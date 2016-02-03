Used 2016 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah

Adventure awaits behind the wheel of our incredible 2016 Kia Sportage EX proudly presented in Black Cherry. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while perfectly matched with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This efficient Front Wheel Drive combination helps to deliver a smooth ride and up to 29mpg while accented with stylish alloy wheels a rear spoiler and Kia's signature grille. Open the door to the well-designed EX cabin to find comfortable leather-trimmed front seats a rear-camera display and push-button start. Play your tunes with the AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM audio system sync your smartphone with the Bluetooth wireless technology check out the UVO eServices Infotainment system and get on your way!Peace of mind comes standard with Kia's six airbags front active headrests 4-wheel anti-lock brakes electronic stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. These features helped to make the Sportage an IIHS Top Safety Pick! You are one of a kind and the bold styling of our Sportage confirms that! Don't hesitate. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing.BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here.Se Habla Espanol

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDPC3AC6G7815501

Stock: 7136V

Certified Pre-Owned: No

