Used 2007 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

Volcanic Red 2007 Kia Sportage EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Sportmatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24VFully Serviced & Inspected!, Local Trade, Sunroof, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, ABS brakes, AM/FM/Cassette/CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.Recent Arrival! 19/25 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is a member of the Brothers Budget Buy Program either because of excessive age, miles, or condition and they don`t fit our normal inventory standards which is a fully serviced, 1 owner, 1 to 3 year old, off lease or fleet, clean CARFAX, midwest vehicles. They are offered at auction pricing in the condition they were traded in. All of or Budget Buys have gone through a thorough multi point inspection which includes Oil and Filter change. This car will be offered to the general public for a limited time until sold or sent to auction.Brothers Auto Sales Has Been Serving South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and The Surrounding Area For Almost 24 Years! Please Contact Us For Your No Hassle Experience and Save Time In The Store By Starting The Process Online. We Look Forward To Taking Care Of Your Car Needs Today and In The Future! Free Carfax Report! Financing (WAC) and Vehicle Service Contract Options Available!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJF723877308831

Stock: T07K8831

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020