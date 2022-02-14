What is the Seltos?

The Kia Seltos may be suffering from middle-child syndrome, receiving less attention than siblings on either side. On one hand, it's upstaged by the funky-cool Kia Soul. On the other, an all-new Kia Sportage is about to debut, ushering in a new styling language for the South Korean carmaker.

Being stuck in the middle is not the only reason the Seltos is often overlooked, though. As much as we like the Seltos for its large cargo capacity and rugged styling, its front seats could stand some improvements in aid in long-distance comfort. It's also not all that inspiring to drive on a winding mountain road.

There are some rumors floating around the internet that a Seltos styling refresh is on the way and that a hybrid powertrain could be added to the lineup. If the rumors prove true, and the seats get reworked and suspension retuned, that might move the Seltos up out of its rather low standing in the extra-small SUV class. As it stands, it's a ways off from challenging Edmunds' top-ranked Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Mazda CX-30. It's even outdone by its boxy Kia Soul sibling. Check back in the middle of the year to see if the Seltos is on track to receive an update.