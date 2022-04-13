You might be disappointed, however, if you were looking for some differentiation between the EV and the hybrid model. All 2023 Niros appear to have the same interior layouts, save for some of the materials used. The good news is that there is more room inside the cabin than before, though we don't have exact numbers at the time of this writing. Cargo space behind the rear seats has improved to 22.8 cubic feet, up from 18.5 cubes on the outgoing model.