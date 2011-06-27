Used 2014 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- $8,900Great Deal | $1,958 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX108,471 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Knox Drives - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC7E7631152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,298Great Deal | $1,759 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX67,680 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC2E7597363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,500Great Deal | $1,481 below market
2014 Kia Sportage SX91,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2014 Kia Sportage 4dr AWD 4dr SX features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA66E7568875
Stock: E7568875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $9,499Great Deal | $1,431 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX85,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Lewis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waynesburg - Waynesburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC5E7552630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,343Good Deal | $1,016 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX113,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rusty Wallace Kia of Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
This used 2014 Kia Sportage LX for sale near Knoxville, TN includes, *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* Like Power Windows, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Entry, Power Locks, Auxiliary Audio.This Used front wheel drive 2014 Kia Sportage LX in Knoxville, TN features a *Black Cherry Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior* and has only 113,363 miles.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This Kia Sportage Includes Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Rusty Wallace Kia North today at * TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2014 Kia Sportage LX! Rusty Wallace Kia North serves Knoxville, TN Car Buyers, you can also visit us at, 701 Callahan Dr. Knoxville TN, 37912 to check it out in person!*FINANCING:* Knoxville, TN buyers looking for COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES are right here at Rusty Wallace Kia North where we offer the most competitive rates around for new & used car financing, bad credit financing, or first time buyer financing programs.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Kia Sportage comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4 cylinder engine, an 6-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size)*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Tinted Glass*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC9E7616913
Stock: R10949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- Price Drop$10,750Good Deal | $1,236 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX73,758 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk - Norwalk / Iowa
Enjoy the ultimate right-sized crossover in our **Accident Free**2014**Kia**Sportage**LX**AWD**Alloy Wheels**Brake Assist** displayed in Twilight Blue. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 182hp while connected a seamless shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission which helps with easy passing maneuvers. This sporty All Wheel Drive offers stylish alloy wheels, projection headlights w/front LED accent lighting and KIA's signature chrome grille all designed to help you see near 27mpg on the open road.Take a look inside our Sportage LX and you'll find it to be well-built with amenities that will simply spoil you. This Kia will keep you and your family safe. Six airbags, front active headrests, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system are just a few of these advanced features. These features helped to make the Sportage an IIHS Top Safety Pick so you need not to worry; you and your passengers are covered. You are one of a kind and the Sportage confirms that! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (515) 256-4010 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC0E7586054
Stock: D6797A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $11,996Good Deal | $1,299 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX92,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: Clear White exterior and Black interior, LX trim. Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, AUTO DIMMING MIRROR W/HOMELINK, POPULAR PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer OPTION PACKAGES: POPULAR PACKAGE Rear Spoiler, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Trip Computer, Back Up Warning System, Roof Rails, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Rear Camera Display, Dual Body-Color Power Heated Mirrors, LED turn-signal indicators, UVO eServices Infotainment System, 2nd Row Armrests w/Cup Holders, AUTO DIMMING MIRROR W/HOMELINK Compass. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "Just as the 2014 Kia Sportage's aggressive exterior styling helps it stand out in a crowd, its handsome cabin gives it an edge over several better-known, but more conservatively styled competitors." -Edmunds.com. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 7/17/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC4E7600845
Stock: G190139A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $12,998Good Deal | $1,094 below market
2014 Kia Sportage EX77,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3AC3E7614331
Stock: 18936645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950Fair Deal | $608 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX87,808 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
87 Thousand miles, power door locks, windows and mirrors, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC6E7550742
Stock: 550742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,997Good Deal | $811 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX119,361 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
PRICE DROP FROM $11,995. LX trim, Clear White exterior and Black interior. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Kia LX with Clear White exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "Just as the 2014 Kia Sportage's aggressive exterior styling helps it stand out in a crowd, its handsome cabin gives it an edge over several better-known, but more conservatively styled competitors.". A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $11,995. WHY BUY FROM US: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC3E7599414
Stock: E7599414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- Price Drop$12,975Fair Deal
2014 Kia Sportage LX48,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***LOCAL TRADE-IN***BACK-UP CAMERA***SIRIUS XM***Check out this Local Trade-In that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This great 2014 Kia Sportage LX comes equipped with Back-Up Camera Rear Cross Path Alert Roof Rails AM/FM/CD/SXM/BTA/USB/HDD/AUX Radio UVO Infotainment System with Telematic Capability Rear Spoiler and much more! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC5E7665641
Stock: 665641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,657Good Deal | $721 below market
2014 Kia Sportage SX84,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Annapolis Toyota - Annapolis / Maryland
2014 Kia Sportage SX Mineral Silver ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Dual Body-Color Power Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Infinity Audio System, Navigation System w/SIRIUSXM Traffic, Power driver seat, Push Button Start w/Smart Key, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/UVO Infotainment, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SX Premium Package, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA60E7594114
Stock: B200829A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $9,888Good Deal | $961 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX101,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2014 Kia Sportage LX Front Wheel Drive, like new in and out! clean interior, New Tires, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, USB, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC8E7611587
Stock: 2550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $18,532Fair Deal
2014 Kia Sportage SX23,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
Team Gunther Kia is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Kia Sportage SX with only 23,325 miles. That's correct, this Mineral Silver Sportage SX only has been driven 23,325 miles. This is a top-of-the-line SX with SX Premium package and is equipped with the 2.0T engine, leather seats, (heated and ventilated in the front) Panoramic Sunroof, push-button start, Navigation, and more! The CarFax shows it to be a one-owner vehicle with no accidents or damage reports over the course of the 23,325 miles it has been driven. New this Sportage retailed for over $34,000. But you can buy it today for Team Gunther's low sale price of only $18,532!!! For your best deal, You Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. Our service department gives each pre-owned vehicle a 120-point inspection and then repairs or replaces all components that do not pass inspection to ensure the vehicle is like-new. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CarFax vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today! This Kia includes: CARPET FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats PANORAMIC PACKAGE Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof SX PREMIUM PACKAGE Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Cooled Front Seat(s) Navigation System Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Power Folding Mirrors MINERAL SILVER WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) Wheel Locks CARGO COVER (PIO) Cargo Shade BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 Kia Sportage comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Kia Sportage SX, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This low mileage Kia Sportage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Sportage SX. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Kia Sportage. More information about the 2014 Kia Sportage: The Kia Sportage has become a leader in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems, and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The Sportage's 4-wheel-drive system combines the best of both worlds, with a true locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel-drive finesse. Kia's 10-year warranty on powertrain components brings a peace of mind not easily matched by many other brands. This model sets itself apart with strong warranty, ride quality and cabin refinement, value for the money, Fuel efficiency, connectivity and entertainment features, and spacious, versatile interior This 2014 Kia Sportage SX is proudly offered by Team Gunther Kia When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Kia Sportage SX is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Kia Sportage makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2014 Kia Sportage: The Kia Sportage has become a leader in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems, and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The Sportage's 4-wheel-drive system combines the best of both worlds, with a true locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel-drive finesse. Kia's 10-year warranty on powertrain components brings a peace of mind not easily matched by many other brands. This model sets itself apart with strong warranty, ride quality and cabin refinement, value for the money, Fuel efficiency, connectivity and entertainment features, and spacious, versatile interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA60E7644445
Stock: P2462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- $10,490Good Deal | $1,494 below market
2014 Kia Sportage LX65,039 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kriegers of De Witt - De Witt / Iowa
Certified. Twilight Blue 2014 Kia Sportage LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!!, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH. Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Includes Kriegers Pre-Owned Warranty. This coverage includes One Year of Maintenance Services and Limited Powertrain Warranty. The Kriegers Pre-Owned Limited Powertrain Warranty coverage begins when you purchase the vehicle and continues for 10 years from January 1 of the vehicle model year or up to 100,000 miles on the odometer, whichever occurs first. Krieger Auto Group is a 4th Generation family owned and operated new car dealership representing products manufactured by GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. We have proudly been serving Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 1956. Kriegers prides itself on delivering the highest standards in automotive Sales and Service. Krieger Auto Group....Shop Us Once Your Family For Life. 17' Alloy Wheels, 3.195 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3AC5E7658401
Stock: GT10457A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $10,500
2014 Kia Sportage LX94,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Richmond - Richmond / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCAC5E7585059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,090Fair Deal
2014 Kia Sportage EX70,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Locally Owner *All Wheel Drive *Cloth Seats *Heated Front Seats *Rear Parking Sensors *Bergstrom Certifed Clean CARFAX. Black Cherry 2014 Kia Sportage EX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Infinity Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/UVO Infotainment, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCAC0E7597164
Stock: I10088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- Price Drop$17,787Fair Deal | $246 below market
2014 Kia Sportage SX21,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Nissan of Sheboygan - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA66E7601356
Certified Pre-Owned: No