Used 2015 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sportage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    28,391 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $2,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    122,972 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $1,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage EX in Red
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage EX

    39,276 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,984

    $3,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage EX

    91,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,891

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    102,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage EX

    57,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,116

    $3,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    100,546 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,888

    $1,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    95,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,499

    $1,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    102,219 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,590

    $1,659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    56,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,990

    $2,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage EX

    86,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $2,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    40,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,899

    $2,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    111,024 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,691

    $1,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    71,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,477

    $1,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    54,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $1,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage EX

    65,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,399

    $1,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage LX

    82,030 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,400

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sportage EX

    99,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,450

    $841 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sportage searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2015 Kia Sportage

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sportage
Overall Consumer Rating
4.315 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
awesome suv
todd,12/21/2015
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have been doing research on cars and suvs for the last 3 months while waiting for my settlement..test drove a few and after reading reviews and watching countless videos on utube from consumers and so called car experts i bought my kia sportage lx fwd used with 20000 miles on it and love this little suv..i looked at hyundai chevy ford mazda honda toyota nissan dodge mitsubishi and kia..i bought this one cheaper than all the rest and the warranty is 5yr 60k miles since its used which is still longer than the rest except hyundai is the same used..anyway i just took it out on vacation to ca. and it was raining windy and cold and it handled great..it went 1886 miles from tulsa to n.cal for 133 bucks which averaged between 26 and 33 mpg..thats going 70-80 mph on average..coming back i went to the coast down through san francisco down to los angeles up to las vegas and back home..averaged little better mpg at 27-33...overall average mpg was 29.7 mpg which is pretty good considering i drive the flow of traffic which at times was 85mph..plus out west there gas is 86 octane rating for regular unleaded..anyway the ride is no different than any other suv ive had..the noise is the same..road feel was the same and this sportage has electric assist steering which is a first for me and its different but it didnt take long to get used to..cornering was pretty good..wet traction was good..some reviews said traction and steering was bad well i didnt have any problems through the rainy wet roads i was still going 65 in a 70 mph speed limit..you should go slower when driving in rain anyway..power was ok..hey its a 4 cyl..not a v8...if you want power go buy a viper or corvette..or even a car with a v6...power was just fine for a 4cyl going through the mountains...anyway i think this suv for the price and looks should be in the top 3..i paid 18000 out the door for mine and for the money im very very happy with my decision to get this kia over all the other suvs i looked at...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sportage
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sportage info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings