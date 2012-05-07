Used 2009 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sportage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    172,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,800

    $1,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    68,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,498

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    117,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,266

    $922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Gold
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    84,611 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Gold
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    105,098 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    $324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    94,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    129,586 miles

    $5,259

    $416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    57,496 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,377

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    136,773 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,975

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage EX in Gray
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage EX

    123,572 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage EX

    76,376 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage EX

    193,895 miles

    $3,879

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    91,990 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,821

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    237,606 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage EX

    108,442 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    109,440 miles

    $6,382

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage LX

    134,419 miles

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Kia Sportage EX

    132,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sportage searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2009 Kia Sportage

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sportage
Overall Consumer Rating
4.543 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Awesome car
gerardw,07/05/2012
Living in Central Canada where the winter weather can get down into the -40C range, and the summer temps, like today, can hover in the +30C area, I read reports on the Sportage and decided to buy. I previously had a Kia Magentis for five years, which, to date is the best car I have ever owned. The Sportage is coming in a close second. Very comfortable, great ride, good on gas and excellent dealer service all add up to continuing with this brand next year. No problem starting in the cold weather and efficient air conditioning in the summer bring excellent reliability. I miss an inside armrest, wish it had digital temperature controls, but if that is all I have to complain about????
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sportage
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sportage info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings