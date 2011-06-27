  1. Home
2002 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Budget price, impressive equipment levels, stout construction, high fun factor, convertible body style.
  • Anemic engine, cheap interior materials, limited rear seat and cargo room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For young families and active singles who want to get into a sport-ute without getting into financial servitude, the Sportage is worth a look.

Vehicle overview

Designed from the ground up to be a real truck and not some hopped-up, car-based mini-SUV, the Sportage sports tough ladder-frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, and a Mazda-based 2.0-liter, 16-valve engine that makes a rather meager 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic makes sure as much of that power reaches the rear or all four wheels as possible.

The Sportage comes in two body styles, a two-door soft-top convertible and a four-door hardtop, with either 2WD or 4WD. For 2002, Kia will offer both body styles in just one trim level, meaning that hardtop buyers can no longer choose between base, EX and Limited trim. That's OK, because the standard hardtop now comes with more features, including air conditioning, alloy wheels, privacy glass and an upgraded audio system. The leather upholstery option (formerly included in the Limited package) has been deleted.

Convertibles are a bit more sparely equipped than the four-doors, but you still get lumbar adjustment for the driver, a tilt steering wheel, a full-size spare tire and power windows, mirrors and door locks. Air conditioning, alloy wheels and a stereo with a cassette or CD player are available as options. You can option any Sportage with four-wheel ABS, cruise control and keyless entry.

In spite of its generous equipment list, interior materials are not the Sportage's strong suit. The quality of the Kia's headliner, dash panel and seat fabric falls well below that of competitors like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Nissan Xterra and Toyota RAV4. But none of those SUVs can boast of a driver knee airbag (in addition to the requisite front airbags), which comes with every Sportage.

The Sportage looks rugged yet cute, perfect for family duty in the suburbs or a jaunt along the coastline. On the pavement, the sport-ute inspires confidence and is fun to drive. Lotus engineers worked wonders with its suspension, which includes a relatively sophisticated double-wishbone arrangement up front. Overall, the Kia feels stable and comfortable.

On off-road trails, the sport-ute's short, sloping hood allows excellent visibility for climbing or descending hills, and its suspension soaks up ruts and bumps without bottoming out thanks to 7.9 inches of ground clearance.

Seating positions are high and upright, and the user-friendly layout of the dashboard and most controls makes the Sportage easy to live with. Rear-seat riders get minimal legroom, but "stadium style" seating offers a clear view of the outside world. Cargo room behind the rear seat in hardtop models measures 25.8 cubic feet; with the back seat folded, capacity increases to 55.4.

This is the last year for the current Sportage, as it will take a year off to make room for production of the all-new midsize '03 Sorento. While still a decent vehicle even in its eighth year on the market (and worth consideration if you can get a great deal on one), its spare furnishings, meager power supply, "old-fashioned" body-on-frame construction are unlikely to appeal to those who can afford a CR-V or RAV4. A redesigned Sportage -- likely employing unibody construction for better on-road handling -- is expected for the 2004 model year.

2002 Highlights

The Sportage is now in its eighth model year, so to help move its aged sport-ute along, Kia will offer the four-doors in just one trim level (eliminating the EX and Limited trim models) with more standard feature content than before, though you can no longer get leather upholstery. All Sportages are equipped with body-color door handles and an exterior latch on the rear hatch to ease loading cargo. A Two-Tone Package is available for hardtops; this option group contains two-tone cladding, bumpers and fenders and a cladding-color roof rack and hard-face spare tire cover. In addition, Kia has expanded the standard list of safety features to include seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters for the airbags. Finally, interested buyers should note that the Sportage will be going on hiatus for the 2003 model year (to make room for production of the new midsize '03 Sorento); a completely redesigned version (likely with unibody construction) is expected to return in the fall of 2003 as an '04 model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Kia Sportage.

5(26%)
4(41%)
3(10%)
2(14%)
1(9%)
3.6
70 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luv my Kia
iceman8147,11/09/2003
I purchased (2) Kia Sportage convertables over a year ago. Both my wife and I love them. They are perfect for the Florida beach / rush hour traffic scene. You sit up nice and high, but can zip in and out of traffic. With the top off, you can enjoy the fresh ocean air. I have worked in the US automotive industry for 20 years, but after driving my little SUV, I am impressed. The fit and finish on our Sportages was as good as or better than vehicles that I have seen at the NA assembly plants. For the money, they are quite a value. If they had a small V6 in it rather than the I4, fuel economy would be better as the 4 cylinder is worked pretty hard.
Got My Money's Worth!
prissy,11/13/2010
Bought this suv only for the fuel mileage. My job required traveling and I live on the road. This car has surpassed my expectations on fuel savings and other than changing the oil & routine servicing, it hasn't cost me one penny! When I purchased it, it had 22k miles & now I'm just over 113k miles. This is a lightweight suv and I found it odd to be rear-wheel drive. It isn't a luxury vehicle but I didn't buy it thinking it was. It's been a great vehicle and has saved me lots in gas and was easy to own. Low auto insurance, maintenance and property taxes. Not a great ride for long trips but if gas consumption is your concern - look no further!
Would like a convertible Sportage next time
leigh922,12/12/2010
In nearly 2 years of ownership, really liked this SUV. My biggest complaint is the hassle of the spare tire holder being mounted on the rear hatch. You must have two hands available to open and close the rear - what a pain! Otherwise, it was roomy, the 4WD worked great, the fuel economy was as expected for the class and I had few issues. I suspected a head gasket leak at around 80,000 mi but despite the smell and liquid on the garage floor every day, no one could identify the leak source. Now that I can get another car, I'm looking for a convertible Sportage 4WD - best of all worlds!
great friend for almost 14 years
M Allen,12/21/2015
2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
My only complaints were 'cosmetic' interior, such as: cup holder is above and so blocking radio, clock and climate control. My grand daughter loved it because with the stadium back seat she could see out easily. One thing I wish I had checked before buying is how back seats fold up to enlarge cargo space. Since they fold up against the front seats at least 8 possible inches are lost. I bought it to be my ridge runner when living in Big Sur, which it was 'excellent' for size-wise and 4x4, and its safety features, structurally better than other baby SUVs of the period, as it is a small truck frame and drives like a small truck; has cross beams in the doors and an extra air bag for driver's knees. I never had to do anything except regular maintenance, as the only major thing that ever went wrong was shortly after I bought it and warrantee totally covered it. It has been rear ended 3 times, progressively worse each time, and fully repaired the first 2 times. This last time hit and run while it was parked, at a speed high enough to throw it about 20 feet forward, frame was bent in back, but was still totally drivable and seemed structurally sound except for the smashed rear lift door and spare tire. I let it go so its heart could be transplanted into another, but I miss it terribly. I was the only owner and was quite happy with it, regardless of the cosmetic interior complaints. I would highly recommend this car, especially if you have a need to run ridges.
See all 70 reviews of the 2002 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Kia Sportage features & specs

More about the 2002 Kia Sportage

Used 2002 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2002 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Kia Sportage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Kia Sportage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2002 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,919.

Find a used Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,518.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,516.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,043.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sportage lease specials

