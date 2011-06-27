Close

Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama

Team Gunther Kia is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Kia Sportage SX with only 23,325 miles. That's correct, this Mineral Silver Sportage SX only has been driven 23,325 miles. This is a top-of-the-line SX with SX Premium package and is equipped with the 2.0T engine, leather seats, (heated and ventilated in the front) Panoramic Sunroof, push-button start, Navigation, and more! The CarFax shows it to be a one-owner vehicle with no accidents or damage reports over the course of the 23,325 miles it has been driven. New this Sportage retailed for over $34,000. But you can buy it today for Team Gunther's low sale price of only $18,532!!! For your best deal, You Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. Our service department gives each pre-owned vehicle a 120-point inspection and then repairs or replaces all components that do not pass inspection to ensure the vehicle is like-new. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CarFax vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today! This Kia includes: CARPET FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats PANORAMIC PACKAGE Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof SX PREMIUM PACKAGE Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Cooled Front Seat(s) Navigation System Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Power Folding Mirrors MINERAL SILVER WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) Wheel Locks CARGO COVER (PIO) Cargo Shade BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 Kia Sportage comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Kia Sportage SX, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This low mileage Kia Sportage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Sportage SX. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Kia Sportage. More information about the 2014 Kia Sportage: The Kia Sportage has become a leader in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems, and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The Sportage's 4-wheel-drive system combines the best of both worlds, with a true locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel-drive finesse. Kia's 10-year warranty on powertrain components brings a peace of mind not easily matched by many other brands. This model sets itself apart with strong warranty, ride quality and cabin refinement, value for the money, Fuel efficiency, connectivity and entertainment features, and spacious, versatile interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDPCCA60E7644445

Stock: P2462

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-02-2020