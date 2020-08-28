Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 55,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,700
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Only 55,875 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Luggage Rack, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, Equalizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Climate Control, A/C, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Continental Honda located at 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AXXBU029063
Stock: L6830A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 147,212 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Good running front wheel drive Outlander in better than average condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AWXBU024261
Stock: W92848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 129,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,539
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. *** LEATHER, 3rd ROW SEAT & MOONROOF ^^^^^, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic.2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLSCool Silver Metallic *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Agile handling; useful rear tailgate/liftgate design; roomy cargo area; lengthy warranty. Source: EdmundsMitsubishi 2011 Outlander XLS 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JS4AX2BU031452
Stock: 141728F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 88,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,824
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW1BU037161
Stock: 490753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 199,144 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- 7-PASSENGER! --- 4WD --- KEYLESS START! --- ROOF RAILS --- 18" ALLOY WHEELS --- REAR SPOILER --- CD PLAYER --- CRUISE CONTROL --- WINDOW VISORS ---We have on our lot a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with 199,353 miles. It is Cool Silver Metallic in color and has a Black cloth/leatherette interior. It is powered by a 2.4L I4 DOHC engine and has a CVT Sportronic transmission and is 4WD, getting you 27 MPG.This SUV comes with black roof rails, a rear spoiler, fog lights and it has 18" ally wheels. It has body colored door handles and the body colored mirrors with turn signal indicators and it has WeatherTech window visors.It has keyless entry and keyless start, black cloth and leatherette bucket seats, and a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls. For sound you get an AM/FM stereo and a CD/MP3 player.Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind.This 2011 Outlander has been around the block a few times, but would still make a terrific work car. Come in today to see if this isn't the perfect match for you!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW3BU006901
Stock: 64637A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 128,327 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,250
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW9BU015408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,617 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,560
AAA Car Sales - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX0BU009307
Stock: 9307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
The Faricy Boys - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond White Pearl 4WD SE CVT with Sportronic Introducing The Faricy Boys One Price Plus. One Price means we provide our best price first on all used vehicles, based on all available current market data. You get our best price upfront saving you time and the hassle of traditional dealership negotiation. Learn more at onepriceplus.com This used vehicle is being sold AS-IS. It has been inspected by our service department, and we will provide you a copy of our Service Invoice that details all completed repairs. Additionally, we will share with you any material items we identified & chose not to repair due to age, mileage, or other factors, as well as Carfax vehicle history report. All of these items factor in to the price you see above. Depending on a variety of circumstances, any open recall shown in this vehicle history report may or may not have been completed at this point. Please contact us for details regarding the completion status of any recall shown in the CARFAX report or at safercar.gov. Reviews: * Agile handling; useful rear tailgate/liftgate design; roomy cargo area; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW9BU012833
Stock: BU012833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 214,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
South Suburban Mitsubishi - Matteson / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS3AW5BU013691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,008 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$751 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX0AZ006103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,583 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW0CU032390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,495$720 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***7 PASSENGER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE.............................2012 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE AWD, BLACK WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, REAR WIPER, ROOFRACK, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW9CU002787
Stock: MAX17890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 122,444 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This used vehicle comes with our Dorsett Advantage: 15 months maintenance plan and 3 year road side hazard. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The Mitsubishi Outlander has lots of cargo space. This model is a great vehicle for families. This small suv has a track record of being very tough and durable. <b>Equipment</b> Bluetooth technology is built into this small suv, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with all wheel drive. This Mitsubishi Outlander gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. This unit has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Light weight alloy wheels on this 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This small SUV will zip through traffic. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW3CU015115
Stock: M0008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 113,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,592
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Mitsubishi Outlander GT 2010 Labrador Black Pearl Newly Detailed, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD, 3.571 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6CD/MP3 In-Dash Changer, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX8AZ003420
Stock: 23185T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 148,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,945$378 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, All Wheel Drive, Outlander SE, 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V, CVT with Sportronic, 4WD, Labrador Black Pearl, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 18 x 7J 7-Spoke Bright Finish Alum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Front fog lights. 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD CVT with Sportronic 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V Labrador Black PearlRecent Arrival!This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Calls Readers Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW2CU002887
Stock: M209044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 92,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS3AW4AZ006068
Stock: 7333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 52,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AW3CU002846
Stock: 19360028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,199 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,188
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, Tow Package, CD with Aux Input, 3rd Row Seat. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE SE Graphite Gray Pearl 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V 4WD CVT with Sportronic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW7CU002223
Stock: B9858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
