2021 Kia Seltos
What’s new
- The 2021 Seltos is an all-new extra-small crossover SUV
- Slots between the Soul and the Sportage in Kia's lineup
- Kicks off the first Seltos generation
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of cargo space
- Upscale interior design and materials
- Distinct styling and paint color choices add personality
- Front seats aren't very comfortable for long drives
- Less than athletic handling
2021 Kia Seltos Review
The 2021 Kia Seltos is the newest addition to Kia's rapidly growing small crossover SUV lineup. It's a little longer than Kia's Soul but not as big or as expensive as the Sportage. You'll probably like the way it looks since its available two-tone roof and stacked headlight design help it stand out from other extra-small SUVs.
For power the Seltos comes with either a base 146-horsepower engine or a more powerful turbocharged engine good for 175 hp. That engine provides plenty of smooth acceleration for this little SUV. It also offers optional all-wheel drive, which is something you can't get on the Soul, to give it extra traction in bad weather or on dirt roads.
Inside, premium-feeling materials can make it seem like you paid more for the Seltos than you really did. The Seltos is spacious enough for four adults. If you need to haul stuff, you can fold down the rear seats to provide 62.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is more than most other extra-small SUVs offer.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Seltos is less impressive once the road bends, however. The responsive steering and taut suspension tuning should be beneficial, but drive with some enthusiasm and the Seltos just feels overly nose-heavy and ill-suited for the task.
How comfortable is it?7.0
There's a fair amount of road noise that enters the cabin, and the climate control system is a little weak when it comes to thoroughly cooling the cabin down on hot days.
How’s the interior?7.5
Being one of the larger extra-small SUVs (yes, that's kind of an oxymoron), the Seltos has enough room for most people. As long as you're under 6-foot-2, you should find the Seltos pretty accommodating both in front and in back. The Seltos is also pretty easy to get in and out of.
Visibility is somewhat hampered by thick roof pillars. It's always good practice to glance twice to make sure there are no pedestrians walking toward you from the right side. The wide-angle rearview camera is definitely beneficial when you're backing up.
How’s the tech?8.0
The advanced safety and driver aids in our top-of-the-line Seltos SX worked well and weren't overly intrusive with warnings. The adaptive cruise control is very conservative with its following distances, however.
How’s the storage?8.0
Interior storage for front seat passengers is sufficient. There are plenty of water-bottle-size pockets, a small cellphone tray in front of the gear shifter, a small console box and a glovebox. As for child safety-seat installation, the Selto's car seat anchor points are clearly marked and easy to access. You'll be able to install a rear-facing safety seat without too much trouble.
How economical is it?7.5
We recorded 27.9 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Overall, we believe you should be able to match the EPA's numbers without much trouble.
Is it a good value?7.5
Kia's limited and powertrain warranties are fantastic. You get a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain.
Wildcard7.5
Which Seltos does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Seltos models
The 2021 Seltos is available in five trim levels: LX, S, S Turbo, EX and SX. Standard feature highlights include:
LX
The base Seltos is powered by a 146-hp four-cylinder engine paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and standard all-wheel drive. You also get:
- 17-inch wheels
- Keyless entry
- Tinted rear glass
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- One USB port
S
The S trim starts the same base MSRP as the LX and includes most of the same equipment. Major differences include:
- Optional (rather than standard) all-wheel drive bundled with heated front seats
- Foglights
- Optional two-tone paint
- Heated mirrors
- Simulated leather upholstery
You also get these advanced driver safety features:
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Automatic high beams (can brighten or dim automatically)
S Turbo
As the name implies, the S Turbo is basically a Seltos S with the more powerful turbocharged engine (175 hp). It's paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Unlike the S, all-wheel drive comes standard. Other changes include:
- 18-inch wheels
- Exterior trim color changes
- Standard blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Standard rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
EX
The midtier EX reverts back to the standard 146-hp engine and all-wheel drive. It includes all features from the S trim, plus:
- Sunroof
- Leather upholstery with heated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Automatic climate control
- Front and rear USB ports and wireless device charging
SX
The top-of-the-line SX is basically an EX with the turbocharged engine and the S Turbo's styling details. In addition to the EX's features, the SX includes:
- LED headlights and foglights
- Optional sunroof
- Cargo cover
- 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation
- Premium Bose audio system
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Seltos and the car in front)
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Kia Seltos.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- value
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- safety
- spaciousness
- technology
- infotainment system
- fuel efficiency
- visibility
- sound system
- dashboard
- doors
- road noise
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- wheels & tires
- warranty
- lights
- comfort
- seats
- acceleration
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have always been a Jeep owner and will miss the Jeep family. I started out to get a Jeep Compass Limited for my retirement vehicle (since I don't go off-roading anymore). For what I payed for my new 2021 Kia sx turbo I got so much more than expected in value for the cost, like when sitting in the the roomy interior of the kia (I am 6 foot tall, 240 lb ), the styling their with the 10.3-inch navigation screen, all the driver-assistance tech, the Bose premium 8 speaker sound system looks and sounds very nice. Even the speaker grills are shaped like mountains when sitting in there, those comfortable seats for my long legs. Kias warranty. Looking at the exterior I noticed the wheels, the attention to detail in the front and the rear styling, fit and finish of the exterior, the 28% approach and departure angles (OK) not so much for the plastic skid plates front and rear. But it dose make it look a little rugged-looking though. The power from 0 to 60, and that (center differential lock) and torque vectoring for this price point. I wanted to mention the best in class braking 60 to 0, this is just my opinion only. (The 235 tires might have something to do with that.) I am impressed with the ride and how it handles on the rough back roads, there are some pavements that are louder than others but 95% of the time it is very good for its class, it has 235 tires with 18 inch rims and is not as quiet as my 2011 Grand Cherokee Overland (Hemi) ha ha but is almost half the price and I am retired now. It dose get twice the millage though... Remember the tires have a lot to do with road noise, stopping distance, handling and ride, (the width of the tire, its sidewall height and tread compound).
Just bought new Seltos a week ago. Love this vehicle. AWD, turbo engine, awesome styling and interior and less than $26000.....you have to check this SUV out. Has plenty of front and rear seat leg room. Getting 31mpg hwy 27 city.
NO matter which model you buy, buy the safety pack as well. Purchased a sport+ safety pack. The first 1200 km used 6.1 liters per 100km 50/50 city and freeway driving. Smooth and quiet drive. feels so safe to drive with great height and vision. Yes, the anti-collision works well. ( My son was driving)
I bought my Soul in 2016 when my Hyundai Elantra Touring was starting to ride a bit rough. A few weeks ago, I took it in for an oil change, and foolishly stuck around at the dealership. Naturally I had to waste some time by roaming around the showroom. Never knew the Seltos existed, but when I saw it, I thought 'oh crap, this is exactly the car I wanted when I bought my Soul.' You see, the only gripe I had about the Soul was the lack of cargo space, and the Seltos, while still small, had ample space for my needs (ie. could fit my golf clubs with the seats up). Within a few days, I had one to replace the Soul. Took a bit of searching to find the one I wanted (a FWD 'S' trim in 'Mars Orange'), but I found it in another state about on hour and a half away. So far, it fits the bill perfectly. I think it rides a bit smoother than the Soul, but not as smoothly as my wife's Suby Crosstrek. If it performs as well as the Soul did, I plan on keeping it for a while. I just need to avoid waiting at the dealership during oil changes.
Sponsored cars related to the Seltos
Features & Specs
|S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,990
|MPG
|29 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SX 4dr SUV AWD
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$27,890
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,490
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,990
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Seltos safety features:
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Warns you of vehicles in the Venue's blind spot and illuminates a light in the mirror as an alert.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Alerts you of vehicles or objects crossing the Venue's path when reversing.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Monitors your driving patterns to display an alert if the Venue senses you aren't paying attention to the road.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
Kia Seltos vs. the competition
Kia Seltos vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is one of Edmunds experts' favorite extra-small SUVs. These two share some mechanical similarities, and both offer the same standard and optional engines as well as roughly the same list of features and trims. The Seltos is slightly larger than the Kona, providing a bit more passenger and cargo space. Hyundai also offers a fully electric Kona. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Hyundai Kona Electric.
Kia Seltos vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is another top pick for an extra-small SUV. We like its spacious and highly versatile interior that seems to pack more pockets and cargo space than the small size would suggest. Our biggest complaint is the HR-V's powertrain. It's a bit buzzy and coarse. It's also a bit lacking in power, making the HR-V slow to accelerate, especially at highway speeds.
Kia Seltos vs. Subaru Crosstrek
The Crosstrek is basically a lifted version of the Subaru Impreza hatchback and comes with standard all-wheel drive. Compared to the Seltos, it provides a more comfortable ride and more off-road capability but doesn't have as nice an interior or as much rear legroom. It's a little more expensive too.
FAQ
Is the Kia Seltos a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Kia Seltos?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Seltos:
- The 2021 Seltos is an all-new extra-small crossover SUV
- Slots between the Soul and the Sportage in Kia's lineup
- Kicks off the first Seltos generation
Is the Kia Seltos reliable?
Is the 2021 Kia Seltos a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Seltos?
The least-expensive 2021 Kia Seltos is the 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,990.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,990
- SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,890
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,490
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,990
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,290
- S 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $25,490
What are the different models of Kia Seltos?
More about the 2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos Overview
The 2021 Kia Seltos is offered in the following submodels: Seltos SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2021 Kia Seltos?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia Seltos and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Seltos 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Seltos.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia Seltos and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Seltos featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Kia Seltos?
2021 Kia Seltos SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2021 Kia Seltos SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,140. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Seltos SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $279 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $279 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,861.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Seltos SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2021 Kia Seltos SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,430. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $658 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $658 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,772.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,585. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $551 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $551 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,034.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 2.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 20 2021 Kia Seltos S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Seltos EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Seltos EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,885. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Seltos EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $241 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $241 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,644.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Seltos EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 0.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Kia Seltos EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Seltos LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Seltos LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,680. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Seltos LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $593 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $593 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,087.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Seltos LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 2.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Kia Seltos LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Kia Seltoses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Kia Seltos for sale near. There are currently 220 new 2021 Seltoses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,240 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Kia Seltos. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,078 on a used or CPO 2021 Seltos available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Kia Seltoss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Seltos for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,293.
Find a new Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,518.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Kia Seltos?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2021 Kia Seltos info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Kia Sportage 2020
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2019 Kia Soul
- 2019 Niro EV
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback