely recommend it to others.
Really good value for your buck
milfhunter79,03/31/2018
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this from the original owner who babied this, only ever took it to the Kia dealership to have everything done to it. Did the timing belt and water pump a few times even got his wipers from kia they are stamped!!! I have currently on it 323,400 miles and it needs nothing, cant even hear the engine, not the most comfortable on long drives 2 hours plus but for the money you cant beat it. If you take care of it and do that timing belt it will be good to you.
See all 10 reviews of the 2010 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

