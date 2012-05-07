Used 2009 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 172,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,800$1,873 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Kia Sportage 4dr 4WD 4dr V6 Automatic EX features a 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723797600816
Stock: AAW-600816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 68,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,498
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
Sportage LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V, Manual, FWD, Clear White.Odometer is 87912 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.Clear White 2009 Kia Sportage LX 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V FWDCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724897580744
Stock: 97580744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,266$922 Below Market
Cole-Valley Motor - Warren / Ohio
Newly Detailed, Non Smoker, * Clean Vehicle History Report, And More!!, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2009 Kia Sportage LX Clear White*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723897592001
Stock: 153641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 84,611 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$1,072 Below Market
Mitchell Subaru - Canton / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723197599288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,098 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$324 Below Market
Dana Motors - Billings / Montana
From Edmunds: A generous equipment list and an affordable price make the 2009 Kia Sportage a value leader among compact SUVs. Buyers on a tight budget should give it a look, but those with more to spend may want to check out the Kia's stronger-performing competitors. Vehicle overview Being the first in something doesn't necessarily guarantee commercial or critical success. The first-generation Kia Sportage was one of the original urban-friendly, small sport-utility vehicles, but it didn't exactly light the sales charts afire at the company's quarterly meetings. Soon after the Sportage debuted the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 sprang up to steal the Kia's thunder. Though reasonably capable on trails thanks to its rugged chassis and low-range transfer case, that first Sportage was underpowered, somewhat crude and too small on the inside. Now well into its second generation, the 2009 Kia Sportage uses a car-based platform rather than the heavy body-on-frame, truck-style design of the first-gen model. Like its corporate twin, the Hyundai Tucson, today's Sportage boasts an attractive interior with quality materials, sensible ergonomics and a smartly designed split-folding rear seat. This year brings a face-lift (in the form of a revised grille and headlights, color-keyed bumpers and new alloy wheels), a navigation system and some welcome upgrades to the audio system. Typical for this segment, the Sportage offers a choice between four- and six-cylinder power. Compared to competitors' more robust power plants, however, the Kia's engines are both on the weak side. Consider that the Sportage's available V6 makes just 173 horsepower -- that's not much more than many rivals' four-cylinders. It doesn't help that the Kia must make do with a four-speed automatic, while many other compact SUVs now offer five-speed units. Still, those who don't need to race from light to light may find the Sportage's modest but smooth power delivery adequate. With such a wide range of choices available in this class, the 2009 Kia Sportage doesn't stand out. It's not as quick as the RAV4 V6, as sporty as the Mitsubishi Outlander or as refined as the CR-V. However, its roomy cabin, impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and good value mean it's still worth considering, especially for those on a tight budget. 2009 Kia Sportage models The 2009 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV that's available in two trim levels: LX and EX. Either trim can be had in front- or all-wheel drive. The LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, a rear windshield wiper and a six-speaker audio system (with a CD player, MP3 capability, satellite radio and auxiliary and USB jacks). Air-conditioning is also standard on all LX models except front-drive, four-cylinder models with the manual transmission. The EX adds the V6 engine, a sunroof, foglamps, heated outside mirrors and a trip computer. Individual options include side step bars, a remote starting system, a navigation system and leather seating (for the EX). There are a couple of optional packages as well. The Sport package for LX V6 models adds foglights, 17-inch wheels, sport gauges, a black mesh grille, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a rear spoiler and the upgraded audio system from the EX. The Luxury package for the EX adds leather seating, heated front seats, an auto-dimming mirror and a premium audio system with a six-CD changer. 2009 Highlights For 2009, the Kia Sportage gets a mild face-lift along with a few electronic upgrades, including new standard features for the audio system (satellite radio as well as auxiliary and USB jacks) and a newly optional navigation system. Performance & mpg Two engines are offered on the Sportage LX: a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque) and a 2.7-liter V6 (173 hp and 178 lb-ft). The Sportage EX comes standard with the V6. The inline-4 can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic, while the V6 is automatic only. A choice of front- or all-wheel drive is available in either trim. We timed a Sportage V6 at 10.7 seconds from zero to 60 mph, about a second or so off the quicker four-cylinders in the segment and more than three ticks off the class hot rod, the RAV4 V6. Fuel mileage estimates for the Sportage are below average as well, ranging from 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for the front-drive, four-cylinder version down to 18/23/20 for an AWD V6. Safety Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard equipment. In government crash tests, the 2009 Kia Sportage scored a top five-star rating for both frontal and side impact crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Sportage received an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest of four) in that agency's frontal offset and side impact crash tests. Driving On the road, the 2009 Kia Sportage provides a carlike ride and relatively nimble handling that makes it a little more fun to drive than some other compact crossover SUVs. It's both a decent city runabout and a serviceable long-distance highway cruiser. Power from the standard four-cylinder is anemic, so we recommend that you opt for the V6. The four-speed automatic isn't quite as smooth as the five-speed units offered by competitors, but it's usually alert enough to keep the V6 right in its power band. Interior The Sportage's cabin boasts a modern design and good build quality. Front passengers have ample legroom, but larger passengers may feel cramped in the second row. The rear-seat design makes hauling a large amount of cargo a breeze -- the seat folds and lowers into the footwell, making for a flat load floor, and removing the head restraints isn't required. Thusly configured, the Sportage offers 67 cubic feet of cargo capacity, an average figure for a small crossover.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724597592317
Stock: P2427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$777 Below Market
R. M. Stoudt Ford Lincoln - Jamestown / North Dakota
2.7L V6 DOHC 24V 4WD Silver Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 4WD.Odometer is 27309 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723497615127
Stock: J4483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 129,586 miles
$5,259$416 Below Market
Straub Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Glen Dale / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723097592638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,496 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,377
Schaller Honda - New Britain / Connecticut
CLEAN CARFAX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM WHEELS, LOW MILES. Smart Blue 2009 Kia Sportage LX 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD ** Schaller now has TWO Used Car Locations: New Britain and Berlin. Please call 860-826-2023 to Confirm this Vehicles Location ** Schaller Auto Group is Family Owned and Operated for Over 60 Years, and is known for Selling Top Quality Used Vehicles and Standing behind them After the Sale! All of our Pre-Owned Vehicles go through our Comprehensive 125 Point Quality Inspection. If it doesnt Meet our Standards, we Dont Sell It! All of our Pre-Owned Vehicles come with a FREE Carfax Vehicle History Report! Additionally, select Schaller Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with a 6 month 6,000 Mile Power-Train Guarantee AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! Ask a Sales Associate for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723497584395
Stock: MP20311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,975
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air, Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Satellite Radio,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise, Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent, Wipers,Cloth Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Satellite Radio,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Cloth Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724697571668
Stock: 25128Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 123,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights:2.7L V6 4WD>>>Power Sunroof>>>1 and 1/4 Inch Hitch>>>Roof Rack>>>Fog Lights>>>Sirius Satellite Radio>>>AM-FM-CD-MP3>>>Power Windows Locks and Mirrors>>>Manual Lumbar Support>>>Alloy Wheels>>>Tires in Great Shape>>>+ and - Select Shift More vehicle options listed below............................
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723597613886
Stock: 16277-66
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,376 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Germain Nissan of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
2009 Kia Sportage LX GERMAIN VALUE VEHICLE, ** LEATHER **, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, ALLOY WHEELS, NON SMOKER, ** SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE **, ** RECENT TRADE IN **, METICULOUSLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54509 miles below market average!We strive to be as accurate as possible, however on occasion errors may occur. Please contact us to verify that the vehicle is in stock and all options listed are available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723797627222
Stock: P61731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 193,895 miles
$3,879
Gurnee Hyundai - Gurnee / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2009 Smart Blue Kia Sportage EX FWDWith Some Options Like 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 4.04 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5" x 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Tray, CD player, Cross Bars, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Moquette Cloth Seat Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.Gurnee Hyundai! Serving Gurnee, IL, and nearby locales such as the greater Chicagoland, Wisconsin and Indiana! We strive to offer truly exceptional sales and service for all vehicles and all vintages. Looking for a new, used, or certified, Hyundai? Many other brands also available like: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford Toyota, Kia, Honda, etc. We also have Used Cars under $5k and $10k. Bad Credit, No Credit, No problem! Stop in today for a test drive and to go over your options! Servicng Gurnee, Greater Chicago Land, Kenosha and SIX Flags. *Sale price does not include taxes, license, title fees, dealer installed accessories, and a documentary service fee as permitted by law or regulation. Sale pricing includes all Hyundai rebates and incentives applicable to everyone. Additional Dealer Exclusive savings may be available. See dealer for details. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to modify this quote to correct arithmetic errors. Incentive and pricing programs are subject to change by Hyundai without notice. Vehicle contained in this quote is subject to availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723697592530
Stock: H15326A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 91,990 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,821
Gerry Wood Kia - Salisbury / North Carolina
*** LOCAL TRADE IN *** LOW MILEAGE *** FOUR BRAND NEW TIRES *** NEW FRONT & REAR BRAKES *** ICE COLD A/C *** PERFECT DAILY DRIVER *** Odometer is 49423 miles below market average! ***Come check this one out! This vehicle has been inspected and serviced by our factory certified Kia service department to ensure it has passed the safety and emission standards of the NC state inspection prior to being made available for sale, and we are pleased to offer this car As Is. Please call 704-216-2685 to set up a time for your personal inspection ~ It is located at 529 Jake Alexander Blvd. S. @ Gerry Wood Kia *All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, etch, any finance charges, dealer administration fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724797592092
Stock: 20K421A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 237,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
Kriegers of De Witt - De Witt / Iowa
New Price! Verdant Green 2009 Kia Sportage LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AS-IS BARGAIN!!!!!!. Recent Arrival! Krieger Auto Group is a 4th Generation family owned and operated new car dealership representing products manufactured by GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. We have proudly been serving Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 1956. Kriegers prides itself on delivering the highest standards in automotive Sales and Service. Krieger Auto Group....Shop Us Once Your Family For Life. 4.626 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5' x 16' Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cross Bars, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Flat-Woven Cloth Seat Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724997611449
Stock: MP1964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 108,442 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Courtesy Cadillac - Kingsport / Tennessee
Black Cherry 2009 Kia Sportage EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V Local Trade, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto Headlamps, Electrochromic Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Leather Seat Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/CD Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 25346 miles below market average!18/23 City/Highway MPGWe are the only full GM dealer in the Tri City area! Please contact Pre-Owned Sales for more information and to schedule a test drive. At 423-246-4101.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723897579889
Stock: 255TC20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 109,440 miles
$6,382
Volkswagen Of Lee's Summit - Lees Summit / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723397585800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,419 miles
$5,500
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Pikeville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723197573015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000
Anderson Nissan - Rockford / Illinois
Call 815-633-3460 - HOME TEST-DRIVES and DELIVERY AVAILABLE!Verdant Green 2009 Kia Sportage 4WD Aluminum Wheels*, Sunroof/Moonroof*, Tow Package*, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 4WD.Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 1-815-633-3460. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin since 1970. Whether you need to purchase, lease, finance or service a new or pre-owned NISSAN or MAZDA, our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. ACROSS FROM TARGET ON EAST STATE ST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sportage EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723297621413
Stock: M11173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
