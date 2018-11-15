More about the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE

The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace is a sleek and sporty compact luxury SUV, though by size it sits in between the compact and midsize classes. Jaguar offers various trim levels and packages dependent on powertrain selection, so the possible F-Pace combinations are numerous. The 2019 F-Pace is available in base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, S, Portfolio and the new SVR trim levels. There are four available engines that determine which trims are available. A turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (dubbed 25t) can be specified in base to R-Sport trims, while an upgraded version of this engine (30t) can be fit to Premium, Prestige, R-Sport and limited-edition Portfolio models. A 2.0-liter diesel (20d) is available for Premium, Prestige and R-Sport trims, while a supercharged V6 (380 horsepower) is reserved for S trims. New for 2019 is the SVR trim, which uses a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine to compete with some of the loftiest high-performance SUVs. Even the base trim enjoys an ample amount of equipment, with notable highlights including a standard panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and an 11-speaker sound system. The Premium largely adds 19-inch wheels and opens the door to a few options, including the 30t engine, not available on the base car. It's the Prestige that really gets things going on the luxury front with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel and various other upgraded interior surfaces. The R-Sport, S and SVR trims are where the F-Pace becomes more performance-focused and aggressively styled with unique bumpers and design elements. Buyers can decide if they want a 296-hp four-cylinder, a supercharged V6 or the V8-equipped SVR that offers superlative performance without sacrificing the luxury and elegance befitting a Jaguar. For those who are interested in maximum luxury, the Portfolio offers something of an alternative to the blistering performance theatrics. Essentially, it comes with everything, including a more premium leather interior, four-zone automatic climate control, interior ambient lighting and a cooled glove compartment. Though the Portfolio starts out more expensive than the power-leading S trim, it's possible to option the F-Pace S to a higher total than a fully loaded Portfolio model. When the F-Pace debuted, it offered a V6 engine at a four-cylinder price, giving it a big advantage over the competition. With its current four-cylinder base engine, the F-Pace isn't quite the bargain it once was. But it still stacks up fairly well and isn't the priciest in the group when comparing option for option. If you're considering the F-Pace, you can shop it against its entire segment right here on Edmunds.

2019 Jaguar F-PACE Overview

The 2019 Jaguar F-PACE is offered in the following submodels: F-PACE SVR, F-PACE SUV, F-PACE Diesel. Available styles include 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 F-PACE 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 F-PACE.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 F-PACE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Jaguar F-PACE ?

Which 2019 Jaguar F-PACES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Jaguar F-PACE for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 F-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $62,223 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE.

Can't find a new 2019 Jaguar F-PACEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar F-PACE for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,220 .

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,535 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

