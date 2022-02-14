  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Seltos
  4. 2023 Kia Seltos

2023 Kia Seltos

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $24,000
What to expect
  • Possible styling refresh
  • There's talk of a hybrid powertrain joining the lineup
  • Part of the first Seltos generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Seltos
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

Related 2023 Kia Seltos info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates