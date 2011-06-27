Vehicle overview

Kia often imbues its vehicles with a sporty vibe, and that's certainly apparent with the aptly named 2016 Kia Sportage. Throughout the production of this current generation, the Sportage has delivered both nimble handling and strong performance. The turbocharged power plant in the Sportage SX is the standout, with 260 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. In addition, the 2016 Kia Sportage boasts a window sticker often lower than its more established competition.

Sharp styling and an available turbocharged engine are part of the 2016 Kia Sportage SX's appeal.

That said, not all is rosy, especially for those wanting a family-friendly activity vehicle. The aggressive styling comes at the expense of both passenger room and cargo space; cargo volume with the rear seat up or down is roughly equivalent to Honda's smaller HR-V, for instance. And the same suspension tuning that contributes to the Sportage's agile feel creates a ride quality possibly too firm for some backsides. Finally, fuel economy for both powertrains is underwhelming.

If you prefer more utility with your sport, both the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 provide a bigger bang for the consumer buck. And if you like the Sportage's high style but demand more room, the newly updated Hyundai Tucson is worth checking out. Finally, if you're seeking a sporty demeanor balanced with utility, the Ford Escape and Mazda CX-5 represent perhaps the best balance of those two attributes. But if you actually like small and sporty for your compact crossover SUV, the Sportage, especially in SX trim, should make you very happy.