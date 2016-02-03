Used 2016 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2016 Kia Sportage SX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage SX

    46,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,800

    $3,531 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    90,596 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,591

    $3,492 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    49,166 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    $3,270 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    29,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,349

    $2,588 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    143,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,490

    $1,300 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    87,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,965

    $1,715 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    48,014 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,680

    $2,269 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    39,067 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,398

  • 2016 Kia Sportage EX in White
    certified

    2016 Kia Sportage EX

    58,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,989

    $1,945 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    76,121 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,996

  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    93,155 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,937

    $1,682 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    68,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,115

    $1,490 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage SX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage SX

    29,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $1,882 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage EX

    69,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    $2,049 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    95,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,000

    $1,434 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    77,545 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,990

    $1,768 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage EX in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage EX

    75,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    $1,722 Below Market
  • 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Sportage LX

    70,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $1,821 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Overall Consumer Rating
4.319 Reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (16%)
Fun to drive but disappointing fuel economy
Eddie H.,03/02/2016
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought one of these about a month ago. I wanted a smaller SUV for my family, it's me, my wife, and two toddlers. Comfort of interior is pretty decent and we love the steering wheel (really comfortable). Ride quality is firm but I like it, I don't understand how anybody would want a "loose" suspension/ride. We got a pretty big snow storm recently and it did great and the AWD didn't even kick on. It's a very easy vehicle to drive, the only two complaints I have are the gas mileage is not as good as I'd like it to be, it averages out to around 22mpg. The second is that it can be hard to see any other vehicles when changing lanes. Overall I'm pretty happy with it and I think it was a pretty good buy, I would recommend it to anybody.
