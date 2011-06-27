  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2012 Kia Sportage
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2012 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp styling inside and out
  • more fun to drive than other crossovers
  • powerful and efficient turbo engine in SX trim
  • plenty of premium features
  • intuitive controls.
  • Stiff-legged ride
  • backseat doesn't slide or recline
  • less cargo capacity than other crossovers.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Kia Sportage for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,981 - $10,590
Used Sportage for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2012 Kia Sportage is a realistic alternative to other top small crossover SUVs on the market.

Vehicle overview

Just like people, vehicles have personalities ranging from bland and boring to stylish and entertaining. If you accept that premise, it's safe to say the 2012 Kia Sportage comes down on the "cool kid" end of the continuum.

Part of the appeal of this small crossover SUV is simply that it's such a dramatic departure from earlier versions, all of which were largely forgettable. This time around, the third-generation Sportage offers a near-ideal balance of style and substance, with an eye-catching look and a lively driving character that many of its competitors can't match.

Truth be told, the Sportage's 176-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine is merely adequate. But this is outweighed by firm suspension tuning that makes for nimble handling. If that's not enough, though, the 260-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the SX model -- not to mention its sport-tuned suspension -- makes the Sportage one of the quickest models in its segment.

Every personality has its character flaws, though. In this case, it's a ride quality that might be too harsh for some people's tastes -- especially in SX form. The interior's relative lack of cargo and passenger room compared to competitors like the Chevy Equinox, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 may also be an issue for many buyers. Kia's own Sorento is also worth considering for those with a need for greater space.

If you don't have such a need, the 2012 Kia Sportage is a strong choice compared to SUVs with similar interior volume like the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-7 and Volkswagen Tiguan. While all have their strong points, the 2012 Kia Sportage has a unique personality that may very well just win you over.

2012 Kia Sportage models

The 2012 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five. There are now a total of four trim levels available, including Base, LX, EX and SX.

Standard features on the base model include 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, full power accessories, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Stepping up to the Sportage LX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, turn signals integrated into the exterior mirrors, tinted rear windows and keyless entry. The Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, a rear spoiler, roof rails, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and floor mats.

The Sportage EX includes the Convenience package along with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an easier-folding rear seat, a rearview camera, the Uvo voice-activated cell phone and audio interface, and an upgraded sound system with HD radio, digital music storage and a small touchscreen interface. The EX Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, the SX's upgraded gauges, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a cooled driver seat and an auto-dimming mirror.

The SX model adds to the EX's standard equipment a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded gauges, leather upholstery and distinctive exterior and interior styling details. The SX Premium package is similar to the EX version.

A navigation system with a touchscreen interface and real-time traffic is optional on all but the base Sportage. On the LX, the nav system includes an upgraded audio system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, every Kia Sportage gets revised suspension tuning for improved handing. Kia has also added more sound insulation to reduce noise. LX models get standard 17-inch alloy wheels and low-rolling-resistance tires. EX and SX models now come standard with Kia's Uvo hands-free interface for cell phones and portable music players.

Performance & mpg

Most versions of the 2012 Kia Sportage are powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4-cylinder engine that produces 176 hp and 168 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered on base models, while all other versions come with a six-speed automatic with manual shift feature.

Front-wheel drive is standard on all Sportage models and all-wheel drive is offered as an option on all but the base model. In Edmunds performance tests, a front-wheel-drive Sportage with the 2.4-liter engine and automatic accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in 9.5 seconds, an average time for this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic and front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive drops those to 20/27/23.

The SX model gets a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out an impressive 260 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 6.5 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21/28/24 with front-wheel drive and 20/25/22 with AWD, although we've found the Sportage SX struggles to match these numbers in real-world driving.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2012 Kia Sportage models include front-seat side airbags, full-length side-curtain airbags, active front head restraints, antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, as well as hill descent and hill start control.

In Edmunds brake testing, an EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- a solid performance for this type of vehicle. The sport-oriented SX was better at 117 feet. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Sportage received the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

While the 2012 Kia Sportage is by no means a tall four-door sports car, it's still relatively fun to drive. The 2.4-liter engine gives it enough get-up-and-go to be interesting and the six-speed automatic transmission works well in both fully automatic and manual shift modes. The turbocharged engine is energetic, though its impressive fuel economy numbers are predicated on your being conservative with the throttle.

Handling is better than average thanks to the Sportage's stiffer suspension. The downside is a firm ride quality that, when coupled with the available 18-inch alloy wheels, transmits even small pavement irregularities directly to your backside.

Interior

The 2012 Kia Sportage's interior features a pleasing mix of complex and organic shapes to create a more interesting look than most competitors manage. There is quite a bit of hard plastic throughout the cabin, but for the most part, it's well textured and adequately padded where passengers generally make contact.

The front seats are nicely contoured and offer good comfort, with adequate headroom and legroom. The 60/40-split rear seat is set up for three passengers, but it's tight enough that it's just passable for a couple of adults. The fact that this seat lacks the ability to recline and slide fore and aft as they do in many competitors is a weak point.

The interior's other major shortcoming is its relative lack of cargo space compared to some other small crossover SUVs. Behind the rear seats are just 26.1 cubic feet of space, which grows to 54.6 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks laid flat. To put that last number in perspective, that makes it about 15 cubic feet smaller than the cargo holds of both the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Kia Sportage.

5(51%)
4(26%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(6%)
4.1
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BUILT SOLID & FUN TO DRIVE
alikcee,01/08/2012
My first foreigners car..I exchange my Ford explorer V8 to this Brand new Sportage 2012 in Signal Red..I really liked it. I thought I am down grading my car to 4cylender car but not. I can't feel the difference. While I am going up a stiff hill I thought this car will give up on me. This baby went up up up up zoommmmm...Very cool . Very quality , firmed , the audio package wow wow wow..I didn't regret to buy this suv , paid in cash too.. When I am driving, I got so much attention .:) Love my Brand new sportage . I am not going to the pump very often like my v8 ford explorer..I love american made cars but I want to give this a try...Glad I did...No regrets..
Fun with Turbo
christophg,07/25/2012
Overall I am very happy with my purchase. The car is actually faster then I expected. The Turbo must work wonders with the little 2.0 liter. Even at 80 MPH, it still has some room to go. I have the Navigation option which I think is overpriced & would probably be better off with just using my iPhone. Fuel economy is not as good as I expected but it never is & I drive it pretty aggressively. It seems to have more road noise than some of its competitors & this was supposed to be improved on this model year.
Just What I Wanted
sakenstein,11/04/2011
I traded my Infiniti G37x (which I loved) for the Sportage primarily because the Infiniti was too fast for my soon-to-be-driving son. The gas mileage is not as good as I expected. In the first few hundred miles (I have 2500 now), I was getting about 25 mpg combined. That has since been averaging about 20-21 which is still better than the G37x. As for the price, I don't think there's a better value for what you get: AWD, Uvo system, nice cloth seats, backup camera. Drove the Mitsu Outlander Sport and Tucson, but the Mitsu 140hp was anemic and like the looks of Sportage better than Tuscon. Also, the Sportage's ride is not stiff, it's downright harsh, but I knew that going in. Great value.
Nice car, shame about the ride.
bbillyo,04/13/2012
I like the Sportage. It looks good, is well built and the engine seems good. Fuel economy is very good if you are light footed. I get 33mpg at 65mph on the free way and about 24mpg on the school run. I want to love it but it's just too hard a ride especially on New England's appalling roads. I come from a relatively poor European country and the roads were nothing like these. A pothole was a rarity that you would call the police about! You feel every bump and road seam. Road noise is also a problem - a lot louder than my old 2005 Sportage EX. Handling is very good for a SUV. Steering is a bit weird -the self centering is very biased to the center which causes a torque drag on the wheel.
See all 47 reviews of the 2012 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Kia Sportage

Used 2012 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2012 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $6,981 and$9,996 with odometer readings between 69516 and154317 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Kia Sportage SX is priced between $10,590 and$10,590 with odometer readings between 121686 and121686 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,981 and mileage as low as 69516 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2012 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,195.

Find a used Kia for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,307.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,381.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sportage lease specials

Related Used 2012 Kia Sportage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles