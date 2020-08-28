Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

1,390 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,390 listings
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    55,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,700

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    147,212 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Silver
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    129,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,539

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    88,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,824

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    199,144 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    128,327 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,250

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    90,617 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,560

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    113,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    214,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Black
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    126,008 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    98,583 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    70,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,495

    $720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    122,444 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Black
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    113,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,592

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    148,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,945

    $378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    92,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    52,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    118,199 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,188

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander

Overall Consumer Rating
3.926 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Great Little SUV!
tmo411,04/26/2011
I just got my Outlander recently, but I've put 500 miles on it already. It handles great, and the V6 is very smooth. It also has a nice engine growl when you gun it a little. I got the GT model, but without all the bells & whistles. The stock stereo has a 6-CD changer, 140 watts and 6 speakers - plenty for my use. The seats are cloth centers with leather backs & sides - they felt more comfy than the full leather. You can aim the HID headlights, and they're really bright. I love the paddle shifters, too. The back seat has plenty of room for my 6'+ sons to sit in, so they like it.
