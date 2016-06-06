Used 2008 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Sportage Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    183,607 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,399

    $1,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    64,086 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,975

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    122,199 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,898

    $735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    92,922 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,490

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    156,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    81,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,537

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    181,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,497

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    76,236 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage EX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage EX

    72,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage EX in Gray
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage EX

    59,501 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    89,778 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    171,754 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    149,985 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    128,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,289

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    98,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    210,304 miles

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Kia Sportage LX

    186,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (6%)
great small SUV for the price
Will Heater,06/06/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
this vehicle has FWD, but with good snow tires it was the best winter auto ever. MPG not great. Having a 2.7 L engine worth getting less milage. I would buy another Sportage. Only been in the shop twice in 8 years other than routine brakes , oil and filter,etc.
