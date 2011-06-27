  1. Home
2009 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish and functional interior, impressive warranty, plenty of standard safety features.
  • Performance and fuel economy trail those of most competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A generous equipment list and an affordable price make the 2009 Kia Sportage a value leader among compact SUVs. Buyers on a tight budget should give it a look, but those with more to spend may want to check out the Kia's stronger-performing competitors.

Vehicle overview

Being the first in something doesn't necessarily guarantee commercial or critical success. The first-generation Kia Sportage was one of the original urban-friendly, small sport-utility vehicles, but it didn't exactly light the sales charts afire at the company's quarterly meetings. Soon after the Sportage debuted the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 sprang up to steal the Kia's thunder. Though reasonably capable on trails thanks to its rugged chassis and low-range transfer case, that first Sportage was underpowered, somewhat crude and too small on the inside.

Now well into its second generation, the 2009 Kia Sportage uses a car-based platform rather than the heavy body-on-frame, truck-style design of the first-gen model. Like its corporate twin, the Hyundai Tucson, today's Sportage boasts an attractive interior with quality materials, sensible ergonomics and a smartly designed split-folding rear seat.

This year brings a face-lift (in the form of a revised grille and headlights, color-keyed bumpers and new alloy wheels), a navigation system and some welcome upgrades to the audio system.

Typical for this segment, the Sportage offers a choice between four- and six-cylinder power. Compared to competitors' more robust power plants, however, the Kia's engines are both on the weak side. Consider that the Sportage's available V6 makes just 173 horsepower -- that's not much more than many rivals' four-cylinders. It doesn't help that the Kia must make do with a four-speed automatic, while many other compact SUVs now offer five-speed units. Still, those who don't need to race from light to light may find the Sportage's modest but smooth power delivery adequate.

With such a wide range of choices available in this class, the 2009 Kia Sportage doesn't stand out. It's not as quick as the RAV4 V6, as sporty as the Mitsubishi Outlander or as refined as the CR-V. However, its roomy cabin, impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and good value mean it's still worth considering, especially for those on a tight budget.

2009 Kia Sportage models

The 2009 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV that's available in two trim levels: LX and EX. Either trim can be had in front- or all-wheel drive.

The LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, a rear windshield wiper and a six-speaker audio system (with a CD player, MP3 capability, satellite radio and auxiliary and USB jacks). Air-conditioning is also standard on all LX models except front-drive, four-cylinder models with the manual transmission. The EX adds the V6 engine, a sunroof, foglamps, heated outside mirrors and a trip computer.

Individual options include side step bars, a remote starting system, a navigation system and leather seating (for the EX). There are a couple of optional packages as well. The Sport package for LX V6 models adds foglights, 17-inch wheels, sport gauges, a black mesh grille, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a rear spoiler and the upgraded audio system from the EX. The Luxury package for the EX adds leather seating, heated front seats, an auto-dimming mirror and a premium audio system with a six-CD changer.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Kia Sportage gets a mild face-lift along with a few electronic upgrades, including new standard features for the audio system (satellite radio as well as auxiliary and USB jacks) and a newly optional navigation system.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are offered on the Sportage LX: a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque) and a 2.7-liter V6 (173 hp and 178 lb-ft). The Sportage EX comes standard with the V6. The inline-4 can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic, while the V6 is automatic only. A choice of front- or all-wheel drive is available in either trim.

We timed a Sportage V6 at 10.7 seconds from zero to 60 mph, about a second or so off the quicker four-cylinders in the segment and more than three ticks off the class hot rod, the RAV4 V6. Fuel mileage estimates for the Sportage are below average as well, ranging from 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for the front-drive, four-cylinder version down to 18/23/20 for an AWD V6.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard equipment. In government crash tests, the 2009 Kia Sportage scored a top five-star rating for both frontal and side impact crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Sportage received an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest of four) in that agency's frontal offset and side impact crash tests.

Driving

On the road, the 2009 Kia Sportage provides a carlike ride and relatively nimble handling that makes it a little more fun to drive than some other compact crossover SUVs. It's both a decent city runabout and a serviceable long-distance highway cruiser. Power from the standard four-cylinder is anemic, so we recommend that you opt for the V6. The four-speed automatic isn't quite as smooth as the five-speed units offered by competitors, but it's usually alert enough to keep the V6 right in its power band.

Interior

The Sportage's cabin boasts a modern design and good build quality. Front passengers have ample legroom, but larger passengers may feel cramped in the second row. The rear-seat design makes hauling a large amount of cargo a breeze -- the seat folds and lowers into the footwell, making for a flat load floor, and removing the head restraints isn't required. Thusly configured, the Sportage offers 67 cubic feet of cargo capacity, an average figure for a small crossover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Kia Sportage.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
43 reviews
43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car
gerardw,07/05/2012
Living in Central Canada where the winter weather can get down into the -40C range, and the summer temps, like today, can hover in the +30C area, I read reports on the Sportage and decided to buy. I previously had a Kia Magentis for five years, which, to date is the best car I have ever owned. The Sportage is coming in a close second. Very comfortable, great ride, good on gas and excellent dealer service all add up to continuing with this brand next year. No problem starting in the cold weather and efficient air conditioning in the summer bring excellent reliability. I miss an inside armrest, wish it had digital temperature controls, but if that is all I have to complain about????
Very Happy with Purchase
Dave,01/21/2010
Purchased as Christmas present for wife. Bought the Volcanic Red and that even scored more points. So far we are very happy with purchase and living in Central Illinois we have had the opportunity to drive under all extreme conditions. Sportage passed them all with flying colors. Plenty of room and quite comfortable to drive.
Disintegrating interior
R Miller,03/06/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
Bought a used 2009 Sportage in NBA December with 65K miles. Almost immediately, the passenger door lock froze. Had to have that repaired to be able to use the door. The interior light sunglass holder is breaking up. Both plastic light buttons have come off and bits broken off and the latch for the sunglasses has broken off. It will cost $165 just for the part. I don't think I'm excessively hard on cars; I just let go of a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with 235K miles that I'd bought new and never had these issues. I had heard great things about Kia the last 10 years, but I am very disappointed and will not buy another. Update - now the windows will not roll up from the driver's door controls.
09 Kia Sportage long term review
acer,03/01/2010
Purchased new in April of 09,21000 miles later no issues. Great small suv. NH winters can be rough, have driven on unplowed roads with 2 feet of snow and had no problems getting through on stock Kumo tires. Solid as the day i bought. MPG is 25-27 city/hwy. The lx 4 cylinder is basic and functional the inside, w/4 cylinder a great commuter car. Excellent Family work horse. Exterior finish is excellent. Looked at the subaru, but sportage was roomier, cant beat the warrenty.
See all 43 reviews of the 2009 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2009 Kia Sportage

Used 2009 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2009 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $7,995 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 82461 and126866 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2009 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,799 and mileage as low as 82461 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Kia Sportage.

