The 2023 Niro EV is part of Kia's Niro family of subcompact SUVs. There's the Niro hybrid, the Niro Plug-in Hybrid, and this model, the EV. Although Kia refers to the Niro as a "crossover," to our eyes, it looks like a hatchback. The redesigned 2023 Niro EV has a slightly larger footprint than current models and features increased headroom, legroom, shoulder room and cargo capacity.
2023 Kia Niro EV
Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: $40,000
