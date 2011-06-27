Vehicle overview

Just like people, vehicles have personalities ranging from bland and boring to stylish and entertaining. If you accept that premise, it's safe to say the 2012 Kia Sportage comes down on the "cool kid" end of the continuum.

Part of the appeal of this small crossover SUV is simply that it's such a dramatic departure from earlier versions, all of which were largely forgettable. This time around, the third-generation Sportage offers a near-ideal balance of style and substance, with an eye-catching look and a lively driving character that many of its competitors can't match.

Truth be told, the Sportage's 176-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine is merely adequate. But this is outweighed by firm suspension tuning that makes for nimble handling. If that's not enough, though, the 260-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the SX model -- not to mention its sport-tuned suspension -- makes the Sportage one of the quickest models in its segment.

Every personality has its character flaws, though. In this case, it's a ride quality that might be too harsh for some people's tastes -- especially in SX form. The interior's relative lack of cargo and passenger room compared to competitors like the Chevy Equinox, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 may also be an issue for many buyers. Kia's own Sorento is also worth considering for those with a need for greater space.

If you don't have such a need, the 2012 Kia Sportage is a strong choice compared to SUVs with similar interior volume like the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-7 and Volkswagen Tiguan. While all have their strong points, the 2012 Kia Sportage has a unique personality that may very well just win you over.