2023 Kia Niro EV

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: $40,000
What to expect
  • Redesigned interior and exterior
  • Targeted 253 miles of range
  • Faster onboard charger
  • Part of the second Niro EV generation introduced for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

