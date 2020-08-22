Used 2015 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
3,818 listings
- 28,391 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000$2,075 Below Market
- 122,972 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499$1,685 Below Market
- 39,276 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,984$3,391 Below Market
- 91,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,891
- 102,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 57,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,116$3,375 Below Market
- 100,546 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,888$1,479 Below Market
- 95,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,499$1,901 Below Market
- 102,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,590$1,659 Below Market
- 56,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$2,801 Below Market
- 86,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$2,122 Below Market
- 40,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,899$2,044 Below Market
- 111,024 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,691$1,519 Below Market
- 71,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,477$1,642 Below Market
- 54,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$1,795 Below Market
- 65,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,399$1,520 Below Market
- 82,030 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,400$1,475 Below Market
- 99,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,450$841 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage
Read recent reviews for the Kia Sportage
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.315 Reviews
Report abuse
todd,12/21/2015
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have been doing research on cars and suvs for the last 3 months while waiting for my settlement..test drove a few and after reading reviews and watching countless videos on utube from consumers and so called car experts i bought my kia sportage lx fwd used with 20000 miles on it and love this little suv..i looked at hyundai chevy ford mazda honda toyota nissan dodge mitsubishi and kia..i bought this one cheaper than all the rest and the warranty is 5yr 60k miles since its used which is still longer than the rest except hyundai is the same used..anyway i just took it out on vacation to ca. and it was raining windy and cold and it handled great..it went 1886 miles from tulsa to n.cal for 133 bucks which averaged between 26 and 33 mpg..thats going 70-80 mph on average..coming back i went to the coast down through san francisco down to los angeles up to las vegas and back home..averaged little better mpg at 27-33...overall average mpg was 29.7 mpg which is pretty good considering i drive the flow of traffic which at times was 85mph..plus out west there gas is 86 octane rating for regular unleaded..anyway the ride is no different than any other suv ive had..the noise is the same..road feel was the same and this sportage has electric assist steering which is a first for me and its different but it didnt take long to get used to..cornering was pretty good..wet traction was good..some reviews said traction and steering was bad well i didnt have any problems through the rainy wet roads i was still going 65 in a 70 mph speed limit..you should go slower when driving in rain anyway..power was ok..hey its a 4 cyl..not a v8...if you want power go buy a viper or corvette..or even a car with a v6...power was just fine for a 4cyl going through the mountains...anyway i think this suv for the price and looks should be in the top 3..i paid 18000 out the door for mine and for the money im very very happy with my decision to get this kia over all the other suvs i looked at...
