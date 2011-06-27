2002 Kia Sportage Review
Pros & Cons
- Budget price, impressive equipment levels, stout construction, high fun factor, convertible body style.
- Anemic engine, cheap interior materials, limited rear seat and cargo room.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
For young families and active singles who want to get into a sport-ute without getting into financial servitude, the Sportage is worth a look.
Vehicle overview
Designed from the ground up to be a real truck and not some hopped-up, car-based mini-SUV, the Sportage sports tough ladder-frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, and a Mazda-based 2.0-liter, 16-valve engine that makes a rather meager 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic makes sure as much of that power reaches the rear or all four wheels as possible.
The Sportage comes in two body styles, a two-door soft-top convertible and a four-door hardtop, with either 2WD or 4WD. For 2002, Kia will offer both body styles in just one trim level, meaning that hardtop buyers can no longer choose between base, EX and Limited trim. That's OK, because the standard hardtop now comes with more features, including air conditioning, alloy wheels, privacy glass and an upgraded audio system. The leather upholstery option (formerly included in the Limited package) has been deleted.
Convertibles are a bit more sparely equipped than the four-doors, but you still get lumbar adjustment for the driver, a tilt steering wheel, a full-size spare tire and power windows, mirrors and door locks. Air conditioning, alloy wheels and a stereo with a cassette or CD player are available as options. You can option any Sportage with four-wheel ABS, cruise control and keyless entry.
In spite of its generous equipment list, interior materials are not the Sportage's strong suit. The quality of the Kia's headliner, dash panel and seat fabric falls well below that of competitors like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Nissan Xterra and Toyota RAV4. But none of those SUVs can boast of a driver knee airbag (in addition to the requisite front airbags), which comes with every Sportage.
The Sportage looks rugged yet cute, perfect for family duty in the suburbs or a jaunt along the coastline. On the pavement, the sport-ute inspires confidence and is fun to drive. Lotus engineers worked wonders with its suspension, which includes a relatively sophisticated double-wishbone arrangement up front. Overall, the Kia feels stable and comfortable.
On off-road trails, the sport-ute's short, sloping hood allows excellent visibility for climbing or descending hills, and its suspension soaks up ruts and bumps without bottoming out thanks to 7.9 inches of ground clearance.
Seating positions are high and upright, and the user-friendly layout of the dashboard and most controls makes the Sportage easy to live with. Rear-seat riders get minimal legroom, but "stadium style" seating offers a clear view of the outside world. Cargo room behind the rear seat in hardtop models measures 25.8 cubic feet; with the back seat folded, capacity increases to 55.4.
This is the last year for the current Sportage, as it will take a year off to make room for production of the all-new midsize '03 Sorento. While still a decent vehicle even in its eighth year on the market (and worth consideration if you can get a great deal on one), its spare furnishings, meager power supply, "old-fashioned" body-on-frame construction are unlikely to appeal to those who can afford a CR-V or RAV4. A redesigned Sportage -- likely employing unibody construction for better on-road handling -- is expected for the 2004 model year.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Kia Sportage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sportage
Related Used 2002 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid