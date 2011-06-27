Used 2018 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- $19,500Great Deal | $3,612 below market
2018 Kia Sportage EX3,731 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2018 Kia Sportage 4dr EX AWD with Sport Appearance Package features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Cherry with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB INPUT, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770-449- 9711 FOR MORE INFO!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC7J7450103
Stock: 450103-370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- $16,980Great Deal
2018 Kia Sportage LX23,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC6J7363554
Stock: 10425796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Price Drop$13,340Great Deal | $2,244 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX34,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Venice Honda - Venice / Florida
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Scores 30 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Kia Sportage boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MINERAL SILVER, CARPET FLOOR MATS, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: YES Essentials.*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable intermittent wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: sportmatic shifting,, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/60R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Venice Honda located at 985 US Highway 41 Bypass South, Venice, FL 34285 can get you a reliable Sportage today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC1J7466798
Stock: VJ7466798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Price Drop$11,977Great Deal | $2,164 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX74,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *GREAT CONDITION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *POWER LOCKS*, *POWER MIRRORS*, Sportage LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, FWD. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC9J7345646
Stock: A3806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $11,898Great Deal | $2,204 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX80,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California
Black Cherry Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC8J7401611
Stock: J7401611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- Price Drop$13,985Great Deal | $3,332 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX43,688 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kenny Ross Subaru - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
26 months or 16,137 miles remaining of new and drivetrain warranty. Silver 2018 Kia Sportage LX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD non smoker Well equipped with, Alloy wheels, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM.Kenny Ross Certified vehicles undergo a 130 multi-point inspection, must pass PA State Inspection and Emissions and include the remainder of factory warranty or a 90 day/3,000-mile powertrain warranty. These vehicles must be 6 model years or newer and under 75,000 miles. We offer a free Carfax on every used vehicle we sell so you can buy today and every day with complete confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC0J7345499
Stock: J7345499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $15,980Great Deal | $3,400 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Sportage LX32,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Contact Kia of East Hartford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Kia Sportage LX. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD KiaSportage LX. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC2J7379475
Stock: U02505
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- Price Drop$17,184Great Deal | $2,647 below market
2018 Kia Sportage EX37,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - McMurray / Pennsylvania
2018 Kia Sportage LXCLEAN CARFAX!!!, **4WD/AWD**, **Bluetooth/MP3**, AWD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Conveniently located on Route 19 in Peters Township. Every South Hills Vehicle comes with Nitrogen Filled tires for increased gas mileage and decreased tire wear AND the South Hills Value Package worth over $2000. Sale price does not include tax, title, and license. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; South Hills is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC9J7404661
Stock: 0Y07131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $14,485Great Deal
Certified 2018 Kia Sportage LX32,550 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Moritz Kia Alliance - Fort Worth / Texas
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2056 miles below market average! The Moritz Promise LIMITED LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION Plan See dealer for details, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, USB AUX Ports, Bluetooth, Navigation, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certified. Mineral Silver 2018 Kia Sportage LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 23/30 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* 164 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption ReimbursementIf you’re looking for your next new Kia or used car, trucks and SUV we have something for every taste, and every need! We offer certified pre-owned vehicles that have checked out by our service department. If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! Good or bad credit, our financing department can offer you competitive loan or lease financing options. We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all of your service needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC5J7384699
Stock: Y842848A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $14,500Great Deal | $1,990 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX47,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carbone Subaru - Troy / New York
: CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book! LX trim. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Its ride quality is impressively comfortable, even with bigger wheels, and its cabin stays nice and quiet on the highway. Interior quality is also better than most, and it looks good, too. Other advantages include a big back seat and large doors that make it easy to get in and out." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Sportage is priced $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Carbone Subaru of Troy is a premier new and used car dealership serving Albany, Rensselaer, East Greenbush and Watervliet region. If you want to upgrade your current ride to a new or like-new vehicle, head over to Carbone Subaru today. Our dealership is located in Troy, New York, but our loyal customer base extends into Albany, Rensselaer, East Greenbush, Watervliet and beyond. Pricing analysis performed on 5/13/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC3J7420437
Stock: U71083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- Price Drop$12,997Great Deal | $1,909 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX84,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & A Auto Sales - Fontana / California
Our 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD looks amazing in Hyper Red! Powered by a proven 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 181hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sportmatic. You will enjoy the ride in our All Wheel Drive Sportage while seeing near 30mpg on the highway plus appreciate the rock-solid stance. Kia delivers the bold style you desire with its bright chrome accents, rear spoiler, privacy glass, and distinct projector beam headlights. Built for your lifestyle, the Sportage LX interior has plenty of room for your tallest friends and all their gear. Imagine yourself settling into the nicely bolstered and supportive seats...then acquaint yourself with a rear camera display, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, drive mode select, a USB/auxiliary jack, power accessories, and other comfort and convenience features just waiting to spoil you. In challenging driving situations, our Kia Sportage LX also ensures your sense of security with its anti-lock braking system, hill start control, downhill brake control, electronic stability control, advanced airbags, and even its innovative Iso-Structure unibody that boasts chassis rigidity based on advanced high-strength steel. Practically perfect, your Sportage LX awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC8J7444362
Stock: AA387005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $15,498Great Deal | $1,570 below market
2018 Kia Sportage LX24,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
With the style and versatility to keep up with your busy life, our 2018 Kia Sportage LX is on display in Black Cherry! Powered by a proven 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 181hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sportmatic. You will enjoy the ride in our Front Wheel Drive Sportage while seeing near 30mpg on the highway plus appreciate the rock-solid stance. Kia delivers the bold style you desire with its bright chrome accents, rear spoiler, privacy glass, and distinct projector beam headlights. Built for your lifestyle, the Sportage LX interior has plenty of room for your tallest friends and all their gear. Imagine yourself settling into the nicely bolstered and supportive seats...then acquaint yourself with a rear camera display, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, drive mode select, a USB/auxiliary jack, power accessories, and other comfort and convenience features just waiting to spoil you. In challenging driving situations, our Kia Sportage LX also ensures your sense of security with its anti-lock braking system, hill start control, downhill brake control, electronic stability control, advanced airbags, and even its innovative Iso-Structure unibody that boasts chassis rigidity based on advanced high-strength steel. Practically perfect, your Sportage LX awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC1J7339856
Stock: 200799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Price Drop$18,400Great Deal | $3,520 below market
2018 Kia Sportage EX35,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ***One Owner*** **Premium Package** ***Tech Packge** Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation. 22/29 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPN3AC9J7358751
Stock: P3891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $17,498Great Deal | $1,830 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Sportage LX27,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Bouchard Kia - Lancaster / Massachusetts
We understand that these times can be difficult for all especially when searching for a vehicle. We are currently offering by appointment at home test drives, as well as in dealership test drives with appointments and any walk in customers. Our showroom is OPEN to the public! We ask our customers to wear facial coverings as we require our employees to do the same. If you do not have a facial covering we can provide them for you upon arrival. During your visit we have multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout each of our departments as well as a nightly deep cleaning of all touch-points. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us so that we can clarify any of these items for you. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Mineral Silver 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD LX 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWD. Kia Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) ""Platinum Coverage"" from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 164 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC4J7364542
Stock: K645095A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $19,172Great Deal | $2,703 below market
2018 Kia Sportage EX56,108 milesDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Very Nice 1 Owner Clean Carfax MD Inspected 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD SUV with Technology Package!!! Loaded with New Brakes
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC4J7432769
Stock: CP32769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $20,988Great Deal | $3,161 below market
2018 Kia Sportage EX23,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Eaton / Ohio
great value in this loaded 2018 kia sportage ex awd at 21995 ! this one owner sportage is equipped with power sunroof leather interior and navigation .Carfax vehicle history report available upon request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCACXJ7370777
Stock: T2271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2020
- $14,980Great Deal | $2,709 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Sportage LX46,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Kia of East Hartford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Kia Sportage LX only has 46,897mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Kia Sportage LX, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The Kia Sportage LX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC4J7345926
Stock: U02555A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $19,954Great Deal | $1,776 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Sportage EX33,777 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Kia - Ramsey / New Jersey
*****KIA CERTIFIED*****1 OWNER****CLEAN CARFAX*****EX SPORT APPEARANCE PKG****PAMPERED*****New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Cherry 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWD.***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** MARKED DOWN FOR OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED INVENTORY CLEARANCE !! Check out this KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED vehicle with tons of great features. Every Certified Pre-Owned car from Liberty Kia comes with the full balance of the 10yr/100000mi powertrain limited warranty and your choice of the balance of the 5yr/60000mi or a 10yr/100000 new vehicle limited warranty (See dealer for details). Low APR financing is also available. It also comes with the peace of mind of a 150 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and a free CARFAX history report. OUR PRICES INCLUDE RECONDITIONING AND CERTIFICATION CHARGES! See dealer for details. Price includes all costs to be paid by the consumer except for licensing, registration, taxes, and $495 Doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC8J7397542
Stock: U816
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes