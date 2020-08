Used 2011 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Pkg W/Leather Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Alpine Gray; Seat Trim Clear White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Kia Sportage EX. This 2011 Kia Sportage comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Kia Sportage EX with a full CARFAX history report. Want more room? Want more style? This Kia Sportage EX is the vehicle for you. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. One of the best things about this Kia Sportage is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Kia Sportage EX, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2011 Kia Sportage is a pre-owned vehicle. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. The newly redesigned Sportage jumps to the forefront among compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems and strong value for the money. At about 175 inches long and just 73 inches wide, the new Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a growing family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The Sportage's all-wheel drive system combines the best of both worlds with a real locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel drive finesse. Furthermore, Kia's warranty on powertrain components brings a peace of mind that's not matched by many other brands. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDPC3A23B7161914

Stock: B7161914

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020