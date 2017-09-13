I've shopped for an SUV since 2016 (in prep for my move to snow country). I was set on the Subaru Forrester originally so why did I buy the KIA? In a nutshell... Comfort, warranty & pricing. I drove the Sportage LX AWD 1st, then the Forrester. Compared to the Sportage, the Forrester felt like a sturdy work horse (acceleration was better but road noise, comfort & sound system were so-so). Acceleration was important but Subaru would not budge on the 38K sticker price so I went back to KIA and drove the Sportage SX Turbo GDI AWD. The zippy Turbo, Luxurious interior, sound system and low road noise made it a slam dunk. I felt so pampered. I drive a lot on rural roads so acceleration (for passing) is a MUST and the SX gets 5 stars. For an SUV, it has a tight turning radius, low road noise, Car Play Hands Free and a wonderful sound system. The only things that do not surpass the Forrester are the mileage and visibility. (the Subaru made me feel a little exposed and vulnerable with all that glass tho). This SUV really feels like a luxury car. It has 3 drive modes (ECO, sport and normal). I've only used sport mode for the snow so far so cannot rate the 4 wheel drive lock feature. Speaking of the 4 wheel lock, it should be on the dash, not on the console. I've set my purse on it and accidentally turned it on twice. I'd like the front windows of the KIA to be higher at the curve because I hit my head a couple times when I got in (my legs are short and I like to sit high so I have the seat lifted to its max and almost all the way forward). My brother, however, is a large 6'2" and had no problem when he adjusted the seat down and back. His wife commented that the back seat is a lot more comfortable than her brother's Honda CRV. When I can keep my foot out of it, I can get descent mileage but most of my road trips have mountains and rural roads so not the optimum conditions for maximizing the MPG (28 is the best, 23 worst). The car MPG gauge is pretty close to the calculated mileage if you zero it between fill-ups. The stirring wheel controls are very driver friendly and intuitive. (trip instrumentation, cruise controls, hands free etc) but I am not crazy about the Navigation system. The graphics and screen size are awesome and the route guidance accurate but controls are not at all intuitive. The Nav system also only lets you save 10 favorites. The backup camera shows the vehicle angle in red plus where you will go (in yellow) if you do not adjust. I learn a little more each trip but may have to resort to reading the Nav system & Multi Media manuals to get the full benefit. I've only had this car a month so I really can't rate reliability but I have put 2500 on the odometer in road trips and this car is great to drive. I highly recommend the Sportage SX Turbo GDI AWD. Updated at 7 months Updated at 9 months: I've driven this car for almost 8000 miles & I still love it. I upgraded the safety to 5 stars because visibility was just a matter of adjusting from a small car and using the mirrors. After going through a very hot summer I upgraded climate control to 5 stars. Cooling a large space like the Sportage interior quickly is a big deal. The air conditioning kicks hinny in this high desert summer. I have an older (2002) everyday bump around car but always drive the Sportage on the hot days. The car still feels like luxury, and still has a new car smell. I kept the interior to 4 stars because there are some things that really bug me. 1) I metioned in the inital review, that the 4-wheel Lock being on the console is a design flaw and I stick to that. No matter how careful I am I still set something on the lock 3.) The hidden key hole and only one external key lock. I needed to unlock the door manually once and my key did not work. At least I thought it didn't. Even the tow truck driver did not know that the little slot on the underside of the drivers door handle is not for the key but a button that pops off a cap over the actual lock. That adds absolutely nothing to the attractiveness of the car and is confusing even to the service department in most shops. It serves no purpose. Positives are still positive: The lumbar/seat comfort are outstanding. I am still happy I bought the KIA over the Subaru and highly recommend this SUV. I love it more than when I bought it. Everyone who gets into my Kia has a comment on the luxury and comfort. My son just bought a GMC Arcadia and we compared the interior. The KIA seats are a lot more comfortable, and has more back seat leg room with the cargo spaces being about the same. His highway mileage is lower than mine. Best mileage on my KIA has improved. I've gotten as high as 29.5 hwy by closely watching and using the mileage monitor, with no cruise control. The hwy avg mpg is 28, around town about 24. I still feel the trade off for the speed and luxury of this vehicle are well worth the lower mpg.

