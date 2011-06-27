  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1996 Kia Sportage Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Many residents of the Midwest and along the East Coast don't know what the heck a Kia is. Kia's are built near Seoul, South Korea, and are currently sold in western and southeastern U.S. markets. The company builds an inexpensive compact sedan, called the Sephia, and a wonderfully affordable sport utility called the Sportage.

Part-owned by Ford and Mazda, Kia relies heavily on resources from both companies as it struggles to its feet in a tough marketplace. The Sportage, currently available only in four-door style but soon to be joined by a two-door model with a removable roof, is the product of a collaboration between Kia, Ford, Mazda and suspension-tuning guru Lotus. Designed from the start as a sport utility, the Sportage sports tough ladder frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive, and a Mazda-based powerplant.

Two trim levels are available: base and EX. Base models are well-trimmed, including power windows, alloy wheels, tinted glass, split-folding seats, a remote fuel door release, power mirrors and a rear defroster. The EX adds power door locks, cruise control, rear wiper and a remote liftgate release. Optional are a roof rack, a spare tire carrier, air conditioning, premium stereo, an automatic transmission and a limited slip differential.

A wide variety of colors are available on the Sportage's smoothly styled flanks; few of which appear to have originated from the minds of the folks currently in charge of painting Hot Wheels cars. The look is rugged yet cute; perfect for family duty in the burbs. Off-road, we found the Sportage confidence-inspiring, but it didn't feel as tight as a Suzuki Sidekick four-door we recently drove.

For most owners, that won't matter. Few SUV's actually leave the pavement, and on the pavement is where the Sportage shines. Lotus engineers worked wonders here, and the Sportage is stable and comfortable. The seating position is high and upright, visibility is outstanding, and the layout of the dashboard and controls is top-notch. Rear seat riders enjoy lots of room and support, afforded by "stadium style" elevated seating. From the driver's seat, the Sportage looks and feels much more substantial than its low price would lead you to believe. Our only quibble with the Sportage's interior was the lack of storage space. Without the optional spare tire carrier, the cargo area is downright tiny.

Kia hopes the younger families and active singles that will be buying the Sportage will find its affordability a welcome trade for some cargo room. With a loaded EX topping out at around $20,000, we think they've got little to worry about.

1996 Highlights

The world's first knee airbag arrives in conjunction with a driver airbag, and a two-wheel-drive edition is available this year. A spirited twin-cam engine arrived late in 1995, and cured Sportage's power ills.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Kia Sportage.

5(18%)
4(55%)
3(9%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.7
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car won't leave you stranded
Lena LaFaye,11/29/2008
I have owned this car for six years now. It has never once left me stranded. If you treat this car well it will run. Repairs I have done were normal considering the age. Timing belt, front wheel bearings, harmonic balancer, starter, fan clutch, brake drums and other scheduled maintenance. This car has lasted multiple cross country road trips and does exceptional on the highway. Even now, with it being 12 years old I get 23mpg city and 30mpg hwy. The new model sportage is put to shame by this. People mention to me my car doesn't accelerate fast. I don't mind this because I'm not a fast driver. I like that it's high enough that you can step into it not stand up or stoop down.
Pros and Cons
Troy,06/03/2008
I have a 96 Kia Sportage and The Kia is good in most cases until it breaks down. For the do it your self mechanic there is NO shop manual avalable, Because KIA wants you to bring the car to them. I am currently having to replace water pump, timing, and work on lifters without a shop manual. Hoping i can find all the timing and torque specs i need. I hope in the future Kia allows a shop manual and more after market parts for the do it yourself mechanic. Hopefully after i am done i can get better fuel mileage.
Love my Sportage!
toki,06/05/2002
I saw this SUV in Korea when they first came out in '95 and I've liked them ever since. I take it up in the mountains and out to the desert and it's never let me down. It's very sure- footed in Utah snow. Plus it's cute and sporty yet easy to get in and out of.
Bought in 1997 and still going strong
mjtooley,03/08/2010
We bought this car new in 1997. It was a closeout on a 1996 model. For the money it has been great. It had a few little interior rattles over the years that separate it from the better built Japanese cars at the time, but nothing to serious. The car seems to like to eat O2 sensors. It needs a new one every 3 years. Same with the muffler. But other than that, a good car with the expected maintenance. The car looks like new in our garage.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

