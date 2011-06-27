Vehicle overview

First introduced to the U.S. in the early '90s, the Kia Sportage is one of the company's best-known models. Originally a truck-based body-on-frame SUV with smallish dimensions, the Sportage received a redesign two years ago that brought it fully up to date with a car-based structure and Kia's typical emphasis on value. Not much has changed since, and the 2007 Kia Sportage is one model you'll want to take a look at if you're shopping for a compact SUV this year.

Kia's goal with the Sportage is to combine the smooth ride, agile handling and refinement of a passenger car, the style and driving position of an SUV and the interior room of a wagon. And the company has succeeded. The Sportage, which is mechanically similar to the Hyundai Tucson, has as much or more headroom and hiproom as most competitors in the compact SUV class, and its stylish cabin features quality materials, great ergonomics and a smartly designed split-folding rear seat. It also comes standard with a long list of standard safety equipment.

Power is provided by two different engines: a 140-horsepower 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine or an optional 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces 173 hp. While the V6's output is enough for adequate acceleration, neither engine compares well to those available in many of the Kia's competitors in terms of maximum output or fuel economy. The Sportage is also stuck with a four-speed automatic, while many other compact SUVs now offer five-speed automatics.

Still, we think the 2007 Kia Sportage is a respectable choice for a small SUV. Certainly, it's not as quick as the Toyota RAV4 V6 and it can't match the Honda CR-V in terms of overall interior design or refinement. But its responsive handling, roomy passenger quarters and high value should be enough of a draw to make it one to consider during the decision process.