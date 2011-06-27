Vehicle overview

Being the first in something doesn't necessarily guarantee commercial or critical success. The first-generation Kia Sportage was one of the original urban-friendly, small sport-utility vehicles, but it didn't exactly light the sales charts afire at the company's quarterly meetings. Soon after the Sportage debuted the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 sprang up to steal the Kia's thunder. Though reasonably capable on trails thanks to its rugged chassis and low-range transfer case, that first Sportage was underpowered, somewhat crude and too small on the inside.

Now well into its second generation, the 2009 Kia Sportage uses a car-based platform rather than the heavy body-on-frame, truck-style design of the first-gen model. Like its corporate twin, the Hyundai Tucson, today's Sportage boasts an attractive interior with quality materials, sensible ergonomics and a smartly designed split-folding rear seat.

This year brings a face-lift (in the form of a revised grille and headlights, color-keyed bumpers and new alloy wheels), a navigation system and some welcome upgrades to the audio system.

Typical for this segment, the Sportage offers a choice between four- and six-cylinder power. Compared to competitors' more robust power plants, however, the Kia's engines are both on the weak side. Consider that the Sportage's available V6 makes just 173 horsepower -- that's not much more than many rivals' four-cylinders. It doesn't help that the Kia must make do with a four-speed automatic, while many other compact SUVs now offer five-speed units. Still, those who don't need to race from light to light may find the Sportage's modest but smooth power delivery adequate.

With such a wide range of choices available in this class, the 2009 Kia Sportage doesn't stand out. It's not as quick as the RAV4 V6, as sporty as the Mitsubishi Outlander or as refined as the CR-V. However, its roomy cabin, impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and good value mean it's still worth considering, especially for those on a tight budget.