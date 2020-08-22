Used 2015 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

I have been doing research on cars and suvs for the last 3 months while waiting for my settlement..test drove a few and after reading reviews and watching countless videos on utube from consumers and so called car experts i bought my kia sportage lx fwd used with 20000 miles on it and love this little suv..i looked at hyundai chevy ford mazda honda toyota nissan dodge mitsubishi and kia..i bought this one cheaper than all the rest and the warranty is 5yr 60k miles since its used which is still longer than the rest except hyundai is the same used..anyway i just took it out on vacation to ca. and it was raining windy and cold and it handled great..it went 1886 miles from tulsa to n.cal for 133 bucks which averaged between 26 and 33 mpg..thats going 70-80 mph on average..coming back i went to the coast down through san francisco down to los angeles up to las vegas and back home..averaged little better mpg at 27-33...overall average mpg was 29.7 mpg which is pretty good considering i drive the flow of traffic which at times was 85mph..plus out west there gas is 86 octane rating for regular unleaded..anyway the ride is no different than any other suv ive had..the noise is the same..road feel was the same and this sportage has electric assist steering which is a first for me and its different but it didnt take long to get used to..cornering was pretty good..wet traction was good..some reviews said traction and steering was bad well i didnt have any problems through the rainy wet roads i was still going 65 in a 70 mph speed limit..you should go slower when driving in rain anyway..power was ok..hey its a 4 cyl..not a v8...if you want power go buy a viper or corvette..or even a car with a v6...power was just fine for a 4cyl going through the mountains...anyway i think this suv for the price and looks should be in the top 3..i paid 18000 out the door for mine and for the money im very very happy with my decision to get this kia over all the other suvs i looked at...

