Consumer Rating
(17)
1997 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Slick styling, cheap price, spunky DOHC engine
  • Build quality, cargo room, cheap interior materials
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Many residents of the Midwest and along the East Coast don't know what the heck a Kia is. Kia's are built near Seoul, South Korea, and are currently sold in western and southeastern U.S. markets. The company builds an inexpensive compact sedan, called the Sephia, and a wonderfully affordable sport utility called the Sportage.

Part-owned by Ford and Mazda, Kia relies heavily on resources from both companies as it struggles to its feet in a tough marketplace. The Sportage is the product of a collaboration between Kia, Ford, Mazda and suspension-tuning guru Lotus. Designed from the start as a sport utility, the Sportage sports tough ladder frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive, and a Mazda-based powerplant.

Two trim levels are available: base and EX. Base models are well-trimmed, including power windows, tinted glass, split-folding seats, a remote fuel door release, power mirrors and a rear defroster. Power door locks, a theft deterrent system, and a spare tire carrier are newly standard for 1997. The EX adds cruise control, rear wiper and a remote liftgate release. Optional are a roof rack, air conditioning, premium stereo, CD player, leather interior, an automatic transmission and a limited slip differential.

A wide variety of colors are available on the Sportage's smoothly styled flanks; few of which appear to have originated from the minds of the folks currently in charge of painting Matchbox cars. The look is rugged yet cute; perfect for family duty in the burbs. Off-road, we found the Sportage confidence-inspiring, but it didn't feel as tight as a Toyota RAV4.

For most owners, that won't matter. Few SUV's actually leave the pavement, and on the pavement is where the Sportage shines. Lotus engineers worked wonders here, and the Sportage is stable and comfortable. The seating position is high and upright, visibility is outstanding, and the layout of the dashboard and controls is top-notch. Rear seat riders enjoy lots of room and support, afforded by "stadium style" elevated seating. From the driver's seat, the Sportage looks and feels much more substantial than its low price would lead you to believe. Our only quibble with the Sportage's interior was the lack of storage space, though this year's standard spare tire carrier certainly helps.

Kia hopes the younger families and active singles that will be buying the Sportage will find its affordability a welcome trade for some cargo room. With a loaded 4WD EX topping out at around $21,000, we think they've got little to worry about.

1997 Highlights

An automatic transmission is offered on 2WD models, and the EX trim level is available in 2WD for the first time. Power door locks, a theft-deterrent system and a spare tire carrier are all standard on all Sportages for 1997. A new option is a CD player. Sportage gets a new grille. A tan interior can be combined with black paint for the first time. Base 2WD models lose their standard alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Kia Sportage.

5(18%)
4(35%)
3(11%)
2(23%)
1(13%)
3.2
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sportage EX 4x4 Time to let go of it.
jkwh50a,11/14/2002
I purchased this Kia new in 1997, except for the Check Engine light which came on all the time during the first 3- 4 years, I have not had any major problems. I currently have 107,000 miles on it and it still starts and runs good every day. Just oil changes every 5,000 miles and a front gear clutch at 59,000, covered by warrantee. I am now in the market for a new car and am considering KIA again. I feel I got my moneys worth out of this car. I did also replace the front windshield glass 3 times due to stones, maybe the Kia glass is too soft I dont know.
Doesn't suck
Ginsu68,07/17/2002
Bought the Kia new. Have been relatively satisfied. Currently have 64,000 miles on it and have been places other mini-utes can't even dream of driving. It's great in the snow and off road. There has been one major issue - having to replace the radiator at 44,000 miles and one minor issue - a check engine light that is more of an annoyance than anything else. Every dealer I called says that unless it's flashing it's not a major problem. So, it comes on and off every once in a while and I ignore it. No sense replacing the computer for a minor annoyance.
Great Little SUV
Bob,10/31/2005
This vehicle has been a proven performer. With the proper maintenance I have driven 83,000 miles without any repairs. (I forgot I did replace the horn.) It is a joy to drive and very comfortable on long trips. I would take this vehicle anywhere without worry.
Don't Buy This Car
ElaineB,02/01/2004
I have had so many poblems with this car. I bought it new in 97. At 800 miles the catalstic converter blew up causing the underside to catch fire, and all wiring had to be replaced. At 12,000. their was a horrible exhaust leak which after 4 trips to the dealer for repair ended my family in the hospital with a 24% oxygen rate in the blood. Kia would not stand behind their product even when contacted by my attorny. The belts always squeek and their has been a bad engine lifter since day one. Locks, and windows have never worked correctly since day one. I have givin up and have never been able to get kia to fix the problems.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1997 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1997 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 1997 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, EX 4dr SUV 4WD, and EX 4dr SUV.

