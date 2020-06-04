2021 Kia Seltos Review

The 2021 Kia Seltos is the newest addition to Kia's rapidly growing small crossover SUV lineup. It's a little longer than Kia's Soul but not as big or as expensive as the Sportage. You'll probably like the way it looks since its available two-tone roof and stacked headlight design help it stand out from other extra-small SUVs. For power the Seltos comes with either a base 146-horsepower engine or a more powerful turbocharged engine good for 175 hp. That engine provides plenty of smooth acceleration for this little SUV. It also offers optional all-wheel drive, which is something you can't get on the Soul, to give it extra traction in bad weather or on dirt roads. Inside, premium-feeling materials can make it seem like you paid more for the Seltos than you really did. The Seltos is spacious enough for four adults. If you need to haul stuff, you can fold down the rear seats to provide 62.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is more than most other extra-small SUVs offer.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Kia Seltos is stylish, roomy and available with plenty of the latest technology and safety features. It's rather quick, too, as long as you get the optional turbocharged engine. Comfort is lacking, however, and it's not a particularly fun SUV to drive. But overall the Seltos is worth a look along with other popular models such as the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30.

How does it drive? 7.5

We tested a top-of-the-line Seltos SX, which comes with the turbocharged engine. Acceleration is sluggish from a stop but after that this little SUV is pretty punchy. In Edmunds testing, the Seltos sprinted from 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds; that's great for this class and means you can quickly get up to highway speeds. The transmission shifts smoothly and quickly.



The Seltos is less impressive once the road bends, however. The responsive steering and taut suspension tuning should be beneficial, but drive with some enthusiasm and the Seltos just feels overly nose-heavy and ill-suited for the task.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Kia Seltos is comfortable enough for your daily routine and short road trips. It absorbs most bumps without trouble and isn't overly floaty on the highway. The front seats are OK but they don't have enough thigh support and cushioning to make them truly comfortable on long drives. The rear seats are actually pretty comfortable for an extra-small SUV.



There's a fair amount of road noise that enters the cabin, and the climate control system is a little weak when it comes to thoroughly cooling the cabin down on hot days.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Seltos' interior is simple, practical and roomy. Special mention goes to the available 10.25-inch infotainment screen; it has crisp graphics and is easy to use. The bottom screen, which displays the single-zone climate settings, is equally sharp.



Being one of the larger extra-small SUVs (yes, that's kind of an oxymoron), the Seltos has enough room for most people. As long as you're under 6-foot-2, you should find the Seltos pretty accommodating both in front and in back. The Seltos is also pretty easy to get in and out of.



Visibility is somewhat hampered by thick roof pillars. It's always good practice to glance twice to make sure there are no pedestrians walking toward you from the right side. The wide-angle rearview camera is definitely beneficial when you're backing up.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Seltos comes with a pleasing amount of features. The Bose audio system (SX trim only) produces clear sound and punchy bass. The navigation system is easy enough to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board but work best on the available 10.25-inch infotainment display. Our test car had two USB ports, a 12-volt power port and a wireless charging pad in front. Rear-seat passengers will fight over the single USB port.



The advanced safety and driver aids in our top-of-the-line Seltos SX worked well and weren't overly intrusive with warnings. The adaptive cruise control is very conservative with its following distances, however.

How’s the storage? 8.0

You can hold a lot of stuff in the back of the Seltos. It's one of the leaders in its class with a maximum cargo capacity of 62.8 cubic feet. Leave the rear seats up and there's still 26.6 cubes. Loading cargo isn't a hassle either thanks to a wide liftgate opening and decent cargo depth.



Interior storage for front seat passengers is sufficient. There are plenty of water-bottle-size pockets, a small cellphone tray in front of the gear shifter, a small console box and a glovebox. As for child safety-seat installation, the Selto's car seat anchor points are clearly marked and easy to access. You'll be able to install a rear-facing safety seat without too much trouble.

How economical is it? 7.5

The Kia Seltos has a few different powertrain combinations. We tested the SX, which has the more powerful turbocharged engine, and our vehicle had all-wheel drive, too. The EPA estimates that combo will get 27 mpg combined (25 city/30 highway). That's below the class average though a base Seltos with front-wheel drive gets a more respectable 31 mpg combined.



We recorded 27.9 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Overall, we believe you should be able to match the EPA's numbers without much trouble.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Seltos is a better than average value for the class thanks to its pleasing amount of standard features. The top SX trim is pricey, but it adds a lot of stuff, including the turbocharged engine. Build quality is solid but the interior materials lack substance and the abundant plastic makes it feel a tad cheap.



Kia's limited and powertrain warranties are fantastic. You get a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain.

Wildcard 7.5

The Kia Seltos looks a little bit like a Land Rover Evoque SUV, and you can further enhance it with contrasting roof and body paint colors. It definitely stands out in the extra-small SUV class. The rest of the package isn't very inspiring. But is it practical? Definitely.

Which Seltos does Edmunds recommend?

The base LX and S models provide a lot of utility for relatively little money, but we suggest going with the midtier EX model. It offers standard features such as heated seats, blind-spot monitoring and keyless ignition as well as standard all-wheel drive.

Kia Seltos models

The 2021 Seltos is available in five trim levels: LX, S, S Turbo, EX and SX. Standard feature highlights include: