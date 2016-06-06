Used 2008 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 183,607 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,399$1,004 Below Market
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723987527835
Stock: 20-534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2008 Kia Sportage LX looks radiant in Steel Silver. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 140hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Drive around in our Front Wheel Drive SUV and you will be elated as you earn near 25mpg on the highway and turn heads with the alloy wheels, roof rails, and robust stance. Inside our LX trim, you will enjoy every trip long or short. Climb into the supportive cloth seating and take a look at the spacious cabin that surrounds you. Thanks to power windows/locks, air conditioning, and the superb AM/FM stereo with a CD player, you will be living the good life in this Sportage. Safety from Kia just keeps getting better. Four-wheel ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution, child seat anchors, stability/traction control, and plenty of airbags help you sleep soundly at night. You won't want to leave this Sportage LX behind. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724687465025
Stock: 18902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 122,199 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,898$735 Below Market
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
LX trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book! Consumer Guide Recommended SUV, CD Player, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, "Good value compared to competition." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Kia LX with Satin Silver exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Consumer Guide Recommended SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABILITY: This Sportage is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: DCH Kay Honda will tailor a shopping plan to your needs and budget, so talk to us about the vehicle you're after! We'll introduce you to all the affordable trim models available, getting you behind the wheel of your top choices. Our finance department can explore your loan options, providing you with assistance if need be, so make your way over from Neptune, NJ to our Eatontown location. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723387533730
Stock: K0S096TAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 92,922 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,490
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION -AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--MULTI-ZONE A/C--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --BLUE EXTERIOR and GRAY interior .Features include--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defogger 16 alloy wheels 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers 60/40 split-folding rear seat Driver & front passenger airbags Dual visor vanity mirrors Front seat-mounted side airbags Front wheel drive Front/rear cupholders Front/rear stabilizer bars Full-length side curtain airbags Independent dual-link rear suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering Rear 3-point seat belts Rear child safety door locks Rear privacy glass Remote fuel door release Roof rails Side-impact door beams Tilt steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine w/CVVT 4-speed automatic transmission w/Sportmatic P215/65R16 tires Multi-reflector headlamps Black pwr mirrors Split-hatch tailgate-inc: flip open glass Flat-woven cloth front bucket seats-inc: adjustable headrests 8-way manual driver seat adjuster flat-folding front passenger seat Center console w/armrest dual storage Scuff plates Pwr windows w/driver one-touch express-down Pwr door locks w/two-turn entry system AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers 12V pwr outlets-inc: (1) front/(1) rear Overhead console-inc: sunglass holder map lights Cargo floor storage compartment Front height-adjustable 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters Lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724987537660
Stock: C5EL45G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500$476 Below Market
Team Hodges Chevrolet - West Branch / Michigan
Satin Silver Metallic 2008 Kia Sportage LX 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 4WD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. Call TODAY to make sure this vehicle is still available!! Odometer is 638 miles below market average! Team Hodges West Branch 'It's worth the drive!!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723487532571
Stock: 6204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 81,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,537$675 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Alloy wheels *Bergstrom certified 2008 Kia Sportage LX FWD Satin Silver Metallic 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Alloy wheels. Odometer is 31,581 miles below market average! 19/25 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724387531157
Stock: TSL1206A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 181,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,497$509 Below Market
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724387465306
Stock: 465306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,236 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*POWER WINDOWS*, *LOCATED AT 17315 HWY 99 LYNNWOOD 425-743-7400, Sportage LX, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, *AM/FM RADIO*, *CD PLAYER*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *POWER DOOR MIRRORS*, 6 Speakers, AM/FM/CD Stereo w/6 Speakers, ROOF RACK RAILS.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2008 Kia Sportage Volcanic Red Metallic LX FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724487504338
Stock: 83532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Tony Mangino Mitsubishi - Clifton Park / New York
Land a score on this 2008 Kia Sportage LX before someone else takes it home. Roomy yet easy to maneuver, its dependable 5 speed Manual transmission and its strong Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine have lots of soul for a budget-friendly price. It's outfitted with the following options: CARPETED FLOORMATS, AIR CONDITIONING, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering wheel, Split-hatch tailgate-inc: flip open glass, Side-impact door beams, Scuff plates, Roof rails, Remote fuel door release, and Rear window defogger. You've done your research, so stop by Tony Mangino Mitsubishi at 1658 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 this weekend to get a deal that no one can beat!Visit us at www.tonymangino.com for our online "Internet Special" reduced prices on pre-owned vehicles.They are pre-discounted by $1500 off our regular asking list prices for a cash(no financing) deal transaction. Must present printed online listing to your sales consultant upon initial contact at 1658 Route 9 in Clifton Park NY 12065 to qualify. Sales tax and dmv/documentation fees are additional. Tony Mangino has over 100 quality pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our used cars undergo a comprehensive 123 point reconditioning process and are backed with a limited warranty. All pre-owned vehicles are checked for open recalls. If subject to a recall, we will have the recall performed and/or disclosed to our customers prior to sale if for reasons beyond our control the recall is un-able to be performed(ie parts availability). Visit www.safercar.gov for more information and to check for open recalls on this vehicle.For our patented "Instant Credit Approval" it's Tony Mangino's "THE KING OF CREDIT" Used Car Value Center on Route 9 in Clifton Park / Halfmoon. Call today and ask about our Guaranteed Credit Approvals*.518-982-0520. As little as $500* down can get YOU approved regardless of your credit history. View our complete inventory and apply for financing today at www.thekingofcredit.net .*proof of income required for our guaranteed credit approvals. Minimum cash down payment will vary depending upon vehicle selected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724787528987
Stock: D8803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 72,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Seidel Hyundai - Shillington / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE, VERY WELL MAINTAINED AWD, LOW MILES. CLEAN AUTO CHECK AND NEW PA. STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSIONS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723387470905
Stock: 59397B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,501 miles
$6,990
Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio
This Kia Sportage was so well taken care of and driven so lightly you won't believe it! It is remarkably clean inside and out, and drives smooth as butter! This one is equipped with AWD and has plenty of room so it is great for anyone looking for a budget minded vehicle that has a ton of life left! Come and take a look while it is still available!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723587475975
Stock: 2627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,778 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS *SHIPPING IS FREE WITHIN A 150 MILE RADIUS FOR THE QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724587527689
Stock: 7415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,754 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2008 KIA SPORTAGE LX V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER ALL POWER STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE WE HAVE THE BEST INVENTORY IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723687477363
Stock: 5391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2019
- 149,985 miles
$4,995
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a 10% down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724387499679
Stock: 499679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,289
Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio
** 2008 Kia Sportage LX FWD 2.0L I4. This Kia Sportage Local Trade, has many features and is well equipped including, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Power windows, Speed control.** NEED A LOAN ** NO CREDIT ** BAD CREDIT ** EVERYONE QUALIFIES ** Buckeye Financial does not need a credit check to get you approved. FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, REGARDLESS OF CREDIT. Your cash down payment is your approval. If you have a steady income, can afford at least 500 down and up and really want a chance to build your credit, Wally Armour and Buckeye Financial can help. There is no limit to what Buckeye Financial will lend; your down payment puts you in control. Down payments typically range from 500 to there's really no limit, the more someone has to put down the more choices they have. Payments range from 250 a month and up, there are exceptions, with larger down payments Buckeye Financial allows you to enjoy lower payments to fit anyone's budget. No hidden fees-no upfront financing charges-no pre-payment penalties or early payoff fees. Whatever you put down goes to lowering your loan-not to the finance company. Wally Armour Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a family owned and operated dealership. JR and Al the owners work every day with their customers to help get folks loans when others say no. If you or someone you know is looking for a vehicle and need instant automotive credit, send them to Wally Armour's in Alliance or visit us on Facebook or visit us online at WWW.WALLYARMOUR.COM. All loan approvals are pending a Buckeye Financial interview. In order to finalize any loan you must complete an interview with Buckeye Financial.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724487505361
Stock: 77148C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 98,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Thornhill GM Superstore - Chapmanville / West Virginia
2008 Kia Sportage LX CARFAX One-Owner. Champagne Metallic FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723087497251
Stock: 21P0004B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 210,304 miles
$3,500
Al Serra Chevrolet - Grand Blanc / Michigan
ONE OWNER 4WD LX! 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V LX 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive To save time in the dealership and for your convenience, please call 810-694-5600 to confirm availability and schedule an appointment. Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. 17/21 City/Highway MPG You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723887536543
Stock: 2002888A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 186,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
2008 Kia Sportage LX 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V FWD Royal Jade Green MetallicMechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724687475019
Stock: NP5065A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sportage searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage
- 5(64%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(6%)
Related Kia Sportage info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Mcallen TX
- Used Kia Soul Lansing MI
- Used Kia Soul Brownsville TX
- Used Kia Sorento Stone Mountain GA
- Used Kia Soul Clearwater FL
- Used Kia Sorento Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Sedona Orange CA
- Used Kia Soul EV Elizabeth NJ
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Huntington Beach CA
- Used Kia Soul Milwaukee WI