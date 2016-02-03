Used 2016 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- 46,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,800$3,531 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
PRICED TO MOVE $4,400 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The 2016 Kia Sportage has a pretty responsive and fun-to-drive character, and credit for this lively feel goes to a suspension that's tuned to favor sharper handling." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITY: This Sportage is priced $4,400 below Kelley Blue Book. Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. (Eff 7/1/12). Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3A63G7816292
Stock: G7816292L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 90,596 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,591$3,492 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Kia Sportage 4dr LX 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Clear White with a Alpine Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC5G7826055
Stock: 334647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 49,166 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$3,270 Below Market
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
BOLUFE AUTO SALES has been a well respectable dealership in the local community for over 26 years. We help our customers purchase their dream car no matter their financial background. We work with a vast variety of lenders to ensure the best financing options for those with bad credit, no credit or good credit at the best interest rates available in the market. Our entire inventory goes through a complete safety inspection certification prior to making it available for sale. This inspection is to ensure the complete safety of the vehicle and to satisfy you our valuable customer. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FINANCIAL OPTIONS AND OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We have programs for First Time buyers and Bad Credit Scores. We approve beacon scores as low 350 and higher. *FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. EVERYONE QUALIFIES! No Credit, Bankruptcy, previous repossessions, first time buyers, and students. Buy Here - Pay Here - Option available. If you want a hassle free car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles and ample financing options with competitive rates, stop looking any further you found BOLUFE AUTO SALES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCACXG7875736
Stock: 18168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 29,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,349$2,588 Below Market
Hillside Auto Outlet - Jamaica / New York
2016 Clear White Kia Sportage LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2016 Kia Sportage LX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWD. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Sport Utility 19/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 25598 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews: * Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC4G7834552
Stock: 546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2018
- 143,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,490$1,300 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2016 Kia Sportage LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 2016 Kia Sportage LX in Gray vehicle highlights include.21/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC7G7836652
Stock: J272929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 87,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,965$1,715 Below Market
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, MP3 decoder, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 2016 Kia Sportage LX AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Bl Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.19/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC9G7810442
Stock: U04485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 48,014 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,680$2,269 Below Market
North East Kia - White Plains / New York
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP! 2016 Kia Sportage LX Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Northeast Kia is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC1G7803002
Stock: U0696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Sportage LX39,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,398
Southwest Kia Round Rock - Round Rock / Texas
2nd Row Armrests w/Cup Holders, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, LX Popular Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM w/Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rails, Trip Computer. Odometer is 21681 miles below market average!Certified.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $50* 164 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase dateTwilight Blue 2016 Kia Sportage LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V21/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC1G7874815
Stock: SJA4562
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Sportage EX58,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,989$1,945 Below Market
Fuccillo Kia of Port Charlotte - Port Charlotte / Florida
2016 Certified. Sportage Kia LOCAL TRADE IN, Remaining Factory Warranty, Kia Certified, Sportage EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Cooled Glovebox, Dual Body-Color Power Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic Mirror w/Homelink, Electronic Stability Control, EX Premium Package, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Infinity Premium Audio, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Passenger door bin, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM w/Touch Screen, Rear Park Assist System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, UVO eServices w/Navigation, Ventilated Front Seats. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 164 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: EdmundsAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Kia of Port Charlotte prices all of our vehicles at fair market price and work hard to offer only the most quality used vehicles. Prices do not include $795.00 dealer fee, tax, tag and registration fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCAC7G7849821
Stock: 20629A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 76,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,996
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control. Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC7G7813565
Stock: MG7813565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 93,155 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,937$1,682 Below Market
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Contact LESTER GLENN MAZDA today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Kia Sportage LX.Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Kia Sportage LX, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Kia Sportage LX is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings.When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Kia Sportage LX, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Kia Sportage LX is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one.This Kia Sportage LX comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Kia decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value.More information about the 2016 Kia Sportage:The Kia Sportage has become a leader in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems, and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The Sportage's 4-wheel-drive system combines the best of both worlds, with a true locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel-drive finesse. Kia's 10-year warranty on powertrain components brings a peace of mind not easily matched by many other brands.This model sets itself apart with spacious, versatile interior, connectivity and entertainment features, Fuel efficiency, strong warranty, ride quality and cabin refinement, and value for the money.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Mazda offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8834.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC8G7833873
Stock: G783387A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 68,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,115$1,490 Below Market
Daytona Mazda - Daytona Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. This 2016 Kia Sportage is a. Mineral Silver Sportage 6-Speed Automatic Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: EdmundsAll of our vehicles are ASE Certified inspected so you can buy with confidence from Daytona Mazda. Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Daytona Mazda. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mazda models including Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-5 and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and Certified Pre-Owned Mazda models, as well as models from other makes like Honda, Ford, Nissan and more. Activation of the Mazda Certified Warranty will be an additional $998.00 to the cost of your Mazda. Online prices require financing for a minimum of 6 months. Contact Dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC4G7873688
Stock: 20547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 29,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$1,882 Below Market
Kia of Puyallup - Puyallup / Washington
INTERNET SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Cherry 2016 Kia Sportage SX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged AWD, ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, 30K SERVICE, Sportage SX, 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Cherry, black Leather, Infinity Premium Audio, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: UVO eServices w/Navigation.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA60G7864705
Stock: K18008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 69,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$2,049 Below Market
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Adventure awaits behind the wheel of our incredible 2016 Kia Sportage EX proudly presented in Black Cherry. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while perfectly matched with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This efficient Front Wheel Drive combination helps to deliver a smooth ride and up to 29mpg while accented with stylish alloy wheels a rear spoiler and Kia's signature grille. Open the door to the well-designed EX cabin to find comfortable leather-trimmed front seats a rear-camera display and push-button start. Play your tunes with the AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM audio system sync your smartphone with the Bluetooth wireless technology check out the UVO eServices Infotainment system and get on your way!Peace of mind comes standard with Kia's six airbags front active headrests 4-wheel anti-lock brakes electronic stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. These features helped to make the Sportage an IIHS Top Safety Pick! You are one of a kind and the bold styling of our Sportage confirms that! Don't hesitate. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing.BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here.Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3AC6G7815501
Stock: 7136V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,000$1,434 Below Market
Preston Cadillac - Burton / Ohio
2016 Kia Sportage 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LX 21/28 City/Highway MPG **INCLUDED FEATURES & OPTIONS: 3.064 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Preston Superstore offers FREE PICK UP AND DELIVERY of your car while you work or a FREE LOANER for extended service visits (plus tax, see service for details).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC8G7795237
Stock: 420959A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 77,545 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,990$1,768 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2016 Kia Sportage LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Mineral Silver, black Cloth. Clean CARFAX. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information. Reviews: * Powerful turbocharged engine in SX trim; quick steering response and composed handling when going around turns; lots of features for the money; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC8G7864296
Stock: D1634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 75,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900$1,722 Below Market
Hanlees Nissan - Davis / California
Check out this 2016 Kia Sportage EX. Never previously rented, This used car comes with a CLEAN CARFAX History Report. Discover and explore! Never worry about getting lost with Included Navigation (GPS)! For your safety and for those around you, take advantage of the equipped BACKUP CAMERA. Enjoy the equipped PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM for ultimate audio entertainment. Connect all of your mobile and audio devices with BLUETOOTH technology! This vehicle has CRUISE CONTROL for extended drives. Experience ultimate comfort with LEATHER seats. Getting out on the road couldn't get any easier with KEYLESS ENTRY and PUSH TO START. This used car also comes equipped with SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO for even more entertainment options! Comes equipped with a POWER SEAT. Warm up during your daily commute with HEATED SEATS! ALL USED CARS from Hanlees with under 150k miles come with a minimum 3 month or 3000 miles Powertrain Warranty at NO CHARGE TO YOU! Call Now to schedule your test drive with your 2016 Kia Sportage EX today at Hanlees Davis Nissan by dialing (530) 231-3000! Only at Hanlees Davis Nissan: 5009 Chiles Rd in Davis California off Highway 80.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3AC8G7806329
Stock: DT3421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 70,693 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,821 Below Market
Metter Ford - Metter / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC5G7795955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
