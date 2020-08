Used 2012 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

Orlando INFINITI - Orlando / Florida

EX trim. Clean. $600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, NAVIGATION PKG, EX PREMIUM PKG, Alloy Wheels. AND MORE! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. AFFORDABILITY: This Sportage is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: EX PREMIUM PKG: leather seat trim, dual heated front seats, cooled driver seat, push-button start w/start key, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink universal garage door opener, heated mirrors, rear cargo cover, supervision gauge cluster, NAVIGATION PKG: SIRIUS traffic. Kia EX with Mineral Silver exterior and Alpine Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 176 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2012 Kia Sportage is a realistic alternative to other top small crossover SUVs on the market.". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDPC3A29C7304933

Stock: U304933

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020