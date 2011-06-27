  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(48)
Appraise this car

2007 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish and functional interior, impressive warranty, plenty of standard safety features.
  • Underpowered compared to many rivals.
List Price Range
$2,400 - $8,395
Used Sportage for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its generous equipment list and affordable price, the 2007 Kia Sportage is a value leader among compact SUVs. It comes recommended, though buyers with more flexible budgets may want to check out the Kia's stronger-engined competitors before making a final decision.

Vehicle overview

First introduced to the U.S. in the early '90s, the Kia Sportage is one of the company's best-known models. Originally a truck-based body-on-frame SUV with smallish dimensions, the Sportage received a redesign two years ago that brought it fully up to date with a car-based structure and Kia's typical emphasis on value. Not much has changed since, and the 2007 Kia Sportage is one model you'll want to take a look at if you're shopping for a compact SUV this year.

Kia's goal with the Sportage is to combine the smooth ride, agile handling and refinement of a passenger car, the style and driving position of an SUV and the interior room of a wagon. And the company has succeeded. The Sportage, which is mechanically similar to the Hyundai Tucson, has as much or more headroom and hiproom as most competitors in the compact SUV class, and its stylish cabin features quality materials, great ergonomics and a smartly designed split-folding rear seat. It also comes standard with a long list of standard safety equipment.

Power is provided by two different engines: a 140-horsepower 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine or an optional 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces 173 hp. While the V6's output is enough for adequate acceleration, neither engine compares well to those available in many of the Kia's competitors in terms of maximum output or fuel economy. The Sportage is also stuck with a four-speed automatic, while many other compact SUVs now offer five-speed automatics.

Still, we think the 2007 Kia Sportage is a respectable choice for a small SUV. Certainly, it's not as quick as the Toyota RAV4 V6 and it can't match the Honda CR-V in terms of overall interior design or refinement. But its responsive handling, roomy passenger quarters and high value should be enough of a draw to make it one to consider during the decision process.

2007 Kia Sportage models

The 2007 Kia Sportage is a compact SUV offered in two trim levels, LX and EX. Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available. Standard features on the LX include 16-inch alloy wheels, power windows and locks, tinted glass, a rear wiper and a CD player. Air-conditioning is also standard on all LX models, except front-drive four-cylinder models with the manual transmission. The Sportage EX adds the V6 engine as standard, along with a sunroof, foglamps, heated outside mirrors, a trip computer, MP3 capability for the CD player and keyless entry.

A newly available sport package for LX V6 models adds foglights, sport gauges, a black mesh grille, leather steering wheel and shift knob, rear spoiler and the upgraded audio system from the EX. For EX buyers, Kia offers a luxury package that adds leather seating, heated front seats, an auto-dimming mirror and a premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer; you can also purchase leather upholstery a la carte.

2007 Highlights

The Kia Sportage remains largely unchanged for 2007. A newly available Sport package for LX V6 models adds foglights, sport gauges, a black mesh grille, leather steering wheel and shift knob, rear spoiler and an upgraded MP3-capable CD audio system.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are offered on the 2007 Kia Sportage LX: a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder and a 2.7 liter V6. The EX comes with the V6 only. The smaller engine is good for 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque, while the V6 delivers 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Both trim levels are offered with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. On all-wheel-drive models, power goes primarily to the front wheels and is rerouted to the rear when slippage occurs. The Sportage LX with a 2.0-liter engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic. All other models have the four-speed automatic as standard. Fuel economy is a little below average for this class of vehicle.

Safety

The Kia Sportage comes with front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are all standard equipment. Sportage EX models also have a tire-pressure monitor. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Sportage an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest of four) in its frontal offset and side-impact crash tests. Federal government testing on the Sportage resulted in a top five-star rating for both frontal and side-impact crash protection.

Driving

The 2007 Kia Sportage provides a carlike ride and relatively sporty handling that makes the Kia a little more fun to drive than many other compact SUVs. Power from the standard four-cylinder is barely adequate, so we recommend you stick with the larger V6. The four-speed automatic isn't quite as smooth as the five-speed units offered by competitors, but it usually manages to keep the V6 right in its power band.

Interior

Kia designed a functional, roomy and attractive interior for the Sportage. Most of the materials are of good quality, and the build quality is solid as well. The rear-seat design allows for a flat load floor by lowering its cushion into the rear footwell; removing the head restraints is not necessary. With the rear seat folded, the Sportage offers 67 cubic feet of cargo capacity, a good figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Sportage.

5(71%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.5
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good, dependable, first car
zach030283984,01/24/2015
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I had a 2007 Kia Sportage as my first car, and got it with 60,000 miles from my father in 2009, who had bought a new car. It was a little under a 150,000 miles when I totaled it the day before Christmas 2014. Slammed into a pickup at about 40 mph and I walked away without a scratch. If you had put a sheet across the window, you would have no idea the car was in a wreck, the cabin wasn't affected, even though the engine was smashed to pieces. I loved that thing to death. I loved it so much I ended up buying a 2005 sportage EX V6 after getting my insurance check. (basically the same car but with all the fancy trims) In that time it never failed to start, never broke down, and ran like a top.
Very Happy with this car
jacee,01/01/2013
I bought this new in Feb. 2007 with only 4 miles on it. In 5 years I only had one breakdown. The starter went out last year about 50k. I did not try to use the warranty just had it replaced. I have kept up all maint.. Including the expensive timing belt and water pump. That was 1600 but I also replaced the battery and serpintine belt. Anyway the car is not a hot rod but will get you out in traffic. Gas mileage is best at 55 to 60 mph. Drove it on hwy at 75mpg and gas mileage plummeted. Still get about 21 city/hwy. Drive well, very comfortable and love the storage capacity. I am at 66k miles now still no problems.
Nice little SUV
Ladybug,06/30/2010
I bought my '07 Sportage used with 27K miles on it for only $11K from a Ford dealership. While test-driving it, the salesman, who had never been in the car before, exclaimed how much better it rode and how much quieter it is than an Escape. Having had a KIA before, I was more than happy to purchase another one. After 3 months I've been very happy with this car. It's simple and practical, which is what I wanted. I have the 4 cylinder, and it definitely isn't real zippy when entering freeways, but if you don't mind a little engine whine, you can push it without it getting near the redline. Since most of my driving is done on surface roads, the acceleration is more than adequate for my needs.
My SUV is a top performer and is all mine.
bob defalco,05/13/2016
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
Engine has great pickup and trans shifts smoothly. Cabin is quiet, car runs great. can't believe how great the suspension is. I do not put alot of miles on the car so the 17 miles a gallon does not bother me. The car is 10 years old now and still going strong. Long live my Sportage
See all 48 reviews of the 2007 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2007 Kia Sportage

Used 2007 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Kia Sportage EX is priced between $2,400 and$2,400 with odometer readings between 216649 and216649 miles.

Which used 2007 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,400 and mileage as low as 113155 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2007 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,993.

Find a used Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,588.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,173.

